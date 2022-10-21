Ben Simmons fouled out again Monday night. He’s fouled out of two of his first three games as a member of the Brooklyn Nets and has nearly as many fouls as points. So far, Simmons has posted 17 points, 14 fouls, 18 rebounds, and 21 assists in three games. This is the guy who was once touted as the “next” LeBron James — who at one point said Simmons could be better than him — coming out of LSU. Despite early accolades in his career Simmons is the most overrated No. 1 overall draft pick of the past 20 years, at best. At least? The most overrated player ever.

PHILADELPHIA, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO