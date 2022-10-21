Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Charleston City Paper
13 West Ashley restaurants you can’t miss
While downtown Charleston is known for its fine dining restaurants, fast casual spots, late night dive bars and craft cocktail joints, it isn’t the only area in Charleston with standout menu items. Just over the Ashley River in West Ashley, you’ll discover many locally-owned restaurants that serve quality food for a fraction of the downtown price.
charlestondaily.net
Video Recap: Spring Spin-Off Car Show in Charleston South Carolina
In case you missed the Spring Spin-Off Car Show, here is a great HD video showcasing the beautiful cars and people at this year’s event. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
kiss951.com
Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina
Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening of Simply J. Boutique in Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, S.C. (October 20, 2022) – Owner Patter Johnston with family, joined by Mayor Will Haynie, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz with other Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Simply J Boutique with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 3530 Park Avenue Blvd., Suite 100.
100-year-old circus to stop in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Notice something different in West Ashley? The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will pitch their tent Tuesday at the Citadel Mall. The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will return to Charleston for 10 shows from October 27 through October 30. The 100-year-old circus travels the country showing off their human cannonball, aerial […]
momcollective.com
Getting Spooky in Charleston: A Halloween Driving Tour
Halloween is my favorite holiday of the year and every year, I take my kids and drive around Charleston to look at the incredivble. This year, I asked around and compiled a list of the top homes or neighborhoods to witness spectacular Halloween decorations and here they are!. Looking for...
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Early voting opens with a bang
South Carolina’s first day of early voting began Monday as a record 40,000 voters cast ballots — twice of what occurred on the first day of early voting in June. The day started with no problems at the polls, but as more people flocked to a state website to check voting locations and sample ballots, the site crashed.
live5news.com
Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
Granton Manor Haunt teams up Berkeley Animal Center for Halloween weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A haunted house in Berkeley County is doing its part to get pets from kennels to couches in time for Halloween. Granton Manor Haunt is teaming up with Berkeley Animal Center to support the shelter’s care efforts and help pets get adopted this weekend. Granton Manor Haunt is run by a […]
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 10/24: Side shot
This week’s mystery by City Paper photographer Ruta Smith shows a brick-red side shot of a building in a setting that might look familiar. What is this building and where is this location? To enter, send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com. SWAG BONUS: Win...
abcnews4.com
Bittersweet: Loyal customers flock to Philly's for last day of business in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Skipping work, driving hours, and waiting in long lines are all things loyal customers of Philly's did Monday to get one last order before the business closes for good. On Saturday, Philly's owners announced they would be closing down shop on Monday after decades of...
GUIDE: Veterans Day events happening across the lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterans will be celebrated throughout the Lowcountry with different events to honor them this Veterans Day. News 2 has compiled a list of local events happening in support of our Veterans: Charleston County The 2022 Veterans Day Parade will kick off downtown at 1 p.m. on November 6. The parade […]
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
Explaining the Green space tax on the ballot in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Voters in the Lowcountry are not just deciding which candidates they want to lead them, they must also choose if they will pay more when buying things in Beaufort County. It was the talk on early voting in Beaufort on Monday, mostly because several people who were in line to […]
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Charleston Pride Week 2022 schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November. Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston. While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November […]
abccolumbia.com
Bosch expanding operations in Dorchester County, creating 350 new jobs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Technology services company Bosch announced it will expand it’s motor production operations in Dorchester County. The launch will create 350 new jobs and will be a $260 million investment. Bosch will expand it’s current building located at 8101 Dorchester Road in North Charleston to 75,000...
live5news.com
Cold front to bring a few showers to the area this week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front will approach the area Wednesday bringing a few more clouds and a few spotty showers. Dry weather will return on Thursday before a few more small chances of rain with cooler temperatures Friday through Sunday. TROPICS: An area of low pressure near...
live5news.com
Bosch plans to bring hundreds of new jobs to Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bosch will invest $260 million on developing an electric motor production line at its Dorchester County plant, the company said Tuesday. The expansion to its mobility-related production is expected to bring 350 new jobs at its Dorchester Road location in North Charleston, according to a news release. The company, which has maintained operations in the county since 1974, plans to produce new electrification products including rotor, stator and final-assembled electric motors. An electric motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy to provide propulsion in electric vehicles.
Early voting draws hundreds to offices in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The first day for early voting in South Carolina brought hundreds of people out to the four spots in Beaufort County where you could cast a ballot, including the Voter Registration Office in Beaufort. “We are compelled each time an election comes around to participate. It’s kind of a lifelong […]
