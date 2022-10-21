ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Afternoon Briefing: A rare glimpse into R. Kelly grand jury proceedings

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTt9t_0ii6og1w00
A pedestrian walks near the Illinois Medical District Blue Line stop as the sun sets, May 19, 2019, in Chicago. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good afternoon, Chicago.

A recent motion by attorneys for R. Kelly’s former business manager has lifted the curtain on secretive grand jury proceedings that led to the bombshell indictment. The transcripts were public for several hours Tuesday before prosecutors asked the court clerk to seal them.

While grand jury proceedings sometimes come out in open court in snippets of transcripts to buttress other testimony or impeach a witness on the stand, the filings in the R. Kelly case offered a rare glimpse of how prosecutors go about securing an indictment in a high-profile case.

These are some of the revelations in the filings .

Here's what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/breaking and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.

COVID-19 tracker | Monkeypox tracker | Compare gas prices | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy

As Bailey seeks to weaken Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Black support, governor launches new ad with endorsement from former President Barack Obama

The commercial’s release comes after Pritzker’s Republican opponent, state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, and his allies have sought to tamp down enthusiasm among Black voters for the first-term governor. Read more here.

More top news stories:

Facing complaints of unreliable service and ‘ghost trains,’ the CTA is rolling out new schedules this weekend

New CTA train schedules that include changes to planned wait times are set to take effect this weekend, as riders have faced unpredictable service and the agency is contending with a shortage of operators. Read more here.

More top business stories:

Going to the Chicago Blackhawks home opener tonight vs. the Detroit Red Wings? Here are 5 things to know about United Center changes.

With all the roster turnover this offseason, the Blackhawks have several players experiencing their first home opener in a Hawks sweater tonight against the Detroit Red Wings — but that doesn’t mean they’re unfamiliar with the United Center experience. Read more here.

More top sports stories:

Vintage Chicago Tribune: Retro recipes for Halloween from Mary Meade’s archives

Recipes published in the Tribune were often attributed to the fictional culinary expert Mary Meade. That was the pen name used by five food editors of the newspaper from 1930 to 1974. Read more here.

More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Donald Trump, demanding he testify

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol exercised its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the “central cause” of a coordinated, multipart effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Read more here.

More top stories from around the world:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: In highly political contests for Illinois Supreme Court majority, pledges of impartiality stir skepticism

Good morning, Chicago. The union for City Colleges of Chicago faculty and professional staff are poised to set a strike date this week after authorizing a walkout earlier this month. The Cook County College Teachers Union plans to notify members Monday evening announcing that strike date internally ahead of a rally planned for Thursday, union president Tony Johnston said. Setting a strike date ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Afternoon Briefing: City Colleges of Chicago union plans strike

Good afternoon, Chicago. Faculty and staff of City Colleges of Chicago will walk off the job next week if they don’t secure a new contract, their union said. Leaders of the union representing almost 1,500 instructors and other employees of the community colleges said that they’ve set a Nov. 2 strike date amid ongoing negotiations for a new labor agreement. And federal oversight of the Cook ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Park Ridge City Clerk Raspanti challenges state Sen. Laura Murphy, but she has far more in campaign funds

Democratic incumbent Sen. Laura Murphy of Des Plaines has far outraised and outspent her Republican challenger, Park Ridge City Clerk Sal Raspanti, in the race for Illinois’ 28th Senate District as the calendar ticks closer toward Election Day, Nov. 8. Campaign finance documents filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections show that Raspanti, a former Park Ridge alderman, ended the quarter ...
DES PLAINES, IL
Chicago Tribune

City Colleges of Chicago union says it will strike next week without a new contract

The faculty and staff of City Colleges of Chicago will walk off the job next week if they don’t secure a new contract, their union said Tuesday. Leaders of the union representing almost 1,500 instructors and other employees of the community colleges said Tuesday that they’ve set a Nov. 2 strike date amid ongoing negotiations for a new labor agreement. The prospect of a strike shutting down the ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy