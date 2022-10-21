Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City of Monroe joins LDRC Program
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe has been accepted to participate in the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program. The Louisiana Development Ready Community Program was officially launched in 2011 with 8 communities, and now has 53 participating communities and parishes in the state of Louisiana. Louisiana Development Ready Communications is a program that […]
KNOE TV8
Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has completed its first transfer of youth inmates from Bridge City Correctional Center for Youth (BCCY) in Bridge City to Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 19. OJJ says the transfer is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at...
Downtown West Monroe host fall market
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— Fall is in full swing, and many of the weekends are packed with events for the whole family. One of many fall events held in Downtown West Monroe today was a fall market. Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, the West Monroe Main Street director, tells us more about this event. “We’ve had a wonderfully […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Prep honors 2022 Homecoming Court
The Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers earned a crucial win in their Homecoming game Thursday night by defeating River Oaks 34-8 at Cedar Creek’s Cougars Stadium. On hand to cheer on the Panthers was the 2022 Lincoln Prep Homecoming Court, which was recognized at halftime of the win. Pictured from...
KNOE TV8
Fifth Congressional District candidates make pitch to voters
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Candidates seeking to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District squared off at a forum on October 20. It was held at the University of Louisiana Monroe by KEDM. Three of the five candidates running attended the forum. They were Hunter Pullen, Dr. Walter Earl Huff, and...
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Four wells being drilled in Union County
Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
KNOE TV8
Monroe City Schools notifies LHSAA of skirmish in stands
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City Schools have informed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after an altercation Thursday night in the stands between several people, including coaches, fans, and members of law enforcement. Video captured by KNOE’s Brendon Fairbairn shows several people, including coaches and sheriff’s deputies, pushing and...
KNOE TV8
Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
KNOE TV8
Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Sheila Marie Jackson held a vigil in her honor for the five-year anniversary of her death. Sheila was 52 years old when she was found dead on highway 167 in Ruston, LA on October 22nd, 2017. Her siblings have held a vigil every...
Natchitoches Times
Classic on the Cane Marching Contest to be held Oct. 29
The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will host the annual Classic on the Cane Marching Contest on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Turpin Stadium. Competition begins at 9 a.m. The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will perform at 5 p.m. The Awards Ceremony is at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for senior citizens, military and children 8 and under.
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
LaTech visiting professor arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
A visiting Louisiana Tech University professor was arrested on Wednesday for indecent behavior with juveniles.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats bloodline fuels Hayes’ Homecoming heroics
There’s always a sense of family and legacy that intermingle with memories of the past and hopes for the future during a Homecoming football game. Ruston High School sophomore running back Jordan Hayes knows those feelings well. Hayes highlighted Ruston’s 2022 Homecoming performance in winning fashion Friday night as...
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish officials react to skirmish at high school game
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said one of the coaches made physical contact with him as he...
KNOE TV8
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
Football Friday Night: Scores for October 21, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 21, 2022: CALVARY 56 , D’ARBONNE WOODS 7 NEVILLE 43, TIOGA 7 UNION PARISH 21, RICHWOOD 20 RUSTON 48, WEST OUACHITA 7 RINGGOLD 0, BEEKMAN CHARTER 50 STERLINGTON 48, NORTH WEBSTER 7 PARKERS CHAPEL 24, HILLCREST CHRISTIAN 42 TENSAS 6, SICILY ISLAND 42 […]
NPR
A murder case — solved by vultures
It's the TED RADIO HOUR from NPR. I'm Manoush Zomorodi. And this is the story of a murder that couldn't be solved by humans alone. Just a warning - there are some graphic descriptions that may be hard to hear for some people. It all starts with a man who'd gone missing in Winn Parish, La.
Fall family fun night at Kiroli Park on October 29th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Green and Ouachita Federal Credit Union will host a fall family fun night on October 29, 2022, from 4 PM to 9 PM. The event is set to take place at Kiroli Park, 820 Kiroli Rd. West Monroe, La. The night will feature carnival games, food trucks, a costume […]
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Pony walks up to emergency room, appears pregnant
Emergency room clerk Lydia Box was sitting at the front desk of Springhill Medical Center on Sunday morning when "one of the housekeepers came running in and said there’s a Shetland pony outside,” Box told KTAL NBC News 6.
Comments / 0