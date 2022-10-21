Read full article on original website
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson's Advice for Russell Westbrook: 'Take Accountability'
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has waded into the ongoing discourse centered around Russell Westbrook. Johnson said on Shannon Sharpe's podcast he would tell Westbrook to "take accountability" when his performance isn't where it needs to be. The Hall of Famer related Westbrook's struggles to when he was on the receiving end of criticism from Lakers fans after losing the 1984 NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics.
Karl-Anthony Towns on Reaction to Edwards Diet Comments: Not Hearing 'Outside Noise'
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns called his team "special" and said it isn't concerned about any "outside noise" amid its 2-2 start after he made comments about fellow star Anthony Edwards' diet. Edwards struggled mightily in a 115-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday after shooting 3-of-15 (1-of-8...
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out for Pelicans vs. Mavericks Because of Injuries
New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks because of injuries. Since being selected first overall in the 2019 NBA draft, Williamson has struggled to remain healthy, and those issues have continued into the 2022-23 campaign. The former Duke standout suffered...
Ranking the NBA's Top 25 Players Under 25 Right Now
That, for the record, is putting it mildly. The NBA's kiddies are better than all right. They're spectacular. The league's under-25 pool stretches so deep it makes ranking them a painful and exhaustive exercise filled with tears, migraines, infinite self-loathing and then more tears. I'm about to rank them anyway.
Ranking the Top 30 NBA Free Agents for 2023 Offseason
The 2022-23 NBA season has tipped off. Free agency is over eight months away. But player movement always occupies at least some space in every front office's plans. You can be sure that every team in the league, especially those anticipated to have cap space, are keenly aware of who will be (or might be) available in 2023.
Clippers' John Wall Says He Was 'Pissed as Hell' About Rockets' Decision to Sit Him
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall said he was not happy the Houston Rockets decided to sit him for the entire 2021-22 season, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Pissed as hell. Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball," Wall said of the decision. "In my last meeting I had there, they were like, 'Oh, you had a great year the year before. We can't wait to have you back next year. Build on this, and try to keep helping young guys.' So I'm thinking I'll play the same role I played the year before."
Bill Simmons: Barack Obama 'Involved' with Group Seeking to Buy Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns' next ownership group may be presidential. Bill Simmons of The Ringer said former President Barack Obama is involved in one of the groups considering a bid to buy the Suns from Robert Sarver. "I heard Obama's involved in one of the groups," Simmons told Charles Barkley on...
Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Eyes Hornets' Terry Rozier and Spurs' Josh Richardson
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly eyed Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and San Antonio Spurs swingman Josh Richardson as they continue exploring Russell Westbrook trade possibilities. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Lakers have had preliminary discussions with both the Spurs and Hornets but have not...
Karl-Anthony Towns Wants to Help Anthony Edwards Improve Diet, Take Care of His Body
Karl-Anthony Towns is ready for Anthony Edwards to cut out the Popeyes. The Minnesota Timberwolves center said he plans on stepping up and helping Edwards change his diet so his co-star's conditioning improves. "Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body,...
Pelicans' Zion Williamson's Hip Injury Diagnosed as Contusion After Exiting vs. Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a posterior hip contusion before exiting Sunday's 122-121 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz, the team announced. Williamson finished with 25 points, six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes. Entering Sunday's game, he had averaged 20.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the team's first two games.
John Wall on Russell Westbrook: 'You Can Tell He Don’t Have the Joy Right Now'
Russell Westbrook had a difficult 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it's carried over into this campaign after a summer of trade rumors. And players around the league are feeling for him. "What he's going through is tough," Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall told Sam Amick...
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Among Stars Investing in Mitchell & Ness
Mitchell & Ness is bringing in some serious NBA star power. Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported Tuesday that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum are among a number of notable names investing in the sports apparel company. They were joined by...
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Kings Trade Was '1 of the Best Things That Could Happen'
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was initially frustrated and upset the Sacramento Kings traded him last February, but he now says that the move is "probably one of the best things that could happen for my career." Haliburton made the remarks on SiriusXM NBA Radio:. The Pacers acquired Haliburton, Buddy...
Ben Simmons Rips 'Bulls--t' Call After Fouling Out in Nets' Loss to Grizzlies
Ben Simmons' return to the court after he missed last season is not going as he hoped, and he took out some frustration on the officiating after the Brooklyn Nets' 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. "It's frustrating. It's not a foul," Simmons told reporters when discussing his...
Report: Brooklyn Nets 'Dead Last' in NBA Season Ticket Sales; Demand Down 30 Percent
Brooklyn Nets fans have begun to vote with their feet early into the 2022-23 NBA season. The New York Post's Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis reported Monday that the demand for Nets season tickets has fallen by more than 30 percent compared to last year. According to the report, Brooklyn...
World Series 2022: Full Schedule, TV Info, Start Times for Phillies vs. Astros
The waiting may be the hardest part for the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. With Philadelphia wrapping up its National League Championship Series win over the San Diego Padres in five games and Houston sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, there will be a four-day break before the World Series begins.
Nets' Kevin Durant Praises Ja Morant: He's Doing Things 'We've Never Seen Before'
Ja Morant has no comparisons in NBA circles according to Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets forward lauded Morant on Monday, telling reporters the Memphis Grizzlies star is "doing some stuff that we've never seen before" on a basketball court. "Nobody really," Durant said when asked for a comparison. "He's a...
Why Moe Harkless Addition Won't Fix Lakers’ Biggest Problem amid Rumors
After losing to the Portland Trail Blazers, the winless run continues for the Los Angeles Lakers. And, once again, a lack of perimeter shooting proved the team's downfall. Now 0-3, the Lakers have yet to surpass 25-percent shooting from three in a game this season. On the year, Los Angeles is 25 of 118 from distance, good for an average of 21.2 percent. By contrast, the league average last season was 35.4 percent and the worst perimeter-shooting team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaged 32.3 percent from deep.
LeBron James, Lakers' 0-3 Start Mocked by NBA Twitter After Stunning Loss to Blazers
Any optimism the Los Angeles Lakers began the 2022-23 season with has quickly faded away, as the team fell to 0-3 with Sunday's 106-104 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at crypto.com Arena. After a disappointing campaign last year, Los Angeles had hoped to return to title contention this...
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says He Turned Down Chance to Buy Stake in Warriors
Magic Johnson's loyalty to the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got in the way of him buying a stake in the Golden State Warriors. During a discussion with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily), Johnson revealed that Warriors governor Joe Lacob and executive chairman Peter Guber attempted to persuade him to purchase a stake in the team.
