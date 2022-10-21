Read full article on original website
Related
wosu.org
Ohio Issue 2 could spur legal challenges for 17-year-old voters, says OSU law professor
Ohio 17-year-olds have long had the right to vote early and in primaries, so long as their 18th birthday falls on or before Election Day. Issue 2 would bar local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections. But it also adds a line to the existing statute: "No...
wosu.org
Central Ohio's population growth to hasten as economic development booms in the region
Central Ohio is expected to keep growing at an even-faster pace as big projects like Intel’s semiconductor plants in Licking County come online. More housing and infrastructure are needed to support the influx of people. Over one million people live in Central Ohio. The Mid Ohio Regional Planning Commission...
wosu.org
Thousands turn out for Tim Ryan rally featuring Dave Matthews concert
With polls showing Ohio’s U.S. Senate race is deadlocked, the next two weeks of campaigning will likely be intense. Monday night several thousand people came out to hear Dave Matthews perform for free to rally for Democratic candidate Tim Ryan. The line to get into the free show snaked...
Comments / 0