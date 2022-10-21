ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Innisbrook Golf Resort applies to redevelop property

Innisbrook Golf Resort, known for hosting the annual Valspar Championship, plans to convert some of its property into a new residential development. The resort owner, Salamander Innisbrook LLC, plans to flip some of its land “in response to changing trends for golf course usage” and will “adapt one of the existing courses by converting a portion of the Osprey North Course to a newly designed short course, and subsequently redevelop the remaining areas for new residential development,” according to Pinellas County documents.
PALM HARBOR, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Local developer borrows $51M to buy 42-acre Pinellas shopping center

The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park has been sold for $85 million. The 42-acre, 361,250-square-foot shopping center with 10 out-parcels was bought by Belleair Development Group, a local commercial real estate development company. According to JLL, which represented the seller and announced the deal, Belleair used a $51 million loan to buy the property.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Axios

Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over

Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay. Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list. Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of...
TAMPA, FL
Oracle

New pharmaceutical vending machine sees high student demand

USF could get more vending machines featuring drug store essentials thanks to the popularity of a pilot program. The Tampa campus library got a new vending machine called PharmaBox, which contains over-the-counter products including contraceptives, feminine hygiene, medications and practical items. It has recently seen a high demand from students, according to Director of Auxiliary Services Nancy Santiago.
TAMPA, FL
advertisernewsnorth.com

Sussex to put theatre, parking lot up for sale

The Sussex Borough Council on Oct. 23 introduced ordinances to sell the former Crescent Theatre building and an adjacent parking lot, establishing minimum bids for both. The two properties, the theater located at 74 Fountain Square and the parking lot, located 11-17 Harrison St. were previously packaged to be sold together, but the council wanted to split the package apart into separate sales.
SUSSEX, NJ
wild941.com

Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay

Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
TAMPA, FL
WBRE

Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020.   The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
chescotimes.com

State, local police announce coordinated enforcement of aggressive driving laws

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that more than 50 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will join the Pennsylvania State Police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on area roadways as part of a statewide mobilization that runs through November 13.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Solar farm proposed for Barry Township land

BARRY TWP., Pa. - Schuylkill County zoners are considering a request for a solar farm on land in Barry Township. The county's zoning hearing board will hear an appeal for solar panels to be installed at 1287 Deep Creek Road, not far from the Schuylkill County Airport, according to a notice of public hearing.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Hottest New Restaurants 2022

What makes a local restaurant scene? It’s the relentless pursuit of the extraordinary, the bravery to break away from the tried and true, launch something new and trust that patrons will be adventurous enough to expand their horizons. Tampa Bay’s restaurant scene showed no evidence of slowing this year...
TAMPA, FL

