ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

3 Former Cubs Headed to World Series With Phillies

With a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies are World Series bound for the first time since 2009. Bryce Harper's clutch home run in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as Philadelphia took Game 5 of the NLCS to win the series 4-1.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros

After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Padres manager Bob Melvin ripped for bullpen management in NLCS loss

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was criticized in many corners for a decision he made — or perhaps did not make — in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS Sunday. Melvin was widely criticized for not bringing in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper with one on and one out in the eighth inning of Game 5. Melvin instead stuck with reliever Robert Suarez, who gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Harper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker reacts to Bruce Bochy hire: 'I'm glad he's back'

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros but concluded the thought perfectly.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw

Long-time manager Bruce Bochy will be back in the dugout as manager for the Texas Rangers in 2023. Bochy announced in 2019 that he would be retiring from managing, but the Rangers happened to reel him back with a three-year contract; the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Yardbarker

The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat

The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees have another big defensive miscue in season-ending loss to Astros

Defense ended up being the New York Yankees’ Achilles heel in this year’s MLB playoffs. The Yankees’ season came to an end on Sunday as the Houston Astros beat them 6-5 in Game 4 of the ALCS to finish off the series sweep. Though the Yankees led 5-4 heading into the seventh inning, they came unraveled when middle infielders Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa could not connect on a potential double-play ball that would have ended the inning. Torres’ throw sailed past Kiner-Falefa, and everybody was safe.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Astros Are Undefeated With A Shocking Stat

The game of baseball is not something that can be broken down by any formula, nor can the madness of it even be explained at any point. This postseason, we have learned that now more than ever, we should expect the unexpected. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season

The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy