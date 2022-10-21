Girlfriend Installs Creative Display for Her Boyfriend’s Hot Wheels Collection

It looks so much better than before.

Collecting items - such as '90 toys - these days is not only a hobby but often also a side hustle. However, you don't just want to put them away in a box and hide them, you want to display them as this mom did with her daughter's Barbie collection.

But what if your toys are still in their packaging? There is a hack for that as well, as TikTok creator Daizy ( @daizygarcilazo ) demonstrates in her video of organizing her boyfriend's Hot Wheels.

Isn't this genius? What she used here were a bunch of FRP trim and FRP dividers and some double-sided tape. That's it. The great part about this is that it is inexpensive and easy to use. You might also want to use a level to make sure everything is even, which she did.

The first part of this transition was attaching a piece of FRP trim horizontally and then adding more FRP dividers vertically with enough room to fit a Hot Wheel car and its packaging, as well as outside FRP trim, like a frame.

After adding the first vertical FRP trim, she then added a Hot Wheel car and that way measured the space in between each, the FRP trim for the outside and the FRP divider inside, and continued this until she added the final outside FRP trim.

And lastly, she stacked the Hot Wheels, into each pocket, as they would just slide down. However, now they look organized while being displayed!

I'm sure her boyfriend was stoked!