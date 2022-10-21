Read full article on original website
Man dies in scooter accident
A Garland County man died this weekend in a motor scooter accident in Hot Springs. Riley Adron Caldwell, 60, of Hot Springs, died Saturday, Oct. 22, after the accident. A preliminary fatal crash summary notes Caldwell was driving a motor scooter on Rosewood at about 9:20 p.m. and left the roadway near the intersection of Spruce.
City Employees Avert A Possible Bad Situation
Around 10am Tuesday, Hope Animal Control officers noticed a fire burning behind a house at 831 Henry C. Yerger. The officers knew the person that lived at the house had limited mobility and they were also aware of the current burn ban in Hempstead County. Upon entering the backyard, one officer encountered a lady and informed her of the burn ban (which she said she wasn’t aware of) and watched as she extinguished the fire. At the time of the fire, the wind was blowing around 20 to 25 miles per hour so the fire could have easily spread to the house. Residents are reminded despite the rain we received Monday night and Tuesday morning, it was not enough to lift the burn ban and all outside burning is prohibited until sufficient rain is received.
Veterans Day service planned
Veterans Day will be celebrated in Arkadelphia on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Clark County Courthouse gazebo, located on the Crittenden Street side of the courthouse. Dr. Tommy Roebuck will be the guest speaker. Also part of the ceremony will be the Clark County Veterans Service Office, Arkadelphia High School JROTC, Henderson State University/Ouachita Baptist University ROTC and Veterans of Clark County.
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Oct. 24
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Susan Welch Bowen
Susan Welch Bowen, age 80, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 23, 1942, in Texarkana, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Noble and Dorothy Young Welch. Susan loved spending time with family and friends. She is preceded...
Ouachita crowns Pierce as 2022 Homecoming Queen
ARKADELPHIA — Savannah Pierce, a senior Christian studies major from Dover, Ark., was crowned Ouachita Baptist University’s 2022 Homecoming Queen during a pregame ceremony at Cliff Harris Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8. Pierce represented the Ouachita marching band. A member of the Ouachita marching band color guard and Tri Chi women’s social club, Pierce is a resident assistant and a Kappa Chi men’s social club little sis.
DuRae Ferguson
DuRae Ferguson, age 38, of Arkadelphia, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, in Little Rock. He was born August 28, 1984, to Rodney Duane and Kathy Rae Crittenden Ferguson. DuRae enjoyed camping and hunting. He loved spending time on the lake with his children. He was a member of the Pentecostal Church of Arkadelphia.
Man charged for holding woman against will before she jumped from SUV and died
An Arkadelphia man has been charged in connection with the March 2022 death of a woman who apparently jumped from his vehicle and to her death. Prosecutors this week filed felony charges against Alvin Hill, 67, for his alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old Erin Williams, who on the afternoon of March 26 jumped from Hill’s moving SUV and onto state Highway 8, less than a mile north of Palmetto Road. She was then struck by a pickup truck towing a camper, and died at the scene.
Marker in Bryant city limits marks official center of Arkansas
BRYANT, AR (KATV) — There's a marker in Bryant that marks Arkansas official center of the state. Rob Roedel, council member at the City of Bryant, said the marker was dedicated in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Arkansas.
Mattie Alice Neel
Mattie Alice Neel, age 90, passed from this life on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and husband of 40 years, Buddy Roy Neel. She is survived by her sons, Lynn Neel (Sandy) of Waldron and Wayne Neel (Beth), of Arkadelphia; her grandchildren, Jason Neel, Luke Neel (Tina), and Elizabeth Berry (Mitchell); and five great-grandchildren.
Scholarships awarded to single parents
Eight local mothers on Tuesday were awarded scholarships from the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund. The scholarship recipients, along with their families, gathered at Henderson State University’s Foster Hall. The local recipients were Clark County residents Dominique Young, Kavisa Mitchell, Kira Accor, Candra McDaniel, Ariana Middleton, Latasha Accor, Abbygale Daniel and Candace Pasley.
I-30 Traffic Stop Results in Controlled Substance Arrest
A woman’s unusual driving caught at troopers’ attention and lead to an I-30 traffic and ultimately resulted in a controlled substance arrest, according to reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene noticed a black SUV in the passing lane, approaching his patrol vehicle on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 117 shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The trooper indicated he was traveling just under the posted speed limit (75 mph) in the other lane. The SUV wasn’t speeding, but the driver applied the brakes and made a lane change, pulling in just behind the trooper in the far right lane. He thought that odd because other vehicles were passing his vehicle without issue, Sagnibene noted in arrest reports.
Pearcy, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
