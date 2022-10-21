ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jason Schwartztrauber
4d ago

he's the goat but I'm tired of hearing about Jon Jones coming back!!!!!! it been 2yrs until the day he steps in the ring he's retired to me.

“J”
4d ago

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. I won’t be convinced he’s fighting again until the cage door gets closed behind him, and then the ref says, “fight!”.

georgy porgy
4d ago

must be testing positive for Peds that's the only logical explanation

