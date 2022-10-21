Afternoon Briefing: A rare glimpse into R. Kelly grand jury proceedings
Good afternoon, Chicago.
A recent motion by attorneys for R. Kelly’s former business manager has lifted the curtain on secretive grand jury proceedings that led to the bombshell indictment. The transcripts were public for several hours Tuesday before prosecutors asked the court clerk to seal them.
While grand jury proceedings sometimes come out in open court in snippets of transcripts to buttress other testimony or impeach a witness on the stand, the filings in the R. Kelly case offered a rare glimpse of how prosecutors go about securing an indictment in a high-profile case.
These are some of the revelations in the filings .
Here's what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/breaking and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.
COVID-19 tracker | Monkeypox tracker | Compare gas prices | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy
As Bailey seeks to weaken Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Black support, governor launches new ad with endorsement from former President Barack Obama
The commercial’s release comes after Pritzker’s Republican opponent, state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, and his allies have sought to tamp down enthusiasm among Black voters for the first-term governor. Read more here.
More top news stories:
- Former AT&T Illinois president pleads not guilty in alleged scheme to sway House Speaker Michael Madigan, while company confirms cooperation deal
- Chicago police officer who shot and killed Adam Toledo faces firing
Facing complaints of unreliable service and ‘ghost trains,’ the CTA is rolling out new schedules this weekend
New CTA train schedules that include changes to planned wait times are set to take effect this weekend, as riders have faced unpredictable service and the agency is contending with a shortage of operators. Read more here.
More top business stories:
- City commission greenlights 2,700 new downtown apartments in 6 different proposed towers
- The plastics industry says advanced recycling is a solution to the plastic waste crisis. But environmental groups disagree.
Going to the Chicago Blackhawks home opener tonight vs. the Detroit Red Wings? Here are 5 things to know about United Center changes.
With all the roster turnover this offseason, the Blackhawks have several players experiencing their first home opener in a Hawks sweater tonight against the Detroit Red Wings — but that doesn’t mean they’re unfamiliar with the United Center experience. Read more here.
More top sports stories:
- Blackhawks will risk losing ‘millions’ with a new ticket strategy — ending relationships with most brokers — but it could pay off in the long run
- DeMar DeRozan makes a huge statement in the Bulls’ opening win: ‘Not many guys in this league work as hard as I do’
Vintage Chicago Tribune: Retro recipes for Halloween from Mary Meade’s archives
Recipes published in the Tribune were often attributed to the fictional culinary expert Mary Meade. That was the pen name used by five food editors of the newspaper from 1930 to 1974. Read more here.
More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:
- Chicago’s Swifties plan for a sleepless weekend to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s album ‘Midnights’
- Top 10 things to do around Chicago this weekend: Carrie Underwood, Pinball Expo and music from ‘Stranger Things’
- Read this week’s Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Donald Trump, demanding he testify
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol exercised its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the “central cause” of a coordinated, multipart effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Read more here.
More top stories from around the world:
Comments / 0