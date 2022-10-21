Cancer-causing chemicals found to be leaking from gas stoves in California

A new study from California found that nearly every gas stove inspected was leaking cancer-causing chemicals into the air.

Benzene was the most common pollutant identified in the peer-reviewed study, which the lead study author Eric Lebel said can cause blood disorders.

“Some of the stoves with the highest concentrations of benzene have the potential to create indoor concentrations of benzene in your house that would be comparable to living with a smoker,” he said.

Los Angeles stoves were found to have the highest levels of benzene, with moderate levels found in the San Francisco Bay Area.

