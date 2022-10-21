ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 takeaways from the New York governor debate

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics.
