Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa added to WWE SmackDown

Sheamus and Sikoa were both involved in a fatal four-way match last week.

A new match has been added to the card for tonight's edition of SmackDown.

WWE announced this afternoon that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place on SmackDown tonight. Both Sheamus and Sikoa were part of a fatal four-way match last Friday to determine the next challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental title.

Rey Mysterio won last week's number one contender's bout. There was a moment during the match where Jey Uso and Sami Zayn interfered as Sheamus had Sikoa in a cloverleaf. When Uso and Zayn started beating down Sheamus on the outside, Ridge Holland and Butch ran down to make the save. The brawl left Mysterio and Ricochet alone in the ring, and Mysterio hit a 619 and frog splash to get the victory.

The Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio is hosting tonight's SmackDown. The updated lineup for the episode is listed below: