WAVY News 10
Military Minute: USNS Comfort
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On a mission to provide humanitarian aid, the USNS Comfort hospital ship pulled out of port in Norfolk to help out those in need in Latin America and the Caribbean region. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
Recruit Military hosts job fair for veterans at Naval Station Norfolk
A free job fair will be taking place at Vista Point Center at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The fair offers more than 70 registered exhibitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
VA police chief warns of ‘perfect storm’ of retirements, resignations: ‘Negative narrative’ on cops
The Norfolk, Virginia police department reported there are 227 sworn vacancies on the police force as of last week. Another 77 are preparing to leave by end of fiscal year.
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 1st Congressional District race
8News spoke with all three to learn more about their platforms, the top issues voters have shared with them on the campaign trail and what they're focusing on as Election Day inches closer.
New cable & internet provider coming to Suffolk
Another option is on the way for those looking for cable, internet and phone service in Suffolk.
NBC12
7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
WTOP
WATCH: Imported fire ants reported in Southeastern Virginia
A man in Prince George County, Virginia, has discovered imported fire ants, which agricultural officials say are invasive and can be dangerous to children and small animals. The insects are aggressive toward anyone who disturbs their mounds — which look like piles of dirt. And their bites can pack a punch.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin joins Jen Kiggans for rally in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The race for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District is tightening up between Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, who is seeking a third term, and Republican challenger State Sen. Jen Kiggans. Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Kiggans in Chesapeake for an early voting rally. Together, they addressed a crowd at...
Navy sailor faces up to 10 years in prison for possessing, selling unregistered machine guns, destructive devices
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Navy sailor in Virginia Beach was convicted of selling and possessing unregistered machine guns on Friday, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Office. A news release said that Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, was gathering unregistered, illegal machine guns and selling them online between October...
13newsnow.com
INVESTIGATION: $130,000 worth of counterfeit goods seized in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $130,000 worth of counterfeit goods at Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, CBP said. The goods included infant loungers, children's clothing and backpacks featuring Disney characters. The circumstances leading up to the seizure began on Sept. 21,...
Retrial for Norfolk officer accused of voluntary manslaughter begins in Chesapeake
Edmund Hoyt's first trial, just this past August, ended in a mistrial.
Slayyys By The Sea: A Gallery Of Standard-Setting Stunners Slaying Hampton University’s Homecoming
Slayyys by the sea! View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Y A N N A A L E X I S 💎 (@ayannaalexiss) The illustrious Hampton University is known for its Black Ivy league pedigree, stunning
Bon Secours breaks ground on new hospital in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A box of dirt will be the foundation for a nearly 100,000 square-foot hospital in Suffolk. Leaders with Bon Secours and the City of Suffolk broke ground on the new Harbour View Hospital. It will bring enhanced health care to the communities of Northern Suffolk and...
Officials got rid of an abandoned road culvert. Now migrating fish can swim freely.
Flowerdew Hundred Creek weaves through a forested landscape in Prince George County on the south bank of the James River. Surrounded by land often examined by archaeologists due to its rich cultural history, the creek contains a story of its own that wildlife officials are working to preserve. Earlier this year, officials took steps to […] The post Officials got rid of an abandoned road culvert. Now migrating fish can swim freely. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Great white shark ‘Bob’ swims off VB coast, along with Tancook
Great white shark Bob has made his way to Virginia Beach, according to OCEARCH, the nonprofit that tags and tracks sharks.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach Police Dept. shares recruiting efforts: Bonuses, targeted ads, new training options
"Do more. Have more. Be more" is the department's recruiting slogan. Nationwide police staffing shortages led this department to offer some incentives.
