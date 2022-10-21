Read full article on original website
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
The FADER
Beyoncé reveals Renaissance tour with charity auction tickets
A charity auction held on Saturday (October 22) at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala sold two tickets to an unannounced Beyoncé tour behind her new album Renaissance, scheduled to take place in summer 2023, Rolling Stone reports. The FADER has reached out to Beyoncé's representative for more information.
The FADER
Adidas ends business relationship with Kanye West
Adidas has severed all ties with Kanye West over his repeated antisemitic remarks, the New York Times and Washington Post report. The sports retail giant released a statement on Tuesday having avoided comment on Ye's recent run of offensive comments. The statement shared by Adidas confirmed that they will no...
The FADER
Santigold announces “roundtable” podcast Noble Champions
Santi White (Santigold) has announced a new podcast called Noble Champions. It’s a roundtable-style series that will feature White in freeform conversation with Questlove, Bun B, Idris Elba, Saul Williams, and Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def), among many others over the course of its first season. Episode one is due out on Halloween via Talkhouse.
The FADER
Drake and 21 Savage announce collaborative album Her Loss
When Drake released his latest solo album Honestly, Nevermind earlier thos year it marked a pivot toward club-friendly production closer to Ibiza than Atlanta. However, it was "Jimmy Cooks," a 21 Savage collaboration and the most traditional rap track on the album, that went to No.1 and proved to be the most streamed song on the project. It seems that Drake was paying attention with news over the weekend that he and 21 Savage will return with a joint album, Her Loss. The album is arriving soon, too, with an October 28 release date.
The FADER
The Rap Report: Eem Triplin’s vivid heartbreak, Sainté’s stress-free flirt game, and more
The most consistent thing about Eem Triplin’s songs is that eventually, he ends up getting his heart broken. The Pennsylvania rapper/producer’s music feels like a mellowed-out twin of 454’s hyperactive sound with an identical love for hypnotic flows. He makes love sound absolutely devastating on “Awkward Freestyle” and even when he tries to play it cool on “London Tipton,” you can tell he’s seething and holding onto the hope that their break-up is only temporary. Eem’s more honest with himself—and her—on “Just Friends?” “I can’t waste time telling bitches lies ‘cause they gonna cry in the end,” he raps over the soothing beat. “Tell one lie, that’s another lie you gotta back up.” When he's not talking directly to the girl who’s been playing games with him and asking her if her love’s genuine, he’s trapped in his own thoughts, wishing that he could feel the same as he did when he first fell in love.
The FADER
Taylor Swift shares Cinderella-esque “Bejeweled” video and teases upcoming tour plans
Taylor Swift has shared the official video for her Midnights song "Bejeweled." The self-directed visual is Swift's take on Cinderella involving a talent contest in place of a glass slipper narrative. Hollywood actress Laura Dern as Swift's stepmom and the members of HAIM as her stepsisters. Midnights producer Jack Antanoff also makes a cameo appearance alongside Dita Von Teese and make-up mogul Pat McGrath.
The FADER
FADER Films announces new documentary IN HIS OWN WORDS: XXXTENTACION
On November 22, FADER Films will release IN HIS OWN WORDS: XXXTENTACION, a brand new documentary and companion film to this year's acclaimed LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION. The film is co-directed by Lesley Steele and FADER co-founder Rob Stone. IN HIS OWN WORDS will be available to stream worldwide via Altavod; the same day, fans outside of the United States will be able to stream LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION as well as the new film for the first time.
The FADER
U.S.Girls travels back in time on new song/video “Bless This Mess”
The music of Meg Remy (U.S. Girls) has always been flavored with a heaping tablespoon of sonic nostalgia, but she’s taken things a step further with her new track and it’s accompanying music video. “Bless This Mess,” out today alongside a visual treatment from the artist Evan Gordon.
The FADER
Song You Need: Sainté’s “Valentine” turns on the charm
U.K. rapper Sainté's new project Vacation offers up a snapshot of an artist whose talent is slowly changing his life. The follow-up to 2021's Out Of The Blue documents a year in which he has left home in the Midlands and moved to London with the mission of getting his money up and enjoying life to the max in the big city. Over seven laid-back tracks Sainté (pronounced simply "Saint") embraces the chaos in such upheaval while also finding himself space to reflect.
The FADER
What Hagop Tchaparian took with him
After a brush with stardom, the British-Armenian producer fell out of love with music. His debut solo album, Bolts, illuminates the communities that inspired him again. It was Friday at Reading Festival 1998, and Symposium were being dragged off stage. The British pop-punk band had taken to finishing their set with a snotty cover of The Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night,” and this far into their tour it was a party piece: limbs everywhere, throats shot, manic kids overwhelming security. After they exhausted the song, these five nice-looking kids just beat the hell out of everything, every guitar and cymbal stand and monitor and cab. Security personnel were deployed to drag the band off as the crowd chanted their name; eventually, realizing that there wasn’t much left to destroy, most of Symposium did disappear backstage. The only one left out there — lying on the ground at center-stage, being manhandled by eight furious guards, clasping a floor tom as if it was his last earthly possession — was the band’s guitarist: Hagop Tchaparian.
The FADER
Redveil and Denzel Curry go head-to-head on their “PG Baby” remix
Redveil has shared a remix of his Learn 2 Swim song "PG Baby" featuring Denzel Curry. The pair recently toured together with Redveil opening for Curry on his Melt My Eyez tour. The "PG Baby" remix video features footage from those shows and can be seen above. Learn 2 Swim...
The FADER
Song You Need: The pitch-black free-association of Dry Cleaning’s “Hot Penny Day”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. If record stores had a section labeled “ASMR for Anglophiles,” Dry Cleaning would be a mainstay. The London band sink their calloused fingertips into the brains of Brit and Brit-obsessed alike and massage the folds: gnarled post-punk, lyrics with the soul of beat poetry, and an engrossing ambivalence deep within the music’s deadpan delivery catapulted the band to success with last year’s New Long Leg. The restlessness of their sound carried over into the creation of their new project Stumpwork, released last week. Dry Cleaning sound emboldened, tapping from a well of “first thought best thought” that was deeper than previously imagined, something summarized nicely on the album standout “Hot Penny Day.”
