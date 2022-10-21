Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has shared an exciting update on his forthcoming novel.The Winds of Winter will be the sixth entry in his A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy series.The book will follow in the series after Dance with Dragons, which was published in July 2011.During a livestream organised by his publisher, Random House, the author divulged that the book is roughly “three-quarters of the way done”.He called it a “big, big book”, adding: “It’s a challenging book. It’s probably going to be a larger book than any of the previous volumes in the series.”“A...

