Cool and Dry
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Much-needed rainfall continues to move to the east. A northwest flow of air continues to push into the state. This is both a cooler and drier air mass. Quiet and tranquil weather is with us as a result, lasting into the weekend. High fall to more seasonal levels in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Look for more clouds to gather as the ghouls are out on Halloween with a showery start to November. Have a great night!
Rainfall continues tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Much-needed rainfall continues. In fact, there is a possibility of some lingering showers on Tuesday as well. Cooler conditions have begun to arrive in the state behind this storm system. Highs now fall into the 50s with lows in the 30s for the remainder of the week. The early outlook for the Halloween weekend looks nice with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Have a great night!
A warm and windy Sunday with rain on the way
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This morning we’re waking up to a mostly clear sky outside the window with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Get ready for a warm and windy Sunday with highs this afternoon climbing into the upper 70s with winds out of the SSE ranging from 20-30+. While we’ll see lots of sunshine today, clouds and isolated to scattered showers and storms will move into the area late this afternoon and into the evening. Isolated rain chances will continue Sunday night with lows in the mid-60s.
First Alert Forecast: Monday, October 24th, 2022
First Alert Forecast
Cedar Rapids Halloween Parade returns after two year hiatus
Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire
Educators across the state mourn the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two year battle with cervical cancer. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a servant. One friend...
Fluffy’s Funhouse: A look at the preparation of the free haunted house
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Haunted houses are a staple of Halloween... and one on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is looking to scare as many people as they can. Christin Maiers, better known as ‘Fluffy,’ has been putting together her haunted backyard since 2007. It includes...
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
Monthly food box giveaway held in Cedar Rapids
Univ. of Iowa adds to Homecoming lineup
New COVID-19 variants could lead to surge of cases this winter
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
Cedar Falls man dies after Friday apartment fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 21st, Cedar Falls Public Safety responded to a report of an apartment fire in the 3100 block of Boulder Drive. Responders arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames on the 3rd floor of the apartment complex. Crews rescued an unresponsive male from the apartment and performed life-saving measures. He was transported to a nearby hospital.
Liberty, Xavier, Marion, all punch their ticket to the state volleyball tournament
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Volleyball powers Liberty, Xavier and Marion all punched their ticket to Xtream Arena for the 2022 state volleyball tournament. Liberty is looking to win their first ever state championship, took down Prairie at home. Xavier is looking for their second title in three years, they...
One-on-one with Mariannette Miller-Meeks, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district
“We’re not always holding up our end of the deal,” Iowa offense holding each other accountable
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa offense hasn’t scored a touchdown since October 1st. A change at quarterback might help, but no matter who is lining up under center, everyone on the Hawkeye offense is holding themselves accountable. ““It’s just sticking together like looking across the other side...
Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight
Iowa City house fire sends one person to the hospital
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was sent to the hospital Sunday morning after a house fire in Iowa City that took nearly two hours to extinguish. In a press release, firefighters said a passerby reported the fire in the 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue at about 8:49 a.m.
