Brooklyn, NY

CBS New York

Protesters rally for UWS nurse accused of murdering husband

NEW YORK -- There was a rally held Monday for an Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering her husband. Protesters called on the Manhattan district attorney to drop the charges, arguing the woman is a domestic violence survivor and was only defending herself.Supporters rallied in Foley Square, demanding DA Alvin Bragg drop all charges against 46-year-old Tracy McCarter."She is very distraught. Like, she's not allowed to come here today to advocate for herself," son Justin McCarter told CBS2's Alice Gainer.The group delivered a petition with over 20,000 signatures.READ MORE: Domestic violence town hall sheds light on resources for South Asian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams says he’d be ‘extremely pleased’ if ‘no one uses’ Randalls Island migrant tent that cost NYC $650K to build

Mayor Adams acknowledged Friday that his administration has admitted far fewer migrants than expected at its controversial tent camp on Randalls Island — but contended that’s actually a sign of success. The facility, which cost city taxpayers at least $650,000 to build, has welcomed less than a dozen migrants since it opened Wednesday. The Daily News only spotted five migrants going through ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail

Republican senate candidates running on is safety and crime putting heat on criminal justice reform. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the notorious Rikers Island jail complex, its atrocious conditions, overcrowded cells, extreme under-staffing, squalid living conditions, all contributing to a cycle of violence that creates more crime in a facility that’s meant to stop it. Democrats had vowed to close it but now New York City Mayor Eric Adams is walking that back. Civil rights activist DeRay McKesson, leader of the “Campaign Zero” joins Melber.Oct. 20, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’

During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”  Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man, 37, shot to death in East Harlem NYCHA complex

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot in an East Harlem NYCHA complex early Tuesday, according to police. The victim was struck in the chest in a fourth-floor hallway of a Washington Houses apartment tower on E. 102nd St. near Second Ave. about 2:35 a.m., cops said. He may have been visiting someone he knows in the building when he was killed, according to police. Medics rushed him to New ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Carlos Diaz, 36, Arrested

On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2245 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Carlos Diaz. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in deadly shooting of Brooklyn girl, 17: NYPD

Editor’s note: The NYPD initially said that the victim was shot in the face. However, the department clarified early Tuesday that the victim was shot in the torso. The story below has been updated to reflect this. — CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Monday, weeks after he allegedly […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WNYT

Person of interest in death of Troy mom extradited to NYC

A person of interest in the death of a Troy mother has been extradited back to New York City. Kareem Flake was Destiny Smothers’ boyfriend. Smothers found dead in the trunk of a car in Queens in 2021. Flake was the last person she was seen alive with. Flake...
TROY, NY
Daily News

NYPD releases photo of Manhattan subway slasher who attacked straphanger

Police on Friday released a photo of the the man they say slashed a straphanger during a fight over the suspect standing too close to the victim’s girlfriend. A video still shows the alleged attacker as he steps off a southbound N train in Times Square Wednesday night before the attack, police said. He then got on a No. 2 train heading uptown. Minutes later he got into a row with Sammi Tovar, ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Man, 62, fatally shot in head on Bronx street

A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a residential Bronx street, police said Monday. Russell Scott Wells was shot on E. 219th St. near Barnes Ave. in Williamsbridge at 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, cops said. Cops were drawn to the scene by an alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech network of citywide sensors designed to detect gunfire. Medics rushed Wells to Jacobi Medical Center, ...
BRONX, NY

