Charleston, SC

Charleston City Paper

13 West Ashley restaurants you can’t miss

While downtown Charleston is known for its fine dining restaurants, fast casual spots, late night dive bars and craft cocktail joints, it isn’t the only area in Charleston with standout menu items. Just over the Ashley River in West Ashley, you’ll discover many locally-owned restaurants that serve quality food for a fraction of the downtown price.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Video Recap: Spring Spin-Off Car Show in Charleston South Carolina

In case you missed the Spring Spin-Off Car Show, here is a great HD video showcasing the beautiful cars and people at this year’s event. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina

Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Grand Opening of Simply J. Boutique in Mount Pleasant, SC

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (October 20, 2022) – Owner Patter Johnston with family, joined by Mayor Will Haynie, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz with other Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Simply J Boutique with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 3530 Park Avenue Blvd., Suite 100.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

100-year-old circus to stop in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Notice something different in West Ashley? The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will pitch their tent Tuesday at the Citadel Mall. The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will return to Charleston for 10 shows from October 27 through October 30. The 100-year-old circus travels the country showing off their human cannonball, aerial […]
CHARLESTON, SC
momcollective.com

Getting Spooky in Charleston: A Halloween Driving Tour

Halloween is my favorite holiday of the year and every year, I take my kids and drive around Charleston to look at the incredivble. This year, I asked around and compiled a list of the top homes or neighborhoods to witness spectacular Halloween decorations and here they are!. Looking for...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: Early voting opens with a bang

South Carolina’s first day of early voting began Monday as a record 40,000 voters cast ballots — twice of what occurred on the first day of early voting in June. The day started with no problems at the polls, but as more people flocked to a state website to check voting locations and sample ballots, the site crashed.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

MYSTERY PHOTO, 10/24: Side shot

This week’s mystery by City Paper photographer Ruta Smith shows a brick-red side shot of a building in a setting that might look familiar. What is this building and where is this location? To enter, send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com. SWAG BONUS: Win...
CHARLESTON, SC
Travel Maven

This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Pride Week 2022 schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November. Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston. While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Bosch expanding operations in Dorchester County, creating 350 new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Technology services company Bosch announced it will expand it’s motor production operations in Dorchester County. The launch will create 350 new jobs and will be a $260 million investment. Bosch will expand it’s current building located at 8101 Dorchester Road in North Charleston to 75,000...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Cold front to bring a few showers to the area this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front will approach the area Wednesday bringing a few more clouds and a few spotty showers. Dry weather will return on Thursday before a few more small chances of rain with cooler temperatures Friday through Sunday. TROPICS: An area of low pressure near...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Bosch plans to bring hundreds of new jobs to Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bosch will invest $260 million on developing an electric motor production line at its Dorchester County plant, the company said Tuesday. The expansion to its mobility-related production is expected to bring 350 new jobs at its Dorchester Road location in North Charleston, according to a news release. The company, which has maintained operations in the county since 1974, plans to produce new electrification products including rotor, stator and final-assembled electric motors. An electric motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy to provide propulsion in electric vehicles.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Early voting draws hundreds to offices in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The first day for early voting in South Carolina brought hundreds of people out to the four spots in Beaufort County where you could cast a ballot, including the Voter Registration Office in Beaufort. “We are compelled each time an election comes around to participate. It’s kind of a lifelong […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

