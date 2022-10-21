ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bleacher Report

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson's Advice for Russell Westbrook: 'Take Accountability'

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has waded into the ongoing discourse centered around Russell Westbrook. Johnson said on Shannon Sharpe's podcast he would tell Westbrook to "take accountability" when his performance isn't where it needs to be. The Hall of Famer related Westbrook's struggles to when he was on the receiving end of criticism from Lakers fans after losing the 1984 NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NBA's Top 25 Players Under 25 Right Now

That, for the record, is putting it mildly. The NBA's kiddies are better than all right. They're spectacular. The league's under-25 pool stretches so deep it makes ranking them a painful and exhaustive exercise filled with tears, migraines, infinite self-loathing and then more tears. I'm about to rank them anyway.
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 30 NBA Free Agents for 2023 Offseason

The 2022-23 NBA season has tipped off. Free agency is over eight months away. But player movement always occupies at least some space in every front office's plans. You can be sure that every team in the league, especially those anticipated to have cap space, are keenly aware of who will be (or might be) available in 2023.
Bleacher Report

Clippers' John Wall Says He Was 'Pissed as Hell' About Rockets' Decision to Sit Him

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall said he was not happy the Houston Rockets decided to sit him for the entire 2021-22 season, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Pissed as hell. Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball," Wall said of the decision. "In my last meeting I had there, they were like, 'Oh, you had a great year the year before. We can't wait to have you back next year. Build on this, and try to keep helping young guys.' So I'm thinking I'll play the same role I played the year before."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Eyes Hornets' Terry Rozier and Spurs' Josh Richardson

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly eyed Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and San Antonio Spurs swingman Josh Richardson as they continue exploring Russell Westbrook trade possibilities. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Lakers have had preliminary discussions with both the Spurs and Hornets but have not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Pelicans' Zion Williamson's Hip Injury Diagnosed as Contusion After Exiting vs. Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a posterior hip contusion before exiting Sunday's 122-121 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz, the team announced. Williamson finished with 25 points, six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes. Entering Sunday's game, he had averaged 20.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the team's first two games.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Among Stars Investing in Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness is bringing in some serious NBA star power. Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported Tuesday that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum are among a number of notable names investing in the sports apparel company. They were joined by...
Bleacher Report

World Series 2022: Full Schedule, TV Info, Start Times for Phillies vs. Astros

The waiting may be the hardest part for the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. With Philadelphia wrapping up its National League Championship Series win over the San Diego Padres in five games and Houston sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, there will be a four-day break before the World Series begins.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Why Moe Harkless Addition Won't Fix Lakers’ Biggest Problem amid Rumors

After losing to the Portland Trail Blazers, the winless run continues for the Los Angeles Lakers. And, once again, a lack of perimeter shooting proved the team's downfall. Now 0-3, the Lakers have yet to surpass 25-percent shooting from three in a game this season. On the year, Los Angeles is 25 of 118 from distance, good for an average of 21.2 percent. By contrast, the league average last season was 35.4 percent and the worst perimeter-shooting team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaged 32.3 percent from deep.
Bleacher Report

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says He Turned Down Chance to Buy Stake in Warriors

Magic Johnson's loyalty to the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got in the way of him buying a stake in the Golden State Warriors. During a discussion with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily), Johnson revealed that Warriors governor Joe Lacob and executive chairman Peter Guber attempted to persuade him to purchase a stake in the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA

