Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Innisbrook Golf Resort applies to redevelop property
Innisbrook Golf Resort, known for hosting the annual Valspar Championship, plans to convert some of its property into a new residential development. The resort owner, Salamander Innisbrook LLC, plans to flip some of its land “in response to changing trends for golf course usage” and will “adapt one of the existing courses by converting a portion of the Osprey North Course to a newly designed short course, and subsequently redevelop the remaining areas for new residential development,” according to Pinellas County documents.
businessobserverfl.com
Local developer borrows $51M to buy 42-acre Pinellas shopping center
The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park has been sold for $85 million. The 42-acre, 361,250-square-foot shopping center with 10 out-parcels was bought by Belleair Development Group, a local commercial real estate development company. According to JLL, which represented the seller and announced the deal, Belleair used a $51 million loan to buy the property.
Buybuy Baby having a sale after announcing this NJ store closing
Oh boy, this isn't good news if you like shopping at Buybuy Baby in the Nassau Park Pavilion shopping center. It's closing its doors for good. I went to Home Goods yesterday and on my way out of the shopping center I noticed a big red sign hanging on a store, so I drove over that way to investigate.
Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over
Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay. Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list. Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of...
Planning group charting future of major Pinellas County corridor
Alternate U.S. 19 is a major Pinellas County artery that connects St. Pete with Clearwater and other communities along the highway’s length. And right now, Alt 19 is on Forward Pinellas’ radar.
Are you paying too much for electric and gas from a third-party company? Here’s how to find out.
If you’re concerned about high energy costs in the wake of inflation, the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the coming of the colder months, you might be tempted to give a third-party energy supplier a try. Before you do, make sure you understand what you’re getting into....
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
Philly-Centric List of Most Desirable Neighborhood Includes Only One Suburban Entry; It’s in Montco
A setting whose assets are walkable was among several criteria of an area assessment of best communities. PhillyBite Magazine’s Eric Henderson set out to identify the area’s hottest, most desirable neighborhoods. His list is rather exclusive, containing only six items, all within the city limits,. Except one, which...
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
Oracle
New pharmaceutical vending machine sees high student demand
USF could get more vending machines featuring drug store essentials thanks to the popularity of a pilot program. The Tampa campus library got a new vending machine called PharmaBox, which contains over-the-counter products including contraceptives, feminine hygiene, medications and practical items. It has recently seen a high demand from students, according to Director of Auxiliary Services Nancy Santiago.
advertisernewsnorth.com
Sussex to put theatre, parking lot up for sale
The Sussex Borough Council on Oct. 23 introduced ordinances to sell the former Crescent Theatre building and an adjacent parking lot, establishing minimum bids for both. The two properties, the theater located at 74 Fountain Square and the parking lot, located 11-17 Harrison St. were previously packaged to be sold together, but the council wanted to split the package apart into separate sales.
wild941.com
Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020. The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
chescotimes.com
State, local police announce coordinated enforcement of aggressive driving laws
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that more than 50 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will join the Pennsylvania State Police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on area roadways as part of a statewide mobilization that runs through November 13.
WFMZ-TV Online
Solar farm proposed for Barry Township land
BARRY TWP., Pa. - Schuylkill County zoners are considering a request for a solar farm on land in Barry Township. The county's zoning hearing board will hear an appeal for solar panels to be installed at 1287 Deep Creek Road, not far from the Schuylkill County Airport, according to a notice of public hearing.
Great NJ day trip with a hidden gem hole in the wall
Sussex County is in the far northwest corner of New Jersey. It's different from what most people think of when they think "Jersey." Its rolling hills and vast farmland and forest make it a unique corner of our state. This time of year, with the fall foliage in full bloom,...
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Hottest New Restaurants 2022
What makes a local restaurant scene? It’s the relentless pursuit of the extraordinary, the bravery to break away from the tried and true, launch something new and trust that patrons will be adventurous enough to expand their horizons. Tampa Bay’s restaurant scene showed no evidence of slowing this year...
NJ eatery featured on Food Network show to close doors, refocus energies on other location
The Pop Shop Medford, featured on Food Network’s "Throwdown with Bobby Flay", is closing its doors Wednesday.
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
We are always looking for the next great new place to eat in New Jersey, and we know how much we love our great food in the Garden State. It's time to uncover a place to go you may never even have heard of. There are a lot of foodies...
Hard working New Jersey guy needs your help
This time of year we all have to be careful of deer darting out in front of our cars. It can do a lot of damage and even cause serious injury. If you're on a motorcycle, all bets are off. You're more than likely going to be seriously hurt. That's...
Comments / 0