Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Lauren Boebert Calls Women 'Lesser Vessel', Sparks Anger
Representative Lauren Boebert's comments were blasted by Democratic rival Adam Frisch and Blink 182 star Tom Delonge.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
FBI Joining Hunt for Alleged Iowa Serial Killer's Burial Ground
The FBI is joining local and state authorities in rural Iowa to determine next steps for an investigation into allegations a now-deceased man killed scores.
Clarence Thomas Is 'Giving the Finger' to Supreme Court: Tribe
Justice Thomas has temporarily halted an order from a lower court that would require Senator Lindsey Graham to testify before a grand jury.
Fact Check: Is Kyle Rittenhouse Transgender?
Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and was acquitted by the jury in a high-profile trial, now became subject of transgender rumors.
Ted Cruz Booed, Heckled at Yankees Game: 'Go Back to Cancun'
Ted Cruz appeared to ignore the boos from the crowd and agreed to take a selfie with a fan who approached him before leaving.
Fetterman v Dr Oz debate – live: Fetterman team defends performance in Pennsylvania Senate midterm clash
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz took to the debate stage on Tuesday night in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign. Mr Fetterman addressed his recent stroke head-on but struggled at times when answering questions from the moderators. His spokesperson...
Fox News Host Confronts GOP's Mike Lee With Fake Elector Plot Text Messages
Fox News host Shannon Bream asked Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, on Sunday about text messages he sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Bream cited comments made...
Democrats' Chances of Beating GOP to Hold Senate With Two Weeks to Midterm
Election forecasters say that Democrats and Republicans are in a close race for control of the Senate ahead of the midterms. However, some analysts believe Democrats have an edge and are likely to maintain control of the upper chamber after this year's election. FiveThirtyEight predicts that Democrats have a 55...
Ron DeSantis Heckled by Debate Audience Over Answer About Abortion
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced heckling and was accused of being a liar during his gubernatorial debate with Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. On Monday night, the pair discussed multiple issues important to Floridians, including hurricanes, guns, COVID and abortion. Moderator Liz Quirantes raised the topic of abortion and the changes...
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Pelosi Slammed for Saying 'We Have to Change that Subject' from Inflation
"The European Union, the U.K...have a higher inflation rate than we do here," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday.
Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Steve Bannon: 'Fighting for His Country'
Donald Trump has reacted to the sentencing of Steve Bannon, saying his former White House advisor is "fighting for his Country!" The former president posted the remark on Truth Social on Sunday night two days after Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail for contempt after he refused to comply with a subpoena issued to him by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack.
Oz Opposes Federal Abortion Ban but Backs 'Local' Politicians Having a Say
Mehmet Oz said that abortion rights should be decided by "women, their doctors [and] local political leaders" during his debate with John Fetterman on Tuesday.
Charlie Crist's Ex-Staff, Colleagues Back DeSantis After Contentious Debate
A group of Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's former staff and colleagues reportedly endorsed Governor Ron DeSantis's reelection bid on Tuesday following Monday's contentious debate between the two candidates. Their support for DeSantis, a Republican, comes just two weeks before voters will pick between the two candidates in the Sunshine...
Democrats Risk Losing New Hampshire as Donald Bolduc Surges in Polls
Democrats could be at risk of losing the U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire as recent polls show Republican Donald Bolduc making significant gains against incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan. While Hassan still leads Bolduc in the latest Emerson College Polling/WHDH 7 News survey, that lead has shrunk from 11...
Ashton Carter, Who Helped Trans Americans Serve in Military, Dead at 68
During the final years of the Obama administration, Carter opened all military combat roles to women and lifted the ban on transgender soldiers serving openly.
