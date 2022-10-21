ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Deadspin

Week 7 NFL Powerless Rankings: The losses keep piling up

It’s time to check in on the teams that can’t get out of their own way. We’re nearing the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and it’s been unpredictable, but there are always a few teams we expect to disappoint their fan base. Now let’s get into the powerless ranking for Week 7.
Deadspin

NFL refs have got to be smarter about breaking rulebook they enforce [Update]

Before they ever officiate a professional game, NFL officials have the league’s nearly 300-page rulebook drilled into their hippocampus. Which is why we know the two officials captured on video appearing to collect an autograph from Tampa Bay Bucs receiver Mike Evans had to have known better. Following Sunday’s...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Deadspin

Is Ben Simmons the most overrated player in NBA history?

Ben Simmons fouled out again Monday night. He’s fouled out of two of his first three games as a member of the Brooklyn Nets and has nearly as many fouls as points. So far, Simmons has posted 17 points, 14 fouls, 18 rebounds, and 21 assists in three games. This is the guy who was once touted as the “next” LeBron James — who at one point said Simmons could be better than him — coming out of LSU. Despite early accolades in his career Simmons is the most overrated No. 1 overall draft pick of the past 20 years, at best. At least? The most overrated player ever.
Deadspin

Is it time for Clemson to permanently bench D.J. Uiagalelei?

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s gridiron shakeup, 49 months old exactly on Saturday, further cemented the Tigers’ spot among college football’s elite. One of the highest-rated collegiate prospects of all-time, then-true freshman Trevor Lawrence, replaced Kelly Bryant as the team’s starting quarterback after splitting playing time in the first four games of the season. Bryant never played another second for Clemson after the switch was made, and transferred to Missouri in the first offseason where the transfer portal ran rampant on college football. Lawrence led Clemson to a national championship and rarely lost in college under center.
Deadspin

It’s impossible to be completely miserable (or happy) during the sports equinox

There are 17 gazillion things happening in sports right now, and as much as I’d like to update you on all the happenings of the opening weeks of the NBA and NHL, the World Series-deciding MLB rounds, College Football Playoff-ramification slates, and every NFL, EPL, MMA, boxing match, game, contest, and face-off in between, it would be impossible to adequately or intelligently talk about it in less than 5,000 words.
Deadspin

Phil Kessel is still here, more than anyone else has been

Phil Kessel has never been here for your shit. Which might be one of the reasons he’s going to break the consecutive games streak by playing in his 990th straight game tonight for Vegas. Maybe more than any other sport, hockey demands you care. Not just care, but care...
Deadspin

This is what it's all about

It’s not usually supposed to work like this in baseball. The quirk, some would say the beauty, of the game is that the big at-bats can fall to anyone. They don’t always fall to a team’s star player, and in fact they rarely do. Opponents spell out a strategy most of the time to make sure they don’t.
