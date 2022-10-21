MOUNT VERNON — An 18-year-old Mount Vernon man was among those a Knox County Grand Jury indicted on Monday. Draven Hill was indicted for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and rape, a first-degree felony. According to the indictment, on or about July 4, Hill allegedly raped an individual less than 13 years old, whether or not Hill knew the age of the other person.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO