Defense ended up being the New York Yankees’ Achilles heel in this year’s MLB playoffs. The Yankees’ season came to an end on Sunday as the Houston Astros beat them 6-5 in Game 4 of the ALCS to finish off the series sweep. Though the Yankees led 5-4 heading into the seventh inning, they came unraveled when middle infielders Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa could not connect on a potential double-play ball that would have ended the inning. Torres’ throw sailed past Kiner-Falefa, and everybody was safe.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO