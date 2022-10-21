Read full article on original website
507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being
In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.
Researchers found Hipparchus' 2100-year-old star map, and it's the world's oldest
Researchers may have recently stumbled upon a piece of the oldest known star map. It's said that the evidence demonstrates being made by Hipparchus. Scholars explained a palimpsest text that was discovered at the Greek Orthodox St. Catherine's Monastery on the Sinai Peninsula and what they think it portrays in their article that was published in the Journal for the History of Astronomy on October 18.
The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart
The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old
And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded
At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
Giant bug-like creatures capable of devouring a fully grown alligator have been found in the ocean
The sea harbours many strange creatures many of which are still a mystery to humans. Every now and then a never-seen-before species from the depths of the sea is stumbled upon by humans. These instances help us study the plethora of creatures that are still in hiding. One such creature was observed by the scientists as it devoured a whole alligator.
Ancient Remnants of First Known Neanderthal Family Discovered in Siberia
The first known Neanderthal family has been found by researchers, with their prehistoric DNA providing fresh insight into the archaic species’ social dynamics. In a study published Wednesday in Nature, researchers said they were able to extract DNA from tiny bone fragments discovered in two Russian caves, allowing them to map an extended family of 13 members, including a definitive link between father and a teenage daughter. The small clan lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago, according to scientists. They are also believed to have died together—potentially from starvation. “When I work on a bone or two, it’s very easy to forget that these are actually people with their own lives and stories,” said Bence Viola, an anthropologist at the University of Toronto involved in the study, according to the Associated Press. “Figuring out how they’re related to each other really makes them much more human.”Meet the first #Neandertal family! Ancient #genomes of thirteen Neandertals provide a rare snapshot of their community & social organization. New study in @Nature by @SkovLaurits, @benmpeter & an intl. team. @MPI_EVA_Leipzig See: https://t.co/rWMcLXK1BP & https://t.co/OsBydLNQvJ pic.twitter.com/28OC6fp5wi— MPI-EVA Leipzig (@MPI_EVA_Leipzig) October 19, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
Great White Shark That Killed Mom in Waist-High Water Appeared Through Wave
South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute says there has been more shark activity than usual this year, although the attack was deemed "very unusual."
A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'
Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
Remains of Neanderthal Family, Including Father and His Teenage Daughter, Found in Siberian Cave
The remains of the first known Neanderthal family have been discovered in a Siberian cave. On Wednesday, scientists revealed that they found the fossilized bone fragments of a closely related Neanderthal clan, including a father and his teenage daughter, in a study published in Nature. According to the scientific journal,...
Dolphins Tried to 'Push' Surfer Being Stalked by 20-Foot Shark to Shore
Bill Ballard did not realize he was surfing next to a huge shark until a nearby aircraft's passengers were close enough to warn him, screaming, "Shark, shark!"
Bones Discovered in Prehistoric Cemetery Could Belong To a Giant Race of Humans
In 1890, anthropologist Georges Vacher de Lapoug stumbled upon human bones of gigantic proportions while excavating an ancient cemetery in Castelnau, France. The discovery led him to believe that the bones belonged to one of the largest humans ever to exist on earth.
Archaeologists Confirm the Authenticity of the Story of Jonah and The Whale
After archaeologists in the holy land made discoveries of reliefs and motifs on catacombs and tombs of early Jewish Christians that depicted Jonah’s deliverance from the whale, they were able to account for the historicity of Jonah’s account precisely as the bible mentioned.
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed
A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
A shark was found off the Australian coast and its human-like smile is unbelieveably strange
Nobody knows what the exact species of shark is - yet.
Ancient Greek Statue Shows Woman Using Laptop - Is It Proof Of Time Travel?
In their time, the ancient Greeks invented some incredible things that are still used today, from central heating to bridges to cranes, but could they have also created the first laptop some 2000 years before modern man did? After seeing a carved tombstone dating back to 100 BC, some think so.
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
