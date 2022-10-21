ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.

AUSTIN, Texas — Days after being elected Texas governor in 2014, Greg Abbott called a staff meeting to discuss his vision for leading the state. “Our number-one priority as public servants is to follow the law,” Abbott, who served as Texas attorney general before he was elected, told staffers, according to his autobiography. Adhering to the law was “a way to ignore the pressure of politics, polls, money and lobbying.”
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Race for Texas Land Commissioner: Democrat Jay Kleberg

TEXAS, USA — You may not know much about the office, but it is the state’s oldest. It impacts all of our lives in some way. And the race for Texas Land Commissioner pits a physician from Austin against an heir to the famed King Ranch. Democrat Jay...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Race for Texas Land Commissioner: Republican Dawn Buckingham

TEXAS, USA — You may not know much about the office, but it is the state’s oldest. It impacts all of our lives in some way. And the race for Texas Land Commissioner pits a physician from Austin against an heir to the famed King Ranch. Republican Dr....
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

The storms left, but the wind stayed: Gusts hit 45 mph in North Texas

DALLAS — Monday morning's storms brought in beneficial rainfall. Rain totals around Dallas-Fort Worth were between one to two inches. Some areas saw slightly higher totals. Now that the storms have moved out, the high winds have kicked in. This prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory through noon Tuesday for wind gusts up to 45 mph.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA News at 10 p.m. Saturday Replay

WFAA covers local, national and international news as well as North Texas weather updates, traveler forecasts and other areas of interest. Morgan Young anchors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy