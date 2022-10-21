ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Dixie D’Amelio's diagnosis puts spotlight on premenstrual dysphoric disorder

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wj7dW_0ii6tvqQ00

TikTok star and singer Dixie D'Amelio is shining a spotlight on a lesser-known condition that impacts some women during their menstrual cycle.

D'Amelio, 21, revealed to her fans that she has been diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a condition that can cause severe irritability, depression and anxiety, according to the U.S. Office on Women's Health .

"Once a month, for about two weeks, I go into this dark spiral of like a depression, no one cares about me, I'm doing everything wrong, I'm not proud of myself and cut everyone out," D'Amelio said on the "Pretty Basic" podcast. "It changes my whole entire brain, and also I snap out of it so quickly."

D'Amelio said she was just recently diagnosed with PMDD after struggling for years with the symptoms, which she said impacted her relationships.

"I look back, like, oh that's why I can't keep a friendship or a relationship stable because I'm so back and forth between thinking the whole world is against me and having a normal brain where everything is like, 'no, that's not true,' " she said. "I think everyone just thought I was a b**** and I'm like, no, I know this isn't me. I don't know why I'm so angry all the time and attacking people because that's not how I feel."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FIX5s_0ii6tvqQ00
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images via Getty Images - PHOTO: Dixie D'Amelio arrives at the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York City.

D'Amelio, who also shared her diagnosis in a livestream on Instagram, said she is talking openly about her condition in hopes of raising awareness.

"A lot of people have this but no one talks about it at all," she said on the "Pretty Basic" podcast. "It's hard to diagnose because, first of all, everyone's like, 'Oh you're a girl. You have PMS. You're just in a bad mood.'"

MORE: Breaking the stigma of painful periods: 'They should not be debilitating'

D'Amelio described it as "freeing" to know she is not alone in facing PMDD. "I hope there's someone who can watch this and be like oh wait, maybe that's what it is," she said.

"Good Morning America" has reached out to D'Amelio's representative for comment on her diagnosis and will update with a response.

What to know about PMDD

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder affects as many as 5% of women of childbearing age, according to the Office on Women's Health.

It is described as a condition similar to PMS but more severe in the symptoms it brings, including depression, irritability, fatigue, anxiety and tension. Physical symptoms may include headaches, cramps, bloating, joint and muscle pain, insomnia and binge eating or food cravings.

PMDD happens in the week or two before a woman's period starts, according to the Office on Women's Health.

Exactly why PMDD occurs is not yet known, though it is believed to have to do with hormonal changes. Serotonin levels, which also change during the menstrual cycle, may also play a role.

People who have a family history of depression, postpartum depression or other mood disorders may be more at risk for PMDD, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine .

MORE: CVS lowers price of period products by 25%, pays 'tampon tax' in some areas

When diagnosing PMDD, health care providers look for five or more PMDD symptoms, including a mood-related symptom, according to the Cleveland Clinic .

PMDD can be treated, which is why it is important to seek medical help.

Treatments can include everything from antidepressants and hormonal birth control to lifestyle changes like diet, exercise and stress-management tools, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles

Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Health Digest

Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More

Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
DoYouRemember?

75-Year-Old Suzanne Somers Is Radiant In Photo With Granddaughters

Suzanne Somers proved that three’s company in a new photo with her granddaughters. The bombshell blonde, 75, posed beside Camelia, 26, and Violet, 23. Between the bright colors of their outfits, and the wide smiles everyone wore, the scene was positively glowing. Before the Three’s Company alum tied the...
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
OK! Magazine

Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home

It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
Distractify

Fans Wonder About Michael J. Fox's Health Following Recent Reunion With Christopher Lloyd

At the 2022 New York Comic-Con, Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited 37 years after Back to the Future was released. Their reunion was greeted with a standing ovation by the assembled crowd, and together, the two discussed their careers, their time filming Back to the Future, and the state of Michael's health. Now, fans want to know more about how Michael is dealing with Parkinson's.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Teddi Mellencamp Bravely Shares Melanoma Stage 2 Diagnosis & Plan For Treatment: ‘I Have Faith’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp has given an update on her treatment plan for her stage 2 melanoma diagnosis, which she revealed one week ago. In a detailed and heartfelt post to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the 41-year-old star announced that her melanoma removal scheduled for that day had been canceled because more had been found on her back. “Thanks for all your comments and prayers on what I thought was going to be my melanoma removal today,” she began. “Right before I left for NYC they took 2 additional adjacent moles and biopsied them to be safe. While I was away, those results also came back melanoma.”
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’

Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
2minutemedicine.com

Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults

1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
Page Six

Matthew Perry: I ‘nearly died’ a few years ago when colon burst from drug use

Matthew Perry’s addiction struggles became so severe that he “nearly died” a few years ago at age 49 when his colon burst from opioid overuse. While the “Friends” alum said at the time of his health scare that he suffered a “gastrointestinal perforation,” he now admits that he actually spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months to treat the health crisis. “The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live,” he told People. “I was put on a thing called an ECMO...
GMA

GMA

72K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy