Milwaukee, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant struggles with worker shortage

MILWAUKEE — Many Wisconsin small businesses were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant, in Milwaukee, survived but ownership said it is facing a worker shortage. Cherry Perkins, the owner, said the shortage is preventing the Milwaukee institution from opening full time. “I really don’t know...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In

It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

3-year-old Milwaukee boy aspires to work in waste management

MILWAUKEE — Every morning, 3-year-old Hunter Meyer is out looking for trash other people left behind. He takes morning walks with his mother, Katie Haws, and they pick up any unwanted garbage in their neighborhood. You could say Hunter knows a thing or two about waste management. He certainly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Celebration of Life today, October 21, 2022 for Diane and Fritz Wohlwend

October 21, 2022 – Per the wishes of Fritz and Diane there was no formal funeral, instead we plan to have a celebratory gathering October 21, 2022, starting at 4 pm, at the VFW Post #1393, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend. Fritz and Diane appreciated numerous charities and their efforts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veteran’s Charity or Animal Rescue.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Halloween pet costume photos at Mavens on Main | By Staci Nielsen

West Bend, WI – Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI, wants to see your pet dressed for the season in its BEST costume for Halloween. Submit your pet’s best Halloween Costume photo and your contact information to [email protected] by Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek critically missing Lamar Blackmar

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person, Lamar Blackmar. Lamar Blackmar is described as a 36-year-old black male, approximately 6'00", 200 lbs., last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and black tennis shoes. Lamar requires specific care and people are asked to please contact the police prior to approaching him.
MILWAUKEE, WI
liveforlivemusic.com

Widespread Panic Gets Tour Manager Involved On Second Night In Milwaukee [Audio]

Widespread Panic returned to the Riverside Theater on Saturday night to rock the venue with extended scorchers and fan-favorite covers for the band’s second of three shows in Milwaukee. Sunshine and college game day in Brew Town ensured that most attendees were buzzing as they staggered toward the legendary theater. Like always, the six-headed monster from Athens, GA didn’t disappoint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Culver's CurderBurger sold out at some locations

MILWAUKEE - Culver's fans are lining up nationwide to try the Culver's CurderBurger – so much so that some locations are sold out, the company said Friday, Oct. 21. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day, Oct. 15.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Community groups denounce Michels Corp.

Black and Latino community organizations joined labor allies in Milwaukee Thursday, denouncing what they say are discriminatory hiring practices by Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels. Protesters gathered in front of the R1VER Michels Suites building to make sure their point was made loud and clear. The rally was organized after the Madison Times reported a lack of diversity at the Michels company, as well as allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'I can't tell you how lucky we are to have the community and family': Freese's Candy Shoppe endures through the decades in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Freese's Candy Shoppe is a place that’s been serving up tasty goodness since 1928 in West Allis. "It's longevity, we are very fortunate. We work very hard. It's not an easy business," said owner Wendy Matel. "We make most of our candy. It's made from scratch. It’s a lot of work we put all of our heart and soul into it."
WEST ALLIS, WI
On Milwaukee

Walker's Point dining guide

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Walker's Point is a highly diverse neighborhood, offering equally as...
MILWAUKEE, WI

