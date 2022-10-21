ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Military Minute: USNS Comfort

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On a mission to provide humanitarian aid, the USNS Comfort hospital ship pulled out of port in Norfolk to help out those in need in Latin America and the Caribbean region. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
WTOP

WATCH: Imported fire ants reported in Southeastern Virginia

A man in Prince George County, Virginia, has discovered imported fire ants, which agricultural officials say are invasive and can be dangerous to children and small animals. The insects are aggressive toward anyone who disturbs their mounds — which look like piles of dirt. And their bites can pack a punch.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
13newsnow.com

INVESTIGATION: $130,000 worth of counterfeit goods seized in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $130,000 worth of counterfeit goods at Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, CBP said. The goods included infant loungers, children's clothing and backpacks featuring Disney characters. The circumstances leading up to the seizure began on Sept. 21,...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Bon Secours breaks ground on new hospital in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A box of dirt will be the foundation for a nearly 100,000 square-foot hospital in Suffolk. Leaders with Bon Secours and the City of Suffolk broke ground on the new Harbour View Hospital. It will bring enhanced health care to the communities of Northern Suffolk and...
SUFFOLK, VA
Virginia Mercury

Officials got rid of an abandoned road culvert. Now migrating fish can swim freely.

Flowerdew Hundred Creek weaves through a forested landscape in Prince George County on the south bank of the James River. Surrounded by land often examined by archaeologists due to its rich cultural history, the creek contains a story of its own that wildlife officials are working to preserve.  Earlier this year, officials took steps to […] The post Officials got rid of an abandoned road culvert. Now migrating fish can swim freely. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA

