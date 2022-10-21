Read full article on original website
Amazon workers in California withdraw petition for union vote after defeat in New York
Six months after the grassroots Amazon Labor Union scored a historic victory by becoming the first to unionize one of the tech giant's US facilities, it now appears to be grappling with setbacks and delays.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich visits the town of Lordstown, Ohio, where she talks to residents about the effects of inflation on their lives and the influence this has on who they'll vote for in the upcoming midterms.
Seniors hit hard by high inflation
Seniors in Florida are hit especially hard by high inflation. Gabe Cohen reports.
More rain for the South and Pacific Northwest
More rain for the South and Pacific Northwest for the next couple of days. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
CNN analysts break down Fetterman's performance in debate
Following the only debate in the key Pennsylvania Senate race, CNN's panel of analysts breaks down Democratic candidate John Fetterman's performance, after a stroke in May left him with lasting complications.
Arizona and Nevada counties plan to hand count ballots for midterms
Two counties in Western battleground states are moving forward with plans to hand count ballots in this year's consequential midterm elections -- a sign of the deep distrust of electronic vote tallying machines in some pockets of the country.
Trump told Arizona GOP Senate nominee ‘you’ll lose if you go soft’ on election fraud claims
Washington CNN — Former President Donald Trump took Blake Masters to task after the Arizona Republican Senate nominee said in a debate this month that he hadn’t seen evidence of election fraud in Arizona. During a phone call between Trump and Masters captured in a Fox documentary at...
Five takeaways from the only Florida governor debate between DeSantis and Crist
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist went toe-to-toe on abortion, Hurricane Ian response, the state's ongoing culture wars and the rising Republican's future political ambitions in an hour-long debate that produced a handful of notable moments that may just yet fire up Democrats in this state.
Arizona GOP governor candidate wants to 'declare an invasion.' Here's what she means
Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, pledged to "declare an invasion" over the immigration crisis at the southern border. CNN's Kyung Lah speaks to a law professor who breaks down what Lake means.
4 takeaways from the New York governor debate
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics.
Ron DeSantis just gave a big hint about 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided the clearest evidence yet that he is considering a run for president during a debate Monday night with Democrat Charlie Crist.
Six takeaways from the Pennsylvania Senate debate between Fetterman and Oz
The first and only debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz quickly devolved into a series of personal and biting attacks in what has become the highest stakes Senate race in the country.
