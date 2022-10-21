Read full article on original website
LaGrange officials fixing ballot error for city council race
LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Georgia voters are worried after officials noticed an error on submitted ballots for a city council race in LaGrange. Earlier, we spoke to one of those candidates running and to election officials about how they’re fixing the issue. The first person I talked to...
Homeowners: HOA forced removal of 20+ healthy trees, resulting in them spending thousands of dollars
SUWANEE, Ga. — It's a battle between homeowners and an HOA in Gwinnett County over almost two dozen trees that were removed. 11Alive's Dawn White went to the Suwanee neighborhood to dig up exactly what happened. A stump is all that remains of a tree that homeowners said the...
Neighbors fed up with ‘landfill’ property; code enforcement says they’ve been out to it 20 times
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It used to be a beauty salon but now the property the salon once sat on looks like a landfill. DeKalb County Code Enforcement has been citing the property owner for the last three years, but nothing has changed. Willy Mitchell runs a title business...
New developments on the billion-dollar plan to overhaul Gwinnett Place Mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new 3D rendering of the future of Gwinnett Place Mall shows a massive central park, a focus on walkability, a cultural center, and tons of retail and residential buildings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. County leaders revealed more details...
Old Newnan Hospital to be redeveloped?
There is a proposal to redevelop the old Newnan Hospital site, and the Newnan City Council will be formally introduced to this proposal at their Tuesday meeting. Mill Creek Residential has requested a rezoning of 34.497 acres of land at 60 Hospital Road from OI-1 (Low Density Office and Institutional District) to PDR (Planned Residential Development District) for the purpose of building a 221-unit residential development.
Plane with landing gear issues lands safely in Paulding County, sheriff's office says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Paulding County Sheriff's office said a small plane safely landed at Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport after the pilot reported issues with its landing gear. No one was injured when the aircraft landed at about 12:05 p.m. after spending nearly two hours in the air circling...
Renewed attention on local cold case - 5 years later
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — Five years after a woman was found shot to death in the bathroom of her Paulding County home, the case is now getting renewed attention. It was recently profiled on a national crime show, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s office says it remains an active investigation.
Clayton jail workers warned not to give inmates keys to the facility
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A memo sent out to workers at the Clayton County Jail this week warned them of inappropriate behavior that won’t be tolerated, including giving inmates keys to the jail. Workers sent Channel 2′s Tom Jones a copy of the memo command staff sent to...
More vehicles entered, more guns and cash stolen in Fayetteville, Peachtree City
The theft of handguns from vehicles continues to be a popular item for thieves. Two handguns were recently stolen from two vehicles in Fayetteville, with one of those at a residence and the other at a downtown restaurant. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said the victim in one case...
COWETA COUNTY VICE-CHAIRMAN JOHN REIDELBACH RECOGNIZED FOR ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT IN LIFELONG LEARNING ACADEMY. ACCG awards education certificates to county officials. ACCG, Georgia’s County Association, recently awarded county officials with certificates for completing requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy. Vice-Chairman Reidelbach was honored for successfully completing the core requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy.
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
Pops of ammunition heard at fire that sent 2 to hospital, Cherokee County officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services are battling a fire that occurred overnight, Shift Commander Chad Davis confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Davis, fire officials responded to a call regarding a house...
Shiloh High, neighboring schools lock down in response to report someone fired weapon, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple schools in Gwinnett County were locked down after a person may have fired a weapon on a high school campus, the principal said. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Shiloh High School in Snellville, and principal Danyel Dollard said in a letter to families of Shiloh students and staff that "no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place."
Thieves have stolen $250,000 worth of checks from metro post office
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Thieves have swiped more than $250,000 in checks that police say were dropped in postal mailboxes or inside a metro post office. Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned the issue has been going on for about two to three months at the post office in Dunwoody.
Arrest Files For Friday October 21st
Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
Clayton County police task force confiscates automatic handgun, drugs at Chevron gas station
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County investigators confiscated several handguns, marijuana, MDMA and pain pills during a multi-jurisdictional drug bust on Tuesday afternoon. Police said officers with the Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force arrested two people and expect to arrest more. In all, officers took 3 handguns, one...
Breaking: Motorcyclist transported via air ambulance after crash in Loganville
LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – A motorcyclist was transported via air ambulance Friday afternoon following a crash in Loganville. City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said the crash involved a collision between the motocycle and a truck at the red light at Kroger. He said the motorcycle rider was transported from the scene via life flight with serious injuries.
‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
Man found not guilty of headbutting Newnan pastor during 2018 confrontation
A man accused of headbutting a Newnan pastor in 2018 was found not guilty this week....
