arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Oct. 23-29
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Oct....
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Camden, Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by […]
arkadelphian.com
Robert Ramsauer
Robert Faye Ramsauer died on Oct. 14, 2022, at the age of 99, shortly after moving from Hot Springs, to Texarkana, Texas. He was born in Camden on September 1, 1923, lived through the Great Depression, served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII, then attended college at Henderson State University and the University of Arkansas. He later worked at National Gypsum and retired as safety director at Reynolds Metals in Arkadelphia. He loved floating the Ouachita and Caddo rivers with his many fishing partners who are long since departed. He was a member of 1st Methodist Church in Hot Springs and Clark’s hunting and fishing camps.
onespiritblog.com
Jeff Puckett Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero
Congratulations Jeff Puckett, Imaging (MRI), for being named a Hot Springs Service Hero in October 2022. Jeff was nominated by a patient. The patient said while she was in the hospital, she unknowingly dropped her heart monitor. Jeff found the heart monitor and went out of his way to call the heart monitor company and track the patient down.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Oct. 21
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia educator praises Mammovan for detecting her cancer early
UAMS Mammovan returns to AHS for screenings Oct. 25. A mammogram on her lunch break was all it took to make an Arkadelphia educator believe in the importance of screening. Though Clair Mays had no family history of cancer, her daughter-in-law, Michelle Huitt Mays, had battled breast cancer in her early 20s. Watching Michelle endure Stage 3 cancer and undergo a double mastectomy, Clair began taking breast cancer seriously.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas’s official geographic center is marked with a marker near Bryant
Bryant, Arkansas – The official center of Arkansas is marked by a marker in Bryant. The memorial was erected in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Arkansas, according to Rob Roedel, a council member for the City of Bryant.
Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting
"The right place at the wrong time."
Benton family mourns loss of murdered mother, teacher
BENTON, Ark. — Among the mounting number of murders in central Arkansas was a case involving the death of a Benton woman earlier this week. 28-year-old Krystle LeeAnn Wilder was a mother and preschool teacher who her family described as a positive person who was big on family. "There...
ktoy1047.com
De Queen man pleads guilty to negligent homicide
32-year-old Joshua Becerra was driving south near the town of Kirby on Highway 70 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck 40-year-old Jonathan Orr’s vehicle head-on. Orr died from injuries sustained in the accident. Becerra was treated at a hospital in Hot Springs where his blood work...
Next-door neighbor shocked after deadly Benton Apartment shooting also connected to shooting in LR
Police are investigating two homicides in two cities where a 3-year-old girl was shot, both homicides are connected to one man.
arkadelphian.com
Man charged for holding woman against will before she jumped from SUV and died
An Arkadelphia man has been charged in connection with the March 2022 death of a woman who apparently jumped from his vehicle and to her death. Prosecutors this week filed felony charges against Alvin Hill, 67, for his alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old Erin Williams, who on the afternoon of March 26 jumped from Hill’s moving SUV and onto state Highway 8, less than a mile north of Palmetto Road. She was then struck by a pickup truck towing a camper, and died at the scene.
Family speaks out after woman shot and killed in Benton
Just days after a woman was shot and killed in her home by her boyfriend, her family speaks out about the loss.
I-30 Traffic Stop Results in Controlled Substance Arrest
A woman’s unusual driving caught at troopers’ attention and lead to an I-30 traffic and ultimately resulted in a controlled substance arrest, according to reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene noticed a black SUV in the passing lane, approaching his patrol vehicle on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 117 shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The trooper indicated he was traveling just under the posted speed limit (75 mph) in the other lane. The SUV wasn’t speeding, but the driver applied the brakes and made a lane change, pulling in just behind the trooper in the far right lane. He thought that odd because other vehicles were passing his vehicle without issue, Sagnibene noted in arrest reports.
Little Rock police release new details in deadly shooting on I-30 frontage road
Little Rock police have released additional information on the arrest of a Benton man after two shooting deaths and a three-year-old child being wounded Monday night.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Trojans pull away in second half to beat host Arkansas High
TEXARKANA, Ar. — Hot Springs spoiled Arkansas High’s Homecoming, and clinched a postseason spot at the same time Friday night at Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks were competitive in the first half, but Hot Springs (6-2, 4-1) scored five unanswered touchdowns in the final two quarters to rout Arkansas High, 55-15.
arkadelphian.com
Tigers move 8-0 after win over Muleriders
EL DORADO — The fourth-ranked Ouachita Baptist University football team hit the 60-point mark for the third time of the season on Saturday, beating Southern Arkansas 63-31 in El Dorado at the Murphy USA Classic. With the win, Ouachita moves to 8-0 for just the fifth in program history...
Bryant holds on to top Cabot in front of capacity crowd
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Jimmy Jones BRYANT — Just like they’ve done for the past 49 games against in-state opponents, the Bryant Hornets made the plays when it counted and put themselves in the driver’s seat for another 7A-Central Conference championship. The No. 1-ranked Hornets ...
arkadelphian.com
Second-half surge helps Badgers top Ashdown 41-12
ASHDOWN — Friday night was a tale of two halves as the Arkadelphia Badgers turned a 7-6 halftime lead into a 41-12 victory over the Ashdown Panthers thanks to a huge third quarter, a defense that forced four turnovers and an opportunistic second-half offense. The Badgers moved to 7-0...
