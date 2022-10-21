Read full article on original website
10 Things We Love About Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland
When we say you have to see it to believe how incredible it really is, we mean it when it comes to Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland. This brand-new privately built park on the outskirts of downtown Lakeland is a new place to play in Tampa Bay and we have a feeling it will quickly […]
Bonnet Springs Park has grand opening in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — For Bill Tinsley, Bonnet Springs Park has been a vision for six and a half years in the making. “I'm not on Earth right now, actually. I'm over the Moon. It's just been incredible to watch the people and the reaction here during this opening after six and a half years of knowing this day was coming,” Tinsley, the president of Bonnet Springs Park, said.
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
Bonnet Springs Park will hold grand opening throughout this weekend
LAKELAND, Fla. — After years of development, Bonnet Springs Park had its grand opening commence Saturday, set to continue throughout the weekend. Right outside of downtown Lakeland, the 168-acre park serves to unify the city’s diverse population by providing unique opportunities in education and recreation. Previously a railyard,...
5 Surprisingly Affordable Retirement Communities
Retirement can be a glorious stage of life for many folks, but it also heralds a time when finances tend to become much tighter since people generally stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get...
Polk County roundup and look ahead
LAKE WALES, FLORIDA – It’s not just two huge rivalry games. District championships and automatic playoff berths are riding in the balance. Undefeated Lake Wales – ranked No. 3 in SBLive Sports Florida Football Power 25 rankings – travels to Auburndale (5-2, 4-0) Friday with the 3A District 8 ...
Owner of Florida sushi restaurant accused of operating drug house out of business
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The owner of a Japanese sushi-style restaurant in west-central Florida is accused of running a drug house out his business, authorities said. Hai Thanh Bui, 40, of Pinellas Park, was arrested Friday at 3 a.m. EDT and charged with 21 counts, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Local business revitalizes downtown location
Co-owners of Downtown Loser Lee Golinello and Celeste Johnson were recognized by the City of Brooksville for their efforts in remodeling their new location: 202 S. Broad Street. Downtown Loser received the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement award at the October third regular city council meeting. “This has been a long...
Largo man stomped on pregnant woman in Publix parking lot, left her covered in blood, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he brutally attacked the mother of his unborn child Saturday evening.
Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida bees
WINTER HAVEN, Fla — Florida beekeepers say we can expect to see honey shortages, along with other bee-related impacts, in the months ahead. Hurricane Ian is to blame. An estimated 50 to 100 thousand bee hives were destroyed by the storm. Mike Saddler owns Bee Haven Honey Farm in Lakeland. His losses are the worst he's ever dealt with.
Publix sued after deaths of Florida grandmother, toddler
Lakeland-based Publix Super Markets is being sued for the wrongful deaths of a woman and her grandson who were shot and killed in a grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida last year.
Annual swan checkup Lakeland’s beloved Swans are a bit on the chubby side plus Lake Morton is now overcrowded again
This spring’s abundance of small, fuzzy cygnets on Lake Morton has led to an overpopulation of swans in Lakeland and increasing health issues among them. Dr. Price Dickson, an associate veterinarian of My Pet’s Animal Hospital, performed ‘beak-to-tail’ wellness examinations on the city’s 73 swans on Wednesday morning as part of the annual Swan Roundup.
Breaking: East River (Orlando) quarterback dies in car accident
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nick Miner, a three-year varsity quarterback for East River High School in Orlando, died Saturday night in a car accident, according to his head coach Tony Piccalo. The 6-foot, 210-pound senior was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in Orange County for three years. He had more ...
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
New Fashion Boutique Coming to Hyde Park
The growth of Hyde Park continues – Ohio-based home décor and fashion boutique expands its footprint to Tampa. If you’re searching for a new fashion piece or a one-of-a-kind gift – look no further than ivory & birch. ivory & birch was founded in 2014 by...
Good Samaritan residents in Kissimmee asked to terminate leases over hurricane damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents of a Kissimmee senior living community who recently learned their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired, say they are now being asked to terminate their leases. What You Need To Know. Pro-bono community lawyers say Good Samaritan Society is trying to terminate the leases of...
Local mom fears homelessness after landlord orders family out before lease is up
A single mom in Brandon is worried her family could be homeless in a matter of weeks after Ian sent a tree through the roof of her rental home.
Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?
Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
