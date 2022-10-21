ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'She Was Bashing Us All Day': Melissa Gorga Defends Her Choice To Tell Jennifer Aydin 'Keep Walking' After Drink Altercation Drama

 4 days ago
Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA; Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE / MEGA

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga addressed the feud involving herself and Jennifer Aydin after their drink altercation made headlines for being BravoCon 2022's biggest off-stage drama, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In a shocking video leaked last Sunday, Aydin could be seen throwing a drink in the direction of her co-star Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga , in a hotel lobby following a fiery exchange of words.

RCF / MEGA

"I am wrong a lot," Melissa began an Instagram comment captured by the social media account All About The Real Housewives .

"But [Aydin] can't walk in staring in my eyes giving me dirty looks after speaking poorly to me on panels all day and think I'm not gonna tell her to keep walking," Melissa wrote. "Didn't say her name once at BravoCon. Since when is Jennifer a weak woman that can't handle someone telling her to keep walking? This is a stretch on her part."

In another series of messages obtained by the IG account, it appeared to show an exchange between Melissa and a fan via "the Housewives Scoop page."

Several fans have expressed their thoughts on the drink altercation, with one arguing that the "Gorga's started it" but "Jen ended it."

Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE / MEGA

Aydin's social media assistant, Erica Madelyn , also spoke out about the incident via a TikTok video , claiming the confrontation happened after they all saw each other in the lobby.

As Aydin and her assistant were going to push the elevator button, Melissa apparently started yelling at Aydin before Joe "got involved."

Madelyn claimed things went left after Melissa's assistant Tom chimed in and got "super close" to Jen, leading her to toss the drink.

In the DM exchange, Melissa argued that Joe was "nowhere near [Aydin] in that video."

"I wish everyone happiness," Melissa said of Aydin.

The person then said they heard Joe scream at Aydin in the video, which Melissa said was "for her to calm down just like everyone else was."

"[Aydin] was literally bashing us all day at every panel. I didn't say her name once. That is the truth," Melissa continued.

Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

During one of the panels, Aydin reportedly told the crowd that the Gorgas future on RHONJ was in peril, claiming the couple has been "holding on for dear life."

Insiders on the scene said Melissa later saw Aydin in the lobby and called her a "loser" and a "wannabe."

