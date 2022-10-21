Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant struggles with worker shortage
MILWAUKEE — Many Wisconsin small businesses were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant, in Milwaukee, survived but ownership said it is facing a worker shortage. Cherry Perkins, the owner, said the shortage is preventing the Milwaukee institution from opening full time. “I really don’t know...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘I’m Funny’: RUSD educator publishes children’s book inspired by her daughter
Racine Unified School District’s Education Assistant, Amber Nurmi, has written a one-of-a-kind children’s book. “I’m Funny” is a paperback book that charms readers through a story of imagination and creativity. The short story was inspired by her 3-year-old daughter, Delilah, who is funny in her...
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Rawson Elementary School teacher creates book covers for students
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A teacher at Rawson Elementary School is bringing her love of reading to her students. Jennifer O’Brien has been teaching in South Milwaukee for the last 26 years, and since 2016, she has worked as a reading interventionalist. “It’s not just about a reading level...
shepherdexpress.com
Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In
It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
spectrumnews1.com
3-year-old Milwaukee boy aspires to work in waste management
MILWAUKEE — Every morning, 3-year-old Hunter Meyer is out looking for trash other people left behind. He takes morning walks with his mother, Katie Haws, and they pick up any unwanted garbage in their neighborhood. You could say Hunter knows a thing or two about waste management. He certainly...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life today, October 21, 2022 for Diane and Fritz Wohlwend
October 21, 2022 – Per the wishes of Fritz and Diane there was no formal funeral, instead we plan to have a celebratory gathering October 21, 2022, starting at 4 pm, at the VFW Post #1393, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend. Fritz and Diane appreciated numerous charities and their efforts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veteran’s Charity or Animal Rescue.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Halloween pet costume photos at Mavens on Main | By Staci Nielsen
West Bend, WI – Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI, wants to see your pet dressed for the season in its BEST costume for Halloween. Submit your pet’s best Halloween Costume photo and your contact information to [email protected] by Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Friends, family create fundraisers for people impacted by Hartland fire
Just a day after a deadly fire in a Hartland apartment building took the lives of six people, community members are stepping in to help those who need it
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek critically missing Lamar Blackmar
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person, Lamar Blackmar. Lamar Blackmar is described as a 36-year-old black male, approximately 6'00", 200 lbs., last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and black tennis shoes. Lamar requires specific care and people are asked to please contact the police prior to approaching him.
liveforlivemusic.com
Widespread Panic Gets Tour Manager Involved On Second Night In Milwaukee [Audio]
Widespread Panic returned to the Riverside Theater on Saturday night to rock the venue with extended scorchers and fan-favorite covers for the band’s second of three shows in Milwaukee. Sunshine and college game day in Brew Town ensured that most attendees were buzzing as they staggered toward the legendary theater. Like always, the six-headed monster from Athens, GA didn’t disappoint.
wearegreenbay.com
Southeast Wisconsin butcher shop issues Class I recall for variety of beef strips
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A voluntary Class I recall has been issued by a southeastern Wisconsin butcher shop for a variety of its beef strips that are sold at wholesale and retail stores. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, issued the recall on Friday, October 21. The recall includes...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Culver's CurderBurger sold out at some locations
MILWAUKEE - Culver's fans are lining up nationwide to try the Culver's CurderBurger – so much so that some locations are sold out, the company said Friday, Oct. 21. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day, Oct. 15.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Community groups denounce Michels Corp.
Black and Latino community organizations joined labor allies in Milwaukee Thursday, denouncing what they say are discriminatory hiring practices by Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels. Protesters gathered in front of the R1VER Michels Suites building to make sure their point was made loud and clear. The rally was organized after the Madison Times reported a lack of diversity at the Michels company, as well as allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment.
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
Hartland fire victims identified, include four kids
The Hartland Police Department has identified the six victims who were killed in a house fire earlier this week.
Four injured in shooting near 34th and Meinecke
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured overnight.
CBS 58
'I can't tell you how lucky we are to have the community and family': Freese's Candy Shoppe endures through the decades in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Freese's Candy Shoppe is a place that’s been serving up tasty goodness since 1928 in West Allis. "It's longevity, we are very fortunate. We work very hard. It's not an easy business," said owner Wendy Matel. "We make most of our candy. It's made from scratch. It’s a lot of work we put all of our heart and soul into it."
On Milwaukee
Walker's Point dining guide
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Walker's Point is a highly diverse neighborhood, offering equally as...
CBS 58
Sheriff Lucas makes donation to Call to Duty Memorial on last day as sheriff
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sheriff Earnell Lucas has completed his last official duty as the Milwaukee County Sheriff Sunday, Oct. 23 -- one that honors officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. As Sheriff Lucas winds down his time with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, he's giving...
