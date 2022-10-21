ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Filmmakers J.D. Dillard, Rachel Smith dish on 'Devotion' at Chapel Hill’s Film Fest 919

J.D. Dillard didn’t have a single film credit to his name a decade ago. Now, his third directorial effort is garnering awards. Last Wednesday, Film Fest 919 gave Dillard its “Horizon Award” on the festival’s opening night in Chapel Hill for his work on Devotion, a biographical war drama starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Founders of the festival said that Dillard displayed “excellence” in his craft in making the film, and signaled “a stunning breakthrough” in his own work.
'Real Estate and Resistance': As High Point Market returns, an author explores its history

It has been called Fashion Week for furniture — and it happens twice a year in High Point. About 75,000 people will gather in the city this week for the furniture market. John Joe Schlichtman says the market is a blessing and curse for High Point residents. He's an Associate Professor of Sociology at DePaul University, and he explores those contradictions in a new book Showroom City: Real Estate and Resistance in the Furniture Capital of the World.
Navigating Wake County's school board races

The upcoming midterm election includes many school board races across the state. In Wake County, all nine board seats will be on the ballot and a slew of candidates have stepped up to run. WUNC Education Reporter Liz Schlemmer joined Morning Edition Host Will Michaels to cut through some of...
