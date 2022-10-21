Read full article on original website
Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
Laughs in the Loft returns to SOPAC on November 2nd
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has a cure for the midweek slump—laughter! It is the best medicine, after all. On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC’s Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance—which features two New Jersey natives—is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. The lineup includes Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes, J August, and Dan LaMorte.
Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory presents "Living Dead in Denmark"
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory presents Living Dead in Denmark by Qui Nguyen from November 3-7, 2022. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus. When the dead walk…you run! Living Dead in Denmark is an action-adventure/horror sequel to Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
"Crossing The Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries" at The Beacon in Jersey City
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Crossing The Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries, curated by Atim Annette Oton, is the first exhibition in the series Exhibition at The Beacon from November 5 - December 18. It speaks to the ideas and materials that artists use to tell stories, experiment with ideas of materiality and cross both physical and personal boundaries in creating art. It is an exhibition exploring the different ideas, materials and trajectories that artists utilize to create work that speaks to their focus and talent.
PHOTOS from "Destigmatized" at Studio Playhouse
(Left to Right) Renee Hecht, Angelle Whavers, Heather Wahl, Emily Miller, Allyssa Hynes, Sarah Decker, Tara Moran, Alicia Whavers, and Debbie Buchsbaum. (MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players presents Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Ukrainians In Exile Present New Theater Performance in New Brunswick
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Mothermotherland, created by Slovo. Theater Group, has two free performances in New Brunswick (October 26 and October 29). This is an original devised theater performance developed over 5 weeks by Ukrainians in exile with playwright Audrey Rose Dégez. The performance is based on the artists’ personal experiences, the war in Ukraine, and takes inspiration from Mykoly Khyvylovy’s 1924 novella I am (a Romantic), where the head of the local Cheka, a communist law enforcement agency, must decide whether or not to sentence his mother to death in the name of the ideals of the Commune.
Squeezing JFK Airport on to the Small Stage at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, Taxi Stands Included
The actress on stage in the play Her Portmanteau at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick picks up the telephone to discover that her sister, whom she has not seen in years, has arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, and is waiting for her to pick her up. The actress in the apartment hangs up the phone and walks upstairs on a hidden staircase. The lighting downstairs goes dark and the lighting upstairs is turned on to reveal, in all of its noisy glory, JFK Airport. She is suddenly in front of a set of airport elevators and the top half of the stage looks just like JFK Airport. I could not believe my eyes. The airport is nearly 5,000 acres in size and there it was in front of me, re-created on this tiny stage. I never saw anything like it.
PHOTOS from "Fly By Night" at Old Library Theatre
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Old Library Theatre is presenting Fly By Night across two weekends (October 21-23 and October 28-30). This is a new musical about a star-crossed prophecy. There's a lot of music, just not a lot of light. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. In...
REVIEW: "Her Portmanteau" at George Street Playhouse
If you happen to be visiting a home where a family argument erupts, your instinct might be to get out as politely but swiftly as possible. If the argument is on stage in the George Street Playhouse production of “Her Portmanteau,” however, you won’t be looking for the nearest exit.
Gallery Aferro invites Northern New Jersey Art & Writing Students to submit to the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards
If you are a student in grades 7-12 in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union or Warren counties, you can enter your original work to be a part of the 100th anniversary of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. As the country's longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition...
Axelrod Performing Arts Center Announces 2022-23 Season
(DEAL PARK, NJ) -- The Axelrod Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022-2023 season, which kicks off with a very unexpected choice: the hilarious adults-only musical comedy with puppets, Avenue Q, opening in November. In February 2023, the Axelrod presents the 50th anniversary revival of the forgotten Black musical, Raisin, followed by the Jersey Shore’s first professional production of The Prom in May, and in November 2023 the first musical in the theater’s recently announced Sondheim Centennial Project: Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Sunday in the Park with George.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents "Real Women Have Curves"
(PLAINFIELD, NJ) --The struggle of immigrants is as relevant today as it has always been. Families come to the US for a better life but encounter great challenges as they work to make a home and one day earn their green cards. Real Women Have Curves, by Josefina López, dramatizes—in a comedy—the struggles of five Mexican immigrants working in a tiny sewing factory in East LA. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center will present Real Women Have Curves November 11-13 at duCret School of the Arts in Plainfield.
State Theatre New Jersey presents "Tootsie"
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents the hilarious Tony Award®-winning musical, Tootsie, for four performances from November 4-6. Call it “musical comedy heaven” (Rolling Stone). Call it “the most uproarious new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it Tootsie! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.
Two new visual art exhibits at MPAC showcase local artists in group and individual shows
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is presenting new group and individual visual art exhibits in its two galleries through November 29. “Out of the Blue” is a multi-media group show by New Jersey Art Association which runs in MPAC’s Art Upstairs Gallery. “Collective Memory” is a mixed-media exhibit by Rosalind Nzinga Vaughn-Nichol, which runs in MPAC’s Starlight Gallery.
Riverside Gallery presents "Gratitude" - a group exhibition by the Korean Contemporary Arts, LTD
(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- Riverside Gallery presents a group exhibition by the Korean Contemporary Arts, LTD, titled, “Gratitude.” The exhibition will run from October 21-31, 2022. The exhibition will divide into two sections – Fine Art 1 will feature western paintings, watercolor paintings, installations, and sculptures, of 24 artists; Fine Art 2 will feature Korean traditional paintings, folk paintings, and calligraphy, of 10 artists.
Entrepreneur Chris Rosica Speaks at Rutgers Newark, Donates 100 Copies of His First Book
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The President of Rosica Communications, Chris Rosica, was a featured speaker at Rutgers-Newark, addressing dozens of students from the university’s Marketing & Management Society meeting. Rosica shared insights on authenticity and how it impacts storytelling, crisis communications, cause marketing, positioning, and branding. All Society members received copies of Rosica’s first book, The Authentic Brand. In addition, he donated 100 copies of this timeless marketing book to Rutgers.
Ocean County Library presents NGXB
(SURF CITY, NJ) -- Itching for classic rock of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s? NGXB has your remedy. The dynamic pianist-arranger will be “Rockin’ the Hits on 88 Keys” at the Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch on Tuesday, November 1. The dazzling entertainer glides through his solo performances with practically no singing, carrying audiences with keyboard wizardry, an imposing stage presence and a sparkling personality. The event begins at 7:00pm.
MPAC presents The Rascals featuring Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The next chapter of The Rascals is about to begin – two of the founders of the legendary rock ‘n’ roll band are once again taking to the stage to continue their legacy that started 57 years ago. The Rascals bring their Time Peace Tour to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, November 16 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $49-$89.
Basiani - The State Ensemble of Georgian Folk Singing - Returns to NYC
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Basiani – The State Ensemble of Georgian Folk Singing will return to New York to perform for one evening on Saturday, November 12 at 7:00pm at the St Luke’s Church, 308 W. 46th Street, New York. Previously seen at Lincoln Center’s White Light Festival and The Town Hall, this is the Ensemble’s first return to New York in three years.
Newark Schools Debut Ballet for Pre-K
(NEWARK, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, October 8, 2022, the Newark School District opened its doors to greet three and four-year-old budding ballet dancers and their families for its first-ever Saturday Prekindergarten Ballet Program. This program is the first in a series of their B4K (Before Kindergarten) initiative. In alignment...
