Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
Plummer Town Hall On Safe-T Act
Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer will attend a Town Hall session Wednesday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kaskaskia College Vandalia Education Center. The 54th District senator will be joined by Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison and Fayette County Sheriff David Russell to talk about the Safe-T Act and changes coming to the criminal justice system.
wgel.com
Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action
At the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board’s recent meeting, action was taken on personnel items. The resignation of Chasity Farmer, as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, was approved. Eric Miller was hired as the assistant boys’ basketball coach at Pocahontas School and Michelle Links was...
wgel.com
Voiture 516 Awards Nursing Scholarship At KC
Marion County 40 & 8 Voiture 516 and Kaskaskia College Associate Degree Nursing Program are proud to announce that nursing student Cailey Maxey of Centralia was recently awarded a $500 scholarship to assist her with her studies financially. Cailey wishes to continue a long family tradition of service in nursing to assist people in need. This scholarship will assist her in reaching that goal. She has also expressed an interest in continuing her education for a BSN after completing her program at Kaskaskia College.
wgel.com
Businesses Recognized With Celebrate Manufacturing Awards
In honor of October being Illinois Manufacturing Month, Kaskaskia College partnered with The Greater Centralia Chamber of Commerce and the City of Centralia’s Industrial Commission for a “Celebrate Manufacturing Event” at the college’s Crisp Technology Center on October 6. “Currently, there are more jobs in this...
wgel.com
Greenville Trunk Or Treat Is Thursday
The annual Greenville Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat for is Thursday, October 27, in downtown Greenville. The hours are 4 to 6:30 p.m. While it is still downtown, the Halloween Trunk or Treat will be set up in a new configuration. Businesses and organizations are invited to park vehicles...
wgel.com
Combine & Field Fire In Mulberry Grove
The Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District responded to a field and combine fire Monday at 10:45 AM. The field was just south of Pittsburg in Fayette County. Greenville firefighters provided mutual aid. The cause of the fire is unknown, but is believed to be a mechanical issue with the combine.
wgel.com
Bond County Area Theater Fundraiser
The Bond County Area Theater organization has a fundraiser underway. Be sure to watch for their booth at Trunk or Treat in Greenville this Thursday, October 27, from 4 to 6:30 PM around the Greenville Square.
wgel.com
Carlinville Toddler Dies, Household Member Arrested
Last Thursday, October 20, a report was made at the Litchfield fire station that a minor child was in distress. It was determined moments later the three-year-old was deceased. The initial investigation was handled by the Litchfield Police Department but investigators determined the unrevealed acts that appeared to lead to the child’s death occurred in Macoupin County and a coordinated investigation between the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Carlinville Police Department and Litchfield Police Department was conducted.
wgel.com
MG & GHS Volleyball Seasons End
Both Bond County high school volleyball teams had their seasons end Monday in the first round of regional action. The Greenville Lady Comets dropped a close match to Lawrenceville at the Salem Class 2A Regional. Lawrenceville won the opening set, 25-17, then the Lady Comets took the second one, 25-15.
wgel.com
Bond County Animal Control September Report
Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess has released his report of activities during September. Seventeen dogs were impounded in addition to 25 cats. Nine of the dogs were released to their owners. One dog and 18 cats were euthanized. Hess released eight cats to the Bond County Humane Society...
wgel.com
Adyson Bearley Named All-Tournament
The Greenville High School junior varsity volleyball team played in the Lincoln Tournament this past Saturday. Lady Comets sophomore Adyson Bearley was named to the all-tournament team. The Lady Comets placed sixth out of eight teams.
wgel.com
Campbell Running At Sectional
Greenville High School cross country runner Katie Campbell has qualified for the state sectional. Running last Saturday in the Wesclin Class 1A Regional, Campbell, a junior, was fourth among individuals, not on a team that qualified. She placed 23rd overall out of 100 runners. Campbell will run in the Benton...
wgel.com
GHS Girls Volleyball Results
The Greenville High School varsity volleyball team ended the regular season with victories. The Lady Comets hosted Gillespie last Tuesday and won 25-23, 21-25, 25-13. It was senior night. Nine seniors and their parents were honored. The players are Ava Curry, Claire Dannaman, Lilly Funneman, Sydnee Godier, Kat Haas, Tessa Neely, Ainsley Olson, Libby Reavis and Charlee Stearns. Each of the nine played volleyball four years.
wgel.com
Rommerskirchen Wins Fall Championship At GCC
Greenville Country Club held its last Golf Tournament of the 2022 season on Saturday, October 22nd. In a 1 person scramble you may hit a second golf shot after any shot/putt. NOTE: If you choose to take a second shot/putt you MUST use that shot/putt. A great turn out for...
wgel.com
Mulberry Grove Baseball All-Conference
Two members of the Mulberry Grove Aces fall baseball team have been named all-conference. Congratulations to Jason Millikin and Jake Helmkamp!
wgel.com
Comets Football Season Ends Vs Vandalia
The season came to a close Friday night for the Greenville High School varsity Comets. Vandalia came to town and handed the Comets a 41-21 loss. GHS ends the campaign 4-5 while Vandalia goes on to the playoffs with a 7-2 record. Friday night, the Vandals jumped out to a...
Comments / 0