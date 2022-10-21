ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Bonnet Springs Park has grand opening in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — For Bill Tinsley, Bonnet Springs Park has been a vision for six and a half years in the making. “I'm not on Earth right now, actually. I'm over the Moon. It's just been incredible to watch the people and the reaction here during this opening after six and a half years of knowing this day was coming,” Tinsley, the president of Bonnet Springs Park, said.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
Scorebook Live

Polk County roundup and look ahead

LAKE WALES, FLORIDA – It’s not just two huge rivalry games. District championships and automatic playoff berths are riding in the balance. Undefeated Lake Wales – ranked No. 3 in SBLive Sports Florida Football Power 25 rankings – travels to Auburndale (5-2, 4-0) Friday with the 3A District 8 ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Local business revitalizes downtown location

Co-owners of Downtown Loser Lee Golinello and Celeste Johnson were recognized by the City of Brooksville for their efforts in remodeling their new location: 202 S. Broad Street. Downtown Loser received the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement award at the October third regular city council meeting. “This has been a long...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida bees

WINTER HAVEN, Fla — Florida beekeepers say we can expect to see honey shortages, along with other bee-related impacts, in the months ahead. Hurricane Ian is to blame. An estimated 50 to 100 thousand bee hives were destroyed by the storm. Mike Saddler owns Bee Haven Honey Farm in Lakeland. His losses are the worst he's ever dealt with.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Annual swan checkup Lakeland’s beloved Swans are a bit on the chubby side plus Lake Morton is now overcrowded again

This spring’s abundance of small, fuzzy cygnets on Lake Morton has led to an overpopulation of swans in Lakeland and increasing health issues among them. Dr. Price Dickson, an associate veterinarian of My Pet’s Animal Hospital, performed ‘beak-to-tail’ wellness examinations on the city’s 73 swans on Wednesday morning as part of the annual Swan Roundup.
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ORLANDO, FL
tampamagazines.com

New Fashion Boutique Coming to Hyde Park

The growth of Hyde Park continues – Ohio-based home décor and fashion boutique expands its footprint to Tampa. If you’re searching for a new fashion piece or a one-of-a-kind gift – look no further than ivory & birch. ivory & birch was founded in 2014 by...
TAMPA, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?

Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
