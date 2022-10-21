Read full article on original website
Jazz band fills Lincoln halls with music
Lincoln’s jazz band is always finding new ways to bring music to the building. In the early mornings, students are greeted with a live performance. Senior Leif Olsen is in his third year with jazz band and has enjoyed playing music in the commons in the morning before school starts.
GALLERY: Night of the Living Drag Show
About a dozen drag performers took the stage inside the Centennial Room of the Nebraska Union for the annual Night of the Living Drag Show on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Night of the Living Drag is a Halloween-themed drag show put on by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's LGBTQA+ Center and Spectrum UNL.
Volunteers needed for Omaha metro-area Christmas Assistance registration events
A press release from Salvation Army announced it is looking for more volunteers for its Christmas Assistance registration events.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
6 Best Cities To Live In if You’re Young, Broke and Single
Those in the early stages of adulthood just setting off on their own may find it to be both an exciting and nerve-racking time. While you get to make all your own decisions, you're responsible for all...
Play written by men in Nebraska’s prison system, performed by Omaha men formerly in prison
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “More Than A Number” is a play written by men serving time in Nebraska’s State Penitentiary and performed by men impacted by the system. Five of the nine performers on the Anastasis Theatre Co. crew were formerly incarcerated. Each man bringing to life the lived experiences of men in the system.
Lincoln family shares story of enduring two tragedies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart. The Zeiger family lost a father and husband in September in a deadly motorcycle crash, and then just last week, their house went up in flames. Despite everything the Zeiger family has been through, they’re finding comfort with each other.
The Walking Drag show
UNO’s Queer & Trans Services partnered with Maverick Productions to hold the annual “The Walking Drag” show in Milo Bail on Monday, Oct. 3. The show features drag queens from the local community. Each drag queen performs a routine to an audience full of members from the LGBTQ+ community, as well as allies.
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
Civic Nebraska provides safe space to discuss politics
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Election season can cause conflict between some people over individual beliefs. Because of this Civic Nebraska set out to give Lincoln residents a space to feel like they are heard by hosting a Civic Saturday gathering. The event also gave voters the opportunity to hear...
Fly Through the Air at Go Ape in Ashland, NE
You know the saying “do one thing every day that scares you?” My daughters have always wanted to do the "Go Ape" Ropes Course in Ashland, NE at Mahoney State Park and they needed an adult to go. They have asked me many times and I kept saying no but I'm trying to say yes to new experiences so I finally agreed.
Evacuation center set up for people affected by Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An evacuation center is now set up for people who are affected by the wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. The Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management Agency says the evacuation center is at Lincoln Southwest High School at 7001 S. 14th St. The American Red Cross is at...
Rural fires torch hundreds of acres across three SE Nebraska Counties
BEATRICE - It was a dangerous scenario in southeast Nebraska Sunday, with field fires raging out of control. Firefighters in Gage, Saline and Lancaster Counties spent much of Sunday afternoon fighting field fires that raged out-of-control, pushed by south winds gusting above 40-miles-per-hour. One of the fires that started in northern Gage County pushed into Lancaster and Saline Counties, prompting evacuations in Lancaster County, according to Gage County Emergency Management Coordinator Lisa Wiegand.
Marilyn Ann (Roach) Russo, 7 1
Marilyn Ann (Roach) Russo, 71, of Beatrice, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. Born to Owen and Bertha (Stacy) Roach, Marilyn grew up in rural Bridgeport, Neb. Marilyn loved to tell stories of her youth growing...
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
Lincoln Man Accused Of Spray Painting 11 Businesses
A 28 year old man is accused of spraying orange paint on several businesses near 6th and P Street just before 9:00 Thursday night. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says Michael Daniels was found in the area and matched the description provided by the caller. “Officers attempted to contact Daniels near 8th...
