Local Humane Society Gives Adoptable Pets Fun & Unique Names
Meet Vera Fang, Trisha Yearwoof, Arnold Schwarzendogger, and more of the adorable animal available for adoption at the Paws Jackson Society. PAWS stands for Protecting Animal Welfare Society and they do just that with all of their animals in the area. Every now and then they will post on their Facebook page the available dogs and cats for adoption, and I get a kick out of the names they give the animals. They do such an excellent job naming the animals I feel the names really do match well with the animal's looks.
Centenary Methodist Church Celebrates 200th Anniversary with Dedication of New Home for 150-Year-Old Church Bell
After nearly a quarter century, a familiar site is back on East State Street in Jacksonville. Centenary United Methodist Church held a special ceremony last weekend to commemorate not only a major anniversary but the rehanging of the congregation’s beloved 150-year-old church bell. Terri Benz, Music Director and member...
Greene County Almshouse Cemetery To Receive Marker
Greene County citizens have lobbied the Greene County Board to place a landmark at the site of the Greene County Almshouse’s cemetery. The Almshouse was destroyed by an arsonist’s fire in mid-August. Approximately one quarter mile from the building is a small cemetery where many former residents of the almshouse were buried. There are no names or headstones marking the graves.
Jacksonville Main Street, Action Brown County Receive Lt. Gov’s Award for Excellence
Jacksonville Main Street has received a major award from the State of Illinois. Main Street was been awarded The Lieutenant Governor Award for Excellence in Downtown Revitalization in the Organization Category, recognizing work to host the 2021 Illinois Main Street State Conference. The Lieutenant Governor Award for Excellence in Revitalization...
South Jacksonville Looking To Add Gaming License for New Colony South Establishment
The Village of South Jacksonville is looking at amending it’s gaming license ordinance. Currently, the village has two open gaming and liquor licenses for taverns and the village has no taverns, with ET’s Zodiac closing more than 3 years ago. The Village Board of Trustees wants to do...
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
Money being raised to support injured Pleasant Plains football player
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
South Jacksonville Dealing With Utility Issues
The Village of South Jacksonville wasn’t just dealing with a broken phone system at Village Hall this week. Village President Dick Samples revealed Thursday night during the village board’s monthly committee of the whole meeting that South Jacksonville water customers are currently on the City of Jacksonville’s water system.
Altercation at Springfield Wendy's
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
Jacksonville correctional officer cadets among first graduates of new academy
Correctional officer cadets from Jacksonville are among 100 first graduates of a new Illinois Department of Corrections training academy in Decatur. The academy, which opened Sept. 12, conducts pre-service security training to help acclimate cadets to work inside the state's correctional facilities. In addition to teaching protocol for daily operations,...
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
City Council Approves Seven-Year Waste Hauler Contract with GLF Environmental
Jacksonville residents will see a little relief in one of their expenses soon. The Jacksonville City Council approved the proposed contract with waste management company GFL Environmental last night. The approval was unanimous of the members present with only Ward 1 alderwoman Erin Williams absent. City Clerk Skip Bradshaw says...
Monday Sports
Post season volleyball begins tonight in the area. We will broadcast from the Bluffs regional, where Triopia and Routt meet for the second time in two days. The broadcast will begin about 5:40, and the match will start off at 6. The match will be carried on WEAI. Jacksonville High...
Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South
One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
Food Recall Warning For Scott County – Meat Contaminated With Rubber
The Scott County Health Department issued a consumer safety warning concerning your tasty breakfast sausage. Bob Evans Farm Foods is recalling over 7,000 pounds of Italian pork sausage. Reports indicate the sausage could be contaminated with rubber. The green tubes of Bob Evans Italian pork sausage were produced on September...
Buscher Opposed To Downtown Casino, Would Consider One Elsewhere
While Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder pushes aldermen to voice support for a casino license for downtown Springfield, Langfelder’s opponent in the spring election says she doesn’t think downtown is right for a casino. Misty Buscher says for a casino to make sense, it needs to be big and...
Man killed in train accident worked for co-op for 49 years
STONINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed last week in a central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century. The Christian County coroner says preliminary autopsy results show 69-year-old Stephen “Steve” J. Jordan died Friday from multiple traumatic injuries. The State Journal-Register reports Legacy Grain Cooperative said in a post on its website that Jordan had worked for the co-op for 49 years. Police say Jordan was driving a rail car mover owned by the co-op when he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern engine pulling four empty cars. He was pronounced dead at the accident scene.
Granite City man faces 32 charges after Calhoun burglary, chase
HARDIN — More than 30 charges have been filed against a Granite City man following his arrest in Calhoun County. The Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 32-count criminal information — of which 26 of the charges were felonies — against David P. Robertson, 32, of Granite City following a pursuit involving four police departments.
Two Arrested In Jacksonville After Fight Involving Machete
Two men have been arrested in Jacksonville after a fight involving a machete. WLDS Radio in Jacksonville reports the incident happened just before 5:30 Friday evening. Police responded to find the two men both injured from the encounter. Police reports say 32-year-old Paul Grey of Murrayville and 35-year-old Tyshawn Barnes of Jacksonville got into a verbal dispute, and then Gray allegedly struck Barnes in the head with the machete. Barnes was somehow able to grab the machete and struck Grey with it.
