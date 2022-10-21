ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Teachers affected by Hurricane Ian to get disaster aid

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

TALLAHASSEE - Teachers in six counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian are slated to receive $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.

The fund, which is administered by Volunteer Florida, was activated after Ian made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida.

Educators in Lee, DeSoto, Hardee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Collier counties will receive money from the fund through local education foundations, DeSantis said.

The fund will provide $500,000 in Lee County, while Charlotte, Sarasota and Collier foundations will each receive $350,000 to distribute, according to the governor. Foundations in DeSoto and Hardee will each get $225,000.

State officials announced Monday that the fund had grown to $45 million, with DeSantis saying Friday that he expected the fund to "very soon" surpass $50 million. As of Friday, $7 million from the fund had been awarded, DeSantis said.

Wendy Case
4d ago

It's nice that teachers and 1st responders get aid. What about nurses that work in our community? Hospitals, home health, nursing homes? Live in North Port FL and devestated.

