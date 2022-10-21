It has been called Fashion Week for furniture — and it happens twice a year in High Point. About 75,000 people will gather in the city this week for the furniture market. John Joe Schlichtman says the market is a blessing and curse for High Point residents. He's an Associate Professor of Sociology at DePaul University, and he explores those contradictions in a new book Showroom City: Real Estate and Resistance in the Furniture Capital of the World.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO