Ohio State

Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Newsweek

Ron DeSantis Heckled by Debate Audience Over Answer About Abortion

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced heckling and was accused of being a liar during his gubernatorial debate with Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. On Monday night, the pair discussed multiple issues important to Floridians, including hurricanes, guns, COVID and abortion. Moderator Liz Quirantes raised the topic of abortion and the changes...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Steve Bannon: 'Fighting for His Country'

Donald Trump has reacted to the sentencing of Steve Bannon, saying his former White House advisor is "fighting for his Country!" The former president posted the remark on Truth Social on Sunday night two days after Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail for contempt after he refused to comply with a subpoena issued to him by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack.
Newsweek

Newsweek

