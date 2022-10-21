ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Normandy Park, Burien, Arbor Heights & Federal Way

White Center Blog
White Center Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AvYJ_0ii6sur400

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend – in Normandy Park, Burien, Arbor Heights and Federal Way.

The first Open House is an elegant Normandy Park home with “Lot A” beach access:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW5AU_0ii6sur400

Nestled on a tranquil, private .4 acre cul-de-sac lot, this light filled home features coved ceilings, hardwood floors & impeccable details throughout.

Gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances, abundance of cabinets & breakfast nook.

Formal living & dining room, family room w/fireplace & office on main floor.

Upstairs enjoy the luxurious primary suite w/5-piece bath & large walk-in closet, 2 guest rms & oversized bonus rm.

Fully fenced yard, w/lg deck & fire-pit are perfect for BBQ’s & entertaining.

Enjoy ‘The Cove’, a private waterfront community club that includes clubhouse, tennis/pickleball courts, walking trails, boat launch & more!

Don’t miss this beautiful move-in ready home!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Oct. 22: 2 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 19210 Normandy Park Drive SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $1,325,000
  • MLS Number: 2001626
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2.5
  • Year built: 1990
  • Approx. House SqFt: 3,250 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 17,252 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuwVc_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BS9Cr_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzorU_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNYa9_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNLky_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGVWn_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jv8PW_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdrZb_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36J9nc_0ii6sur400

MAP:

The next home has a private drive & gated entry – the perfect welcome to this secluded, 3-bedroom Seahurst rambler with an EXTRA PARCEL for RV parking, entertaining or potential build:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jgejk_0ii6sur400

Landscaped pathway w/roses leads to front door & open concept living space w/updated finishes. Kitchen features granite counters, soft close cupboards & drawers, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash & eating space.

Eight foot sliders off of dining area open to the spacious patio.

Patio extends to crushed rock pathways & seating areas for gatherings around the fire.

Large garage for projects or storage. Entirely fenced for your loved ones-humans & furry.

Just one block from Seahurst Elementary and within walking distance to Olde Burien, Seahurst Park, & Lake Burien Park.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Oct. 22: Noon – 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 23: Noon – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 1229 SW 146th Street, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $674,500
  • MLS Number: 1988045
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1.75
  • Year built: 1982
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,170 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 5,400 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PtckW_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239Rvv_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYgEA_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pebnW_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUwAR_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mmLX8_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18sNiD_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYZIs_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1PCq_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YegGG_0ii6sur400

MAP:

Next up is is a generous ground floor unit in a well kept complex minutes to downtown, light rail station, and airport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBtcF_0ii6sur400

Bus stop is steps away.

This home showcases 2-bedroom, 1.25 bath, and an updated kitchen with substantial cabinets, Move-in ready!

Stainless Steel appliances, washer/dryer and bamboo flooring.

Spacious dining and living room with wood burning fireplace.

Slider to patio from living room and primary room.

Quiet with plenty of room for entertaining!

This home demostrates pride of ownership.

Do not miss this rare gem!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Oct. 22: Noon – 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 23: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 118 SW 116th Street #D-13, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $350,000
  • MLS Number: 2001239
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1.5
  • Year built: 1982
  • Approx. House SqFt: 877 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 176,636 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zF9w2_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4TGp_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQkzt_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ev6N1_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40r2ZZ_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hb1rI_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMnoi_0ii6sur400

MAP:

The final Open House is a wonderful Rambler set on a half acre in Federal Way:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oM81g_0ii6sur400

Tons of Parking for RV’s, Boats etc.

You’ll feel like you are out in the woods.

Do you want to go off the grid? This home is powered by a heat pump and backed up with Propane.

When You enter the front door, the thing you’ll notice is the large majestic fireplace (just in time for the holidays).

Super nice updated kitchen opens to the family room with a wood burning fireplace.

Oversized two car garage with a nice size workshop.

Backyard is big enough for a Pickleball court (if that’s your thing).

No need to move way out to have all these benefits. Unique setting and a charming home.

Just blocks away from Redondo boardwalk, boat launch & Dash Point State Park.

Close to shopping etc.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Oct. 22: 1 – 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 23: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 30313 1st Avenue S., Federal Way, WA 98003 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $580,000
  • MLS Number: 1996142
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Year built: 1975
  • Approx. House SqFt: 2,160 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 21,780 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHbjn_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSmDd_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5hXa_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBSXn_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GmLGH_0ii6sur400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zHzZ_0ii6sur400

MAP:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at vtheresa@comcast.net.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
White Center Blog

White Center Blog

195
Followers
564
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for White Center, WA

 https://whitecenterblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy