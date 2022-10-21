CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This morning we’re waking up to a mostly clear sky outside the window with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Get ready for a warm and windy Sunday with highs this afternoon climbing into the upper 70s with winds out of the SSE ranging from 20-30+. While we’ll see lots of sunshine today, clouds and isolated to scattered showers and storms will move into the area late this afternoon and into the evening. Isolated rain chances will continue Sunday night with lows in the mid-60s.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO