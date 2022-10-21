Read full article on original website
Related
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Men's Health
At 76, Goldie Hawn Is Sculpted While Working Out in Spandex on IG
Goldie Hawn has a special way of approaching things in life that is just so awesome and empowering. The 76-year-old regularly drops content on Instagram that shows her singing and dancing, making this star's lifestyle and outlook a total mood. Well, in true Goldie Hawn fashion, she just dropped a...
George RR Martin shares rare The Winds of Winter update: ‘It’ll be as big as a dragon’
Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has shared an exciting update on his forthcoming novel.The Winds of Winter will be the sixth entry in his A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy series.The book will follow in the series after Dance with Dragons, which was published in July 2011.During a livestream organised by his publisher, Random House, the author divulged that the book is roughly “three-quarters of the way done”.He called it a “big, big book”, adding: “It’s a challenging book. It’s probably going to be a larger book than any of the previous volumes in the series.”“A...
Men's Health
The 10 Best Water Flossers for Squeaky Clean Teeth, Tested by Experts
IF YOU'RE one of those people that actually flosses every day, big props to you. I bet your dentist is proud. Most people, on the other hand, don't floss every day, even though the American Dental Association recommends it. Flossing is relatively easy to do, so why are there so many people who avoid it?
A 3-Ounce Woodpecker Stored 300 POUNDS Of Acorns In AT&T Antenna, Completely Blocking Signal
Chalk this up in things I didn’t know were possible…. Back in 2009, AT&T California was perplexed when one of their transmission towers suddenly wasn’t emitting signal anymore. Its strength had been weakening for a little bit, but it appeared the antenna had finally kicked and needed some maintenance.
Comments / 0