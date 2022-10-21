Read full article on original website
Nunyah Biznezz
4d ago
criminals get arrested and are forced to go to jail, people that work in jails choose that environment.... they feed of of it.
mainepublic.org
Behind in the polls, LePage ratchets up attacks on Mills during second TV debate
Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage sparred over inflation, energy prices and abortion on Monday night during the second of four televised debates in Maine’s hotly contested gubernatorial race. On the issue of inflation, which consistently ranks as the top concern for voters nationwide, Mills pointed out...
University of Maine System discriminated against transgender student, investigator reports
ORONO, Maine — An investigator has recommended the Maine Human Rights Commission find that the University of Maine System discriminated against a transgender student when it offered her a student health insurance plan that ruled gender-affirming surgery as cosmetic and therefore did not cover the procedure. The student, from...
thecentersquare.com
Federal appeals court tosses Maine logging law
(The Center Square) – A federal appeals court has overturned a Maine law that sought to restrict Canadian workers from using the state’s roadways to transport logging products. The law, approved by the state Legislature last year, prohibits trucking companies and landowners owning at least 50,000 acres of...
Gubernatorial candidates Janet Mills and Paul LePage chart different paths for Maine public defense
Photos by Gregory Rec and Derek Davis of the Portland Press Herald. Composite by The Maine Monitor. The next governor will have a significant role in shaping criminal defense in Maine as lawmakers contemplate whether to keep the state’s unique system or fall in line with the rest of the country and employ public defenders.
Maine housing officials say House candidate's story is false
LEWISTON, Maine — A Republican congressional hopeful in a highly competitive Maine race is spreading misinformation about the state's housing policies, public housing directors said. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin is challenging Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who narrowly defeated the Republican in 2018. During his campaign, Poliquin has relayed a...
wrif.com
Police Officer Retires Then Starts a New Career as a Drug Dealer
A former police officer in Maine who had just retired in January of 2021 was given four years in prison for drug charges. The crazy part about it is he was busted just six days after resigning and serving his final two weeks. He was arrested in the parking lot of a high school where he allegedly gave drugs to a minor.
foxbangor.com
LePage take future plans amid governor election
LEWISTON — Former governor Paul LePage was at the Franco American Center in Lewiston Friday where he addressed his position on some major issues. Food and heating costs were points of discussion for the former governor, who suggested there should be an appointed energy expert beyond the regulatory group known as the Maine Public Utilities Commission.
wabi.tv
Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine
BALDWIN, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had...
A Spreading Problem: How PFAS got into soils and food systems
Decades of spreading sludge and sludge-based compost onto Maine farms, forests, gardens carried PFAS into many soils and groundwater systems, creating uncertainty about what sites are contaminated. Illustration by Bennet Geis. “Other states in general have problems we don’t have. We are blessed with a lot of land and a...
Many Maine residents getting up to $1,700 in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) How does a cash boost of up to $1,700 sound right now? Well, as a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
Former police officer sentenced for selling drugs from cruiser, gun charges in Maine
CALAIS, Maine — A former police officer who had worked nearly 20 years in Maine was sentenced to serve four years in prison for drug and gun-related charges last week. Jeffrey Bishop, 55, of Cherryfield was charged in 2021 with four counts of aggravated furnishing of hydrocodone and fentanyl, and one count of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage
Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
The Legal Fight for ‘Right to Repair’ Continues in Maine
Photo | Getty Images.If approved, the referendum would require manufacturers to provide vehicle telematics data to independent repair shops.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
wabi.tv
Mainers can now schedule their BMV appointments online
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers can now schedule their BMV appointments online. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and other local officials announced the online appointment system at a press conference in Augusta today. Mainers will be able to schedule appointments from one to 20 days ahead of time at any...
Washington Examiner
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
wagmtv.com
Versant Sending Corrected Notice To Customers
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Late last month Versant Power sent a letter to ratepayers detailing the company’s request to increase the distribution rate for electricity in 2023, however, there was an error in the information on the letter that was sent to customers. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.
Can You Still Fly Using Your Maine License Or ID?
Even though we are still occasionally hearing about this variant or that variant, for the most part, the pandemic is behind us. So, you're probably planning that long overdue trip to see your relatives on the other side of the country. The last time you had a chance to visit mom and dad for the holidays was in 2019 and you really want to be home for Christmas this year.
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
