NECN

Joe Mazzulla Addresses Ejection From Celtics' Loss to Bulls

Joe Mazzulla addresses ejection from Celtics' loss to Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics were rightfully frustrated during their blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. After jumping out to an early 19-point lead, Boston allowed Chicago to go on a 49-14 run. The...
NECN

Jayson Tatum Has Perfect Mindset After Celtics Beat Magic to Start 3-0

Tatum has perfect mindset after Celtics beat Magic to start 3-0 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are 3-0 for the first time since 2009 after they beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on the road Saturday night, but Jayson Tatum is nowhere near satisfied. In fact, he...
NECN

Forsberg's Mailbag: Is Jayson Tatum the Frontrunner for NBA MVP?

Forsberg's Mailbag: Does Jayson Tatum have a realistic shot at MVP? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are an NBA-best 3-0 to start the 2022-23 season and we sort of figured there’d be some overreactions when we ripped open the Celtics Mailbag …. We’re gonna break...
