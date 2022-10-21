ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

LaGrange officials fixing ballot error for city council race

LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Georgia voters are worried after officials noticed an error on submitted ballots for a city council race in LaGrange. Earlier, we spoke to one of those candidates running and to election officials about how they’re fixing the issue. The first person I talked to...
LAGRANGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Old Newnan Hospital to be redeveloped?

There is a proposal to redevelop the old Newnan Hospital site, and the Newnan City Council will be formally introduced to this proposal at their Tuesday meeting. Mill Creek Residential has requested a rezoning of 34.497 acres of land at 60 Hospital Road from OI-1 (Low Density Office and Institutional District) to PDR (Planned Residential Development District) for the purpose of building a 221-unit residential development.
NEWNAN, GA
coweta.ga.us

Coweta News

COWETA COUNTY VICE-CHAIRMAN JOHN REIDELBACH RECOGNIZED FOR ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT IN LIFELONG LEARNING ACADEMY. ACCG awards education certificates to county officials. ACCG, Georgia’s County Association, recently awarded county officials with certificates for completing requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy. Vice-Chairman Reidelbach was honored for successfully completing the core requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Shiloh High, neighboring schools lock down in response to report someone fired weapon, principal says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple schools in Gwinnett County were locked down after a person may have fired a weapon on a high school campus, the principal said. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Shiloh High School in Snellville, and principal Danyel Dollard said in a letter to families of Shiloh students and staff that "no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place."
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating after someone ‘may have fired’ a gun at Gwinnett high school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are currently investigating after shots were possibly fired in the parking lot of Shiloh High School. According to a letter sent to parents by Shiloh High School Principal Dr. Danyel Dollard, the school went into a soft lockdown after police alerted administrators that “someone had walked onto our campus and may have fired a weapon.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Arrest Files For Friday October 21st

Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County police task force confiscates automatic handgun, drugs at Chevron gas station

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County investigators confiscated several handguns, marijuana, MDMA and pain pills during a multi-jurisdictional drug bust on Tuesday afternoon. Police said officers with the Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force arrested two people and expect to arrest more. In all, officers took 3 handguns, one...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Motorcyclist transported via air ambulance after crash in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – A motorcyclist was transported via air ambulance Friday afternoon following a crash in Loganville. City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said the crash involved a collision between the motocycle and a truck at the red light at Kroger. He said the motorcycle rider was transported from the scene via life flight with serious injuries.
LOGANVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy