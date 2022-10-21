Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crisis on Rikers Island New York City County Jail
Miles away from Manhattan, Rikers Island is a jail run by the New York Department of Corrections. The New York Times said that this complex has multiple jail buildings. More than 4,800 detainees are at Rikers on any given day. Most commonly, the jail houses people who await trial.
Protesters rally for UWS nurse accused of murdering husband
NEW YORK -- There was a rally held Monday for an Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering her husband. Protesters called on the Manhattan district attorney to drop the charges, arguing the woman is a domestic violence survivor and was only defending herself.Supporters rallied in Foley Square, demanding DA Alvin Bragg drop all charges against 46-year-old Tracy McCarter."She is very distraught. Like, she's not allowed to come here today to advocate for herself," son Justin McCarter told CBS2's Alice Gainer.The group delivered a petition with over 20,000 signatures.READ MORE: Domestic violence town hall sheds light on resources for South Asian...
Mayor Adams says he’d be ‘extremely pleased’ if ‘no one uses’ Randalls Island migrant tent that cost NYC $650K to build
Mayor Adams acknowledged Friday that his administration has admitted far fewer migrants than expected at its controversial tent camp on Randalls Island — but contended that’s actually a sign of success. The facility, which cost city taxpayers at least $650,000 to build, has welcomed less than a dozen migrants since it opened Wednesday. The Daily News only spotted five migrants going through ...
MSNBC
Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail
Republican senate candidates running on is safety and crime putting heat on criminal justice reform. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the notorious Rikers Island jail complex, its atrocious conditions, overcrowded cells, extreme under-staffing, squalid living conditions, all contributing to a cycle of violence that creates more crime in a facility that’s meant to stop it. Democrats had vowed to close it but now New York City Mayor Eric Adams is walking that back. Civil rights activist DeRay McKesson, leader of the “Campaign Zero” joins Melber.Oct. 20, 2022.
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul in Long Island Thursday where polls show Lee Zeldin has closed gap
Kathy Hochul was in Long Island Thursday where she'll likely appear often over the next three weeks as recent polls show Lee Zeldin has closed the gap
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Student, 14, shot outside Staten Island high school
A student was shot in the leg outside Tottenville High School on Staten Island Tuesday, according to police. The student was hit once around 1:57 p.m. outside the Prince’s Bay school, officials said.
More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.” Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
Man, 37, shot to death in East Harlem NYCHA complex
A 37-year-old man was fatally shot in an East Harlem NYCHA complex early Tuesday, according to police. The victim was struck in the chest in a fourth-floor hallway of a Washington Houses apartment tower on E. 102nd St. near Second Ave. about 2:35 a.m., cops said. He may have been visiting someone he knows in the building when he was killed, according to police. Medics rushed him to New ...
Bronx subway attack suspect says victim ‘said something to me inappropriate first,’ court documents show
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — The man accused of punching a subway rider in the head and knocking him onto the tracks claimed he was defending himself, court papers show. Deshaun Smith, 21, was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, and harassment during his arraignment Monday night. He allegedly attacked a man in […]
Mysterious death of man dumped at hospital; stabbing at ferry terminal: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here is a look at the most significant Staten Island headlines in criminal justice over the past seven days:. BEFORE HE RAPED AND KILLED, D.A. SAYS S.I. MAN ATTACKED ANOTHER WOMAN ON HER WAY TO PRAYER GROUP. Emotions ran high last month during the trial...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Carlos Diaz, 36, Arrested
On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2245 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Carlos Diaz. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
Man arrested in deadly shooting of Brooklyn girl, 17: NYPD
Editor’s note: The NYPD initially said that the victim was shot in the face. However, the department clarified early Tuesday that the victim was shot in the torso. The story below has been updated to reflect this. — CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Monday, weeks after he allegedly […]
WNYT
Person of interest in death of Troy mom extradited to NYC
A person of interest in the death of a Troy mother has been extradited back to New York City. Kareem Flake was Destiny Smothers’ boyfriend. Smothers found dead in the trunk of a car in Queens in 2021. Flake was the last person she was seen alive with. Flake...
Rikers inmate dies by suicide, 17th death and 6th suicide this year: report
A 28-year-old man imprisoned at Rikers Island died early Saturday morning, according to the Department of Correction. The DOC said Erick Tavira’s cause of death is under investigation by the New York City Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police: 8-month pregnant woman shot in Manhattan
A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
NYPD releases photo of Manhattan subway slasher who attacked straphanger
Police on Friday released a photo of the the man they say slashed a straphanger during a fight over the suspect standing too close to the victim’s girlfriend. A video still shows the alleged attacker as he steps off a southbound N train in Times Square Wednesday night before the attack, police said. He then got on a No. 2 train heading uptown. Minutes later he got into a row with Sammi Tovar, ...
Off-duty NY police officer robbed of badge, wallet in the Bronx
An off-duty upstate New York police officer was robbed of his badge and wallet while in the Bronx early Sunday, the Daily News reported.
Man, 62, fatally shot in head on Bronx street
A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a residential Bronx street, police said Monday. Russell Scott Wells was shot on E. 219th St. near Barnes Ave. in Williamsbridge at 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, cops said. Cops were drawn to the scene by an alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech network of citywide sensors designed to detect gunfire. Medics rushed Wells to Jacobi Medical Center, ...
VIDEO: Suspect seen repeatedly shooting gun from scooter on Brooklyn street sought
Police released surveillance footage of a gunman who was caught on video repeatedly firing a gun on a Brooklyn street earlier this month, authorities said.
Comments / 1