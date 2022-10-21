Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Springfield named centennial host city for the 11th Annual Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield has been named the centennial host city for the 11th Annual Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference. The 7th Annual Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference was held last weekend in Pontiac, Ill, where it was announced that Springfield will host the 2026 conference celebrating the 100th anniversary of Route 66.
foxillinois.com
LHS students rebuild Santa's home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lanphier High School students started working their magic to rebuild the Santa house that will be in front of Robin Roberts Stadium. The students will build the house from scratch. The project is part of Lanphier's building trade class, where students get hands-on experience in...
foxillinois.com
Public given chance to hear about Moving Pillsbury Forward
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Monday, the public was given a chance to hear about the progress and goals of the Moving Pillsbury Forward project. Officials presented their plans for the area as well as gave a brief history of the factory. The meeting was held at Maldaner's Restaurant...
recordpatriot.com
Jacksonville correctional officer cadets among first graduates of new academy
Correctional officer cadets from Jacksonville are among 100 first graduates of a new Illinois Department of Corrections training academy in Decatur. The academy, which opened Sept. 12, conducts pre-service security training to help acclimate cadets to work inside the state's correctional facilities. In addition to teaching protocol for daily operations,...
foxillinois.com
Autism professional awareness event in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Innovation Autism is hosting an autism professional awareness event in Springfield on Wednesday. The event brings together community autism supports and autism-aware businesses/autism-friendly employers and vendors in one location. Autism Professional Community Resource Symposium will take place at Erin’s Pavilion from 6 p.m. to 9...
1470 WMBD
Local marching bands win top honors
PEORIA, Ill. — Two local high school bands were top winners over the weekend. The Morton High School Marching Band was crowned Grand Champion at the Illinois State Marching Band competition on Saturday. Morton won Class 2A in the preliminaries, then returned to the finals for the big win....
WAND TV
Altercation at Springfield Wendy's
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
foxillinois.com
Lincoln Heritage Museum hosts trick-or-treating with Abe
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Families could have gotten some trick-or-treating done early and also learned about the nation's 16th president. On Saturday, the Lincoln Heritage Museum hosted its trick-or-treat with Abe event. The goal of the vent was to get kids engaged with history. Kids were given an immersive...
foxillinois.com
Chili cook off for Alzheimer's Association
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is a chili cook-off and trick-or-treat event benefiting the Alzheimer's Association. The cook-off is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Mill Creek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center. Radio host Sam Madonia, Fire Chief Brandon Blough, and Springfield City Treasurer Misty...
WAND TV
Money being raised to support injured Pleasant Plains football player
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
Central Illinois Proud
Former Pekin city manager responds to termination vote
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.
WAND TV
Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
newschannel20.com
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
Herald & Review
Decatur brings Great Neighbors together
DECATUR — Great Streets, Great Neighbors is an initiative designed to bring Decatur communities together. “We want them to feel that this is their project, because it is,” said Terrence “Tat” Taylor, essential skills facilitator at Richland Community College. “To get those within the neighborhood in which the project will be held, to get their views, opinions, thoughts, their collaboration, to get their validation.”
wglc.net
Man killed in train accident worked for co-op for 49 years
STONINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed last week in a central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century. The Christian County coroner says preliminary autopsy results show 69-year-old Stephen “Steve” J. Jordan died Friday from multiple traumatic injuries. The State Journal-Register reports Legacy Grain Cooperative said in a post on its website that Jordan had worked for the co-op for 49 years. Police say Jordan was driving a rail car mover owned by the co-op when he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern engine pulling four empty cars. He was pronounced dead at the accident scene.
1470 WMBD
Potential change to be discussed by Pekin City Council
PEKIN, Ill. — Agenda items for Pekin City Council show plans to terminate City Manager Mark Rothert and appoint an interim in his place. Council Member Becky Cloyd confirmed the plans to 25 News on Sunday. Cloyd said she was not speaking for the entire council, but said there...
foxillinois.com
Free shuttle rides to Zoolie Ghoulie
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can now catch a ride to the Zoolie Ghoulie event at the Henson Robinson Zoo. The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) is giving free rides between the zoo and downtown on Saturday. Trips to the zoo start at 12:30 p.m. and go until 4...
foxillinois.com
Woman drove around with injured toddler for 3 hours, attorney says
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details have emerged in the death of a 3-year-old in Macoupin County. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Ashley Bottoms, of Carlinville, on Thursday, Oct. 20 in connection with the toddler's death. According to Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl, a report was made...
