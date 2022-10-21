ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Failing nursing homes to face tougher penalties

By Amanda Seitz
 4 days ago
Biden (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The worst-of-the-worst nursing homes will face tougher penalties if conditions don't improve at their facilities, the Biden administration announced Friday.

The intensified scrutiny on some nursing homes, where more than a million people are housed, comes nearly two years after COVID-19 exposed subpar care and extreme staffing shortages that had long festered in the facilities. Nursing home residents have been significantly more likely to die from COVID-19; as of February, more than 200,000 nursing home staffers or residents had died from the virus.

President Joe Biden had promised during his State of the Union address in February to overhaul the nation's nursing home system but some of those initiatives have yet to be implemented fully.

The new guidelines announced Friday will apply to less than 0.5% of the nation's nursing homes. The facilities are already designated as a “special focus facility” because of a previous violation and are on a watchlist of sorts that requires the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare to monitor them more regularly.

Starting Friday, those nursing homes will lose federal funding if they receive more than one dangerous violation — rule-breaking that put residents at risk for harm. They will also be monitored for a minimum of three years. CMS will also consider staffing levels at the nursing homes when adding facilities to its watchlist. Currently, 88 nursing homes are on the list.

“Let us be clear: We are cracking down on enforcement of our nation’s poorest-performing nursing homes,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The agency is studying staffing ratios at nursing homes, with the aim of implementing requirements. The study is expected to be completed next year.

The administration also announced $80 million worth of grants that will be given to health care organizations, trade groups or labor unions to train and hire nursing staff. Organizations have until Jan. 6 to apply for the money.

Related
activebeat.com

5 Changes to Medicare Seniors Need to Know About Before 2023

Medicare is a federal health care program that helps seniors and qualifying younger people cover a variety of medical expenses. Each year, Medicare sees changes that seniors need to be aware of. Open enrollment for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7. Few of us look forward to reviewing...
Fortune

Nursing home surprise: Advantage plans may shorten stays to less time than Medicare covers￼

Patricia Maynard was in a nursing home recovering from a hip replacement in December when her Medicare Advantage plan notified her it was ending coverage. Her doctors disagreed with the decision. “If I stayed, I would have to pay,” Maynard said. “Or I could go home and not worry about a bill.” But going home was also impractical: “I couldn’t walk because of the pain,” she said. She appealed the plan’s decision.
MINNESOTA STATE
Vice

The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies

If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carolyn Rosenblatt

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
WTOP

Essential questions to ask a nursing home

Choosing the right nursing home is challenging. And COVID-19 has added another dimension when making long-term care decisions. Although we now have vaccines and know the most effective preventative measures, the pandemic left a mark in terms of staffing, supplies, visitation and infection control policies. Chances are good you’ll someday...
Michigan Advance

Parents providing gender-affirming care for their kids could get life in prison under GOP bill

The same legislator who wants to ban drag shows from Michigan schools, even though none have taken place, is now seeking to lock up parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children. State Rep. Ryan Berman (R-Commerce Twp.) on Tuesday introduced House Bill 6454, which would amend the definition of first degree child abuse […] The post Parents providing gender-affirming care for their kids could get life in prison under GOP bill appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WebMD

Over 333,000 Healthcare Workers Left Jobs in 2021, Report Says

An estimated 333,942 healthcare providers left their jobs in 2021, many for pandemic-related causes such as burnout, long hours, heavy patient loads, and personal health concerns, said the report published by the commercial intelligence company Definitive Healthcare. Also, many workers retired. An estimated 117,000 physicians left their jobs, including 15,000...
GEORGIA STATE
MedCity News

Stop cuts to Medicare and preserve access to home health services

The Covid-19 pandemic challenged the U.S. healthcare system like never before—particularly the segment of the industry that cares for seniors and people with disabilities. Facing a massive disruption to the status quo, providers had to quickly pivot to new models of care, such as hospital-at-home programs, which helped reduce hospitalizations and freed up hospital beds for higher acuity patients.
Abortion access looms over medical residency applications

Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine — two of the most popular medical residencies — face tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortions are typically performed by OB-GYNs or family doctors, and training...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Smart Hospitals: International Hospital Survey

In our nine decades, Newsweek has covered all aspects of health care— scientific challenges, economic disruption, the occasional medical miracle and most of all, what these developments mean for our readers. As part of that commitment, we've partnered with Statista Inc, the global market research and consumer data firm,...
HuffPost

Trans Teen, Others Argue Against 'Deadly' Arkansas Ban On Gender-Affirming Care

A transgender teen, parents and doctors testified this week while challenging an Arkansas law that restricts gender-affirming medical care for minors. The Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act, which passed the Arkansas General Assembly in March 2021, bars people under 18 from receiving puberty blockers, hormone therapy and certain other forms of health care in the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Hospitals Get Richer While Americans Carry the Load

We can generally agree that preying on someone who is sick and injured for excessive financial gain is bad form. Sadly, that’s business as usual for many hospitals across America. Recently, the New York Times called out Providence Health System, a 51-hospital chain, and one of the country’s largest...
VIRGINIA STATE
babyboomers.com

Why Should You Choose Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nursing As a Career?

As we age, our bodies tend to slow down; our bones weaken, we get exhausted fast, and, many times, we face difficulties in performing the simplest of tasks. When one gets to this point in life, one needs someone to lean on. It is then that such people can turn to Adult-Gerontology nurses for primary care specifically.
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses Help Hospital Patients Mail in Their Ballots Ahead of Nov. Election

The November Midterm elections are just two weeks away but participating in this year’s election will be a challenge for all the people in the hospital. There are around a million patients in hospitals across the country. They often have trouble requesting a mail-in ballot ahead of the election and can’t physically go to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 8th.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
