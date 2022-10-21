ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Girlfriend Installs Creative Display for Her Boyfriend’s Hot Wheels Collection

By Isabell Rivera
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVkQf_0ii6vLa200

It looks so much better than before.

Collecting items - such as '90 toys - these days is not only a hobby but often also a side hustle. However, you don't just want to put them away in a box and hide them, you want to display them as this mom did with her daughter's Barbie collection.

But what if your toys are still in their packaging? There is a hack for that as well, as TikTok creator Daizy ( @daizygarcilazo ) demonstrates in her video of organizing her boyfriend's Hot Wheels.

WATCH THE VIDEO

View the original article to see embedded media.

Isn't this genius? What she used here were a bunch of FRP trim and FRP dividers and some double-sided tape. That's it. The great part about this is that it is inexpensive and easy to use. You might also want to use a level to make sure everything is even, which she did.

The first part of this transition was attaching a piece of FRP trim horizontally and then adding more FRP dividers vertically with enough room to fit a Hot Wheel car and its packaging, as well as outside FRP trim, like a frame.

After adding the first vertical FRP trim, she then added a Hot Wheel car and that way measured the space in between each, the FRP trim for the outside and the FRP divider inside, and continued this until she added the final outside FRP trim.

And lastly, she stacked the Hot Wheels, into each pocket, as they would just slide down. However, now they look organized while being displayed!

I'm sure her boyfriend was stoked!

Comments / 2

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Lefty Graves

Woman furious when she finds out boyfriend installed a tracker on her car

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Trust is something that is earned. For example, I had been dating a man for a few months when he offered to detail my car for me one afternoon while I was busy working. I knew him well enough that I wasn’t concerned about him doing any damage to my car, and I knew we had plans that evening so that he would return my car in plenty of time; however, what I didn’t know was what was ultimately the deal breaker.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
288
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy