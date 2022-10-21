Read full article on original website
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Kate Upton celebrated the Astros' ALCS win with yet another awesome custom Justin Verlander jacket
It was just five years ago that Kate Upton posted an Instagram photo of her walking to watch the Houston Astros play in the 2017 ALDS. She was wearing a custom Justin Verlander jacket, one that any Astros fan would have wanted to buy to root on Upton’s then-fiance, now husband.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge Takes Responsibility For Harrison Bader's Costly Error in Game 3 of ALCS
In a matter of minutes, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole went from briskly walking off the mound, finishing a quick inning, to hanging his head, needing a new baseball after a souvenir went soaring into the stands. Astros catcher Christian Vazquez reached on an error from Harrison Bader in center field...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
Yardbarker
Report: Houston Astros Bench Coach Joe Espada Named Manager of Chicago White Sox
It wasn't Joe Espada's first managerial interview, nor his second, nor his third... Finally, the interest was too much, it was reported first by MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez that the Chicago White Sox had chosen Espada as their next manager. Prior to the 2021 season, Chicago had hired 76-year-old Tony...
Yardbarker
3 Former Cubs Headed to World Series With Phillies
With a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies are World Series bound for the first time since 2009. Bryce Harper's clutch home run in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as Philadelphia took Game 5 of the NLCS to win the series 4-1.
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros
After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
Yardbarker
Phillies' Bryce Harper had fiery message after big hit in Game 4
Bryce Harper was so hyped up after delivering a big hit during a high-scoring Game 4 of the NLCS Saturday between his Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia. Harper was batting with a 1-2 count in the bottom of the fifth with a...
Yardbarker
Padres manager Bob Melvin ripped for bullpen management in NLCS loss
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was criticized in many corners for a decision he made — or perhaps did not make — in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS Sunday. Melvin was widely criticized for not bringing in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper with one on and one out in the eighth inning of Game 5. Melvin instead stuck with reliever Robert Suarez, who gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Harper.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo believes Aaron Judge’s contract is about to be ‘astronomical’
The New York Yankees finished their season on Sunday night against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS. The Bombers didn’t secure a single win against Houston, who continues to be their kryptonite year in and year out during postseason baseball. However, management and the players need...
Yankees swept out of ALCS after another egregious defensive mishap
The New York Yankees’ 2022 season is over. They’ve been swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS after nearly stealing both games on the road. It’s shocking to even say that, but it truly was the case just a few days ago. On Sunday night, though,...
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker reacts to Bruce Bochy hire: 'I'm glad he's back'
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros but concluded the thought perfectly.
Yardbarker
How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Long-time manager Bruce Bochy will be back in the dugout as manager for the Texas Rangers in 2023. Bochy announced in 2019 that he would be retiring from managing, but the Rangers happened to reel him back with a three-year contract; the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Yardbarker
The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
Yardbarker
Yankees have another big defensive miscue in season-ending loss to Astros
Defense ended up being the New York Yankees’ Achilles heel in this year’s MLB playoffs. The Yankees’ season came to an end on Sunday as the Houston Astros beat them 6-5 in Game 4 of the ALCS to finish off the series sweep. Though the Yankees led 5-4 heading into the seventh inning, they came unraveled when middle infielders Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa could not connect on a potential double-play ball that would have ended the inning. Torres’ throw sailed past Kiner-Falefa, and everybody was safe.
Watch: Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce pounds a beer and hugs the Phillie Phanatic during Game 2 of NLCS
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce knows how to party. Kelce has already jump-started a musical career, collaborating with his fellow lineman on a Christmas album. Though, he might have a future as a hype man as well, firing up the crowd at Citizens Bank Park during Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Deigo Padres.
Yardbarker
The Astros Are Undefeated With A Shocking Stat
The game of baseball is not something that can be broken down by any formula, nor can the madness of it even be explained at any point. This postseason, we have learned that now more than ever, we should expect the unexpected. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are...
FOX Sports
Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
KHOU
Yankees laughingstock of Twitter after 5-0 loss to the Astros
HOUSTON — It's been a painful few days to be a New York Yankees fan and the misery continued Saturday on their home field. The Astros dominated them with a 5-0 shutout and are one win away from another trip to the World Series. To try to get that...
Yardbarker
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season
The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Baseball Analyst Predicts Shohei Ohtani Trade to LA Rival this Offseason
Hopefully Angels fans prepared themselves for this offseason. The rumors are not going to be fun. In the midst of the NLCS and ALCS series, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made offseason trade predictions for every team. There were some blockbusters, and there were some smaller trades for prospects. But none were bigger than the trade between the two LA teams.
