The never-ending supply of bearish U.S. demand news continues as the dollar is not expected to fall anytime soon, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “High transportation costs on the Mississippi River cannot be absorbed by exporters and the premium will not be paid by buyers,” Lawrence said. “There is no quick fix to this problem as U.S. exports could suffer well into 2023 unless something dramatic happens.”

11 HOURS AGO