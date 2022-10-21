Read full article on original website
Univ. of Ala. sponsored business survey shows negative outlook for state’s economy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is hurting us all as we’re paying more for just about everything. Businesses reportedly are not doing much better. A new survey shows business leaders in our state have a negative outlook on the economy. We spoke with Susannah Robichaux, the University of Alabama...
Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Alabama students improve in math, reading scores on national report card
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The report cards are in, and Alabama’s students held their own in either improving or holding steady in math and reading scores against a backdrop of national decline. Alabama’s State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey says the state’s educators have been laying the groundwork...
State test scores are up, but “there’s work still to be done”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama is no longer in last place when it comes to math scores. Scores improved in reading, and Alabama was the only state to improve in math, according to the nation’s report card. Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama State Superintendent explains, “We got good results Monday...
More than 1 million early votes already cast in Georgia’s historic 2022 midterms
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 1 million Georgians have already voted in the state’s 2022 midterm elections, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday. The announcement came with exactly two weeks remaining until election day, Nov. 8. Early voting ends the Friday before election day, which...
Alleged Gulf Coast Walmart arson mastermind pleads guilty to conspiracy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The alleged mastermind of a string of fires at Walmart locations along the Gulf Coast pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge. Jeffery Sikes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. Another defendant, Alexander Olson, pleaded guilty to the same charge. Arsonists set fire...
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks’ trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away.
Blowback over controversial punishment of DHS coach
Jerica Knight is assisting 9-12 graders with everything related to job and college readiness. State test scores are up, but "there's work still to be done" Scores improved in reading, and Alabama was the only state to improve in math, according to the nation’s report card.
