Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Related
WFAA
Sheriff: Child shot, killed by sibling who was playing with shotgun at NW Harris County apartment
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A boy was shot and killed by his older brother on Monday at an apartment complex in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at the Bear Creek Crossing apartments, which are near Highway 6 and West Little York Road, Gonzalez said.
WFAA
Texas teen arrested after allegedly trafficking young girl from Tennessee
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio teen has been arrested after he allegedly trafficked a child. According to arrest records, 18-year-old Thapelo Winston was in contact with a young Tennessee girl for a year. The girl ran away from home earlier this month, with officers saying Winston paid for her flight to San Antonio.
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
AUSTIN, Texas — Days after being elected Texas governor in 2014, Greg Abbott called a staff meeting to discuss his vision for leading the state. “Our number-one priority as public servants is to follow the law,” Abbott, who served as Texas attorney general before he was elected, told staffers, according to his autobiography. Adhering to the law was “a way to ignore the pressure of politics, polls, money and lobbying.”
Y'all ate a lot of corny dogs: All the very Texas numbers produced by the State Fair
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas does nothing small. Big Tex, big crowds, big football. That's why the numbers released by the fair after Sunday's final day weren't shocking, even if they are a little staggering. Here's a look at the State Fair, by the numbers, after it...
WFAA
Race for Texas Land Commissioner: Democrat Jay Kleberg
TEXAS, USA — You may not know much about the office, but it is the state’s oldest. It impacts all of our lives in some way. And the race for Texas Land Commissioner pits a physician from Austin against an heir to the famed King Ranch. Democrat Jay...
Mike Collier campaign asks Texas broadcasters remove Dan Patrick’s latest television commercial
DALLAS — An attorney for Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier is asking Texas television stations to remove an attack ad produced by Dan Patrick or require Patrick to substantiate his claims about Collier. Collier’s attorney, Michael Patrick Doyle, sent the request in a letter to station managers across...
WFAA
Race for Texas Land Commissioner: Republican Dawn Buckingham
TEXAS, USA — You may not know much about the office, but it is the state’s oldest. It impacts all of our lives in some way. And the race for Texas Land Commissioner pits a physician from Austin against an heir to the famed King Ranch. Republican Dr....
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
WFAA
Newest information regarding the updated COVID-19 vaccine from Texas medical expert
AUSTIN, Texas — The updated COVID-19 vaccines are designed to protect people from the worst outcomes of COVID-19 and help reduce the spread of the virus in communities, which helps reduce risks for the most vulnerable populations, according to a Texas medical expert. Contracting COVID-19 can have serious, long-lasting...
WFAA
Texas politics headlines: Minorities are most likely to have their ballots rejected, study finds
Latino, Asian and Black voters' ballots are rejected more often than white voters', one study says. Plus: Solar power saves Texans $1B and Abbott skips Trump rally.
WFAA
The storms left, but the wind stayed: Gusts hit 45 mph in North Texas
DALLAS — Monday morning's storms brought in beneficial rainfall. Rain totals around Dallas-Fort Worth were between one to two inches. Some areas saw slightly higher totals. Now that the storms have moved out, the high winds have kicked in. This prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory through noon Tuesday for wind gusts up to 45 mph.
WFAA
Inside Texas Politics: The most important race you aren't paying attention to -- but should
You may not know much about the Texas Land Commissioner. But it is the state’s oldest office and It impacts all of our lives in some way.
WFAA
WFAA News at 10 p.m. Saturday Replay
WFAA covers local, national and international news as well as North Texas weather updates, traveler forecasts and other areas of interest. Morgan Young anchors.
WFAA
Texas State Board of Education races getting more attention due to divisive issues
HOUSTON — School board elections have become a lot more divisive due to topics far beyond reading, writing and arithmetic. That includes the Texas State Board of Education which many voters may have previously overlooked. But all 15 board positions are on the ballot this year and they're getting...
Comments / 0