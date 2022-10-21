ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUCB

Unalaska school budget drops deeper into red as energy costs rise

Like many school districts across Alaska, spikes in energy costs have Unalaska City schools looking at a major budget deficit. In combination with flatlined state funding, enrollment drops and increased teacher salaries, the island’s deficit is predicted to take the shape of around a-half-million dollars. Superintendent Jim Wilson presented...
UNALASKA, AK

