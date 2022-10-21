Read full article on original website
Related
Deadspin
The Denver Broncos should seriously consider shutting down Russell Wilson for the year
The Denver Broncos have decided to deactivate Russell Wilson for their Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury, and it could be the best move they’ve made all season. After a 2-4 start to the year, Wilson hasn’t nearly been the guy the Broncos thought they were trading for on the field.
Deadspin
Week 7 NFL Powerless Rankings: The losses keep piling up
It’s time to check in on the teams that can’t get out of their own way. We’re nearing the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and it’s been unpredictable, but there are always a few teams we expect to disappoint their fan base. Now let’s get into the powerless ranking for Week 7.
Rodgers Could Have Been Throwing to This Receiver Corps
The Green Bay Packers lack impact weapons in the passing game following the trade of Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers could have been throwing to this group.
Deadspin
NFL refs have got to be smarter about breaking rulebook they enforce [Update]
Before they ever officiate a professional game, NFL officials have the league’s nearly 300-page rulebook drilled into their hippocampus. Which is why we know the two officials captured on video appearing to collect an autograph from Tampa Bay Bucs receiver Mike Evans had to have known better. Following Sunday’s...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
Deadspin
Is Ben Simmons the most overrated player in NBA history?
Ben Simmons fouled out again Monday night. He’s fouled out of two of his first three games as a member of the Brooklyn Nets and has nearly as many fouls as points. So far, Simmons has posted 17 points, 14 fouls, 18 rebounds, and 21 assists in three games. This is the guy who was once touted as the “next” LeBron James — who at one point said Simmons could be better than him — coming out of LSU. Despite early accolades in his career Simmons is the most overrated No. 1 overall draft pick of the past 20 years, at best. At least? The most overrated player ever.
Deadspin
Is it time for Clemson to permanently bench D.J. Uiagalelei?
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s gridiron shakeup, 49 months old exactly on Saturday, further cemented the Tigers’ spot among college football’s elite. One of the highest-rated collegiate prospects of all-time, then-true freshman Trevor Lawrence, replaced Kelly Bryant as the team’s starting quarterback after splitting playing time in the first four games of the season. Bryant never played another second for Clemson after the switch was made, and transferred to Missouri in the first offseason where the transfer portal ran rampant on college football. Lawrence led Clemson to a national championship and rarely lost in college under center.
Deadspin
It’s impossible to be completely miserable (or happy) during the sports equinox
There are 17 gazillion things happening in sports right now, and as much as I’d like to update you on all the happenings of the opening weeks of the NBA and NHL, the World Series-deciding MLB rounds, College Football Playoff-ramification slates, and every NFL, EPL, MMA, boxing match, game, contest, and face-off in between, it would be impossible to adequately or intelligently talk about it in less than 5,000 words.
Deadspin
Phil Kessel is still here, more than anyone else has been
Phil Kessel has never been here for your shit. Which might be one of the reasons he’s going to break the consecutive games streak by playing in his 990th straight game tonight for Vegas. Maybe more than any other sport, hockey demands you care. Not just care, but care...
Deadspin
This is what it's all about
It’s not usually supposed to work like this in baseball. The quirk, some would say the beauty, of the game is that the big at-bats can fall to anyone. They don’t always fall to a team’s star player, and in fact they rarely do. Opponents spell out a strategy most of the time to make sure they don’t.
Deadspin
The NBA’s tanking problem is more perception than reality, and a relegation system won’t fix that
During NBA Commish Adam Silver’s apology tour session with beleaguered Phoenix Suns employees this weekend, he was confronted with another concern. In addition to apologizing for suspended team Governor Robert Sarver and his decades of misconduct, Silver was also besieged by a flood of questions about the problem of tanking (cue eye-rolling).
Comments / 0