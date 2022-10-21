Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
STATE GOLF: Mount Vernon's Bridges earns all-state honors with top-10 finish
COLUMBUS -- The busiest tendon on the 18th hole of Ohio State University's Scarlet golf course late Saturday afternoon was the one inside Anthony Savage's right thumb. The Mount Vernon head coached scrolled his phone – over, and over, and over again – in the moments after Ben Bridges completed his final round at the Division I state golf tournament.
Knox Pages
Kimberly Highland
Kimberly Highland, age 68, of New Albany, Ohio, formerly of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the OhioHealth Emergency Care in New Albany. She was born on October 7, 1954, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late Richard and Sylvia (Wyker) Highland. She worked and retired...
Knox Pages
Knox County trick-or-treat times set for 2022 season
MOUNT VERNON — Halloween is right around the corer and Knox County trick-or-treat goers have plenty of options to snag heaps of candy. Here is a breakdown of events Knox County residents can expect for this year's spooky season:. GALLERY: Mount Vernon Trick-or-Treat 2021. In the pre-dusk mist on...
Knox Pages
Marion man killed, 2 others injured in Sunday night Richland County motorcycle crash
TROY TOWNSHIP – A Marion man was killed and two other people injured after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Troy Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jeffrey D. Kight, 60, of Marion, was killed and another person seriously injured, the Patrol...
Knox Pages
Knox County Grand Jury indicts 10
MOUNT VERNON — An 18-year-old Mount Vernon man was among those a Knox County Grand Jury indicted on Monday. Draven Hill was indicted for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and rape, a first-degree felony. According to the indictment, on or about July 4, Hill allegedly raped an individual less than 13 years old, whether or not Hill knew the age of the other person.
Knox Pages
Local students, colleges react to planned student loan forgiveness
ASHLAND — President Joe Biden announced in August the federal government plans to forgive $10,000 of federal student loans for borrowers that make less than $125,000 per year, and $20,000 worth of loans for similar students who have Pell grants. Since 1980, the cost of tuition at public universities...
