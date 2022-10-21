Read full article on original website
wlds.com
South County Girls’ Cross Country Team Heading to Sectional After DQ Appeal
The South County girls’ cross country team will be going to the Sectional this Saturday after several days filled with heartache and controversy. Two runners were disqualified on an individual basis this past Saturday at the Petersburg-PORTA Regional meet for allegedly running outside the bounds of the course. Pleasant Plains Senior Jaidynn Albers and South County freshman Madigan Burger were given the disqualification after allegedly running in front of a football goalpost on the course instead of running around it, a difference of less than 5 feet. Both runners were in the lead pack in the race.
WAND TV
Money being raised to support injured Pleasant Plains football player
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Main Street, Action Brown County Receive Lt. Gov’s Award for Excellence
Jacksonville Main Street has received a major award from the State of Illinois. Main Street was been awarded The Lieutenant Governor Award for Excellence in Downtown Revitalization in the Organization Category, recognizing work to host the 2021 Illinois Main Street State Conference. The Lieutenant Governor Award for Excellence in Revitalization...
recordpatriot.com
Jacksonville correctional officer cadets among first graduates of new academy
Correctional officer cadets from Jacksonville are among 100 first graduates of a new Illinois Department of Corrections training academy in Decatur. The academy, which opened Sept. 12, conducts pre-service security training to help acclimate cadets to work inside the state's correctional facilities. In addition to teaching protocol for daily operations,...
capitolwolf.com
Springfield to host 2026 Route 66 conference
The City of Springfield, has been named as the centennial host city for the 11th annual Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference. 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of the designation of Route 66. Linking Chicago to Santa Monica, CA, the creation of Route 66 was a monumental occasion for the...
wlds.com
Greene County Almshouse Cemetery To Receive Marker
Greene County citizens have lobbied the Greene County Board to place a landmark at the site of the Greene County Almshouse’s cemetery. The Almshouse was destroyed by an arsonist’s fire in mid-August. Approximately one quarter mile from the building is a small cemetery where many former residents of the almshouse were buried. There are no names or headstones marking the graves.
Herald & Review
IHSA Playoffs: No. 1 seeded Maroa-Forsyth headed to the North bracket for this year's football playoffs
DECATUR — If there's another edition of the Macon County Super Bowl this year, it won't be in Macon County. If undefeated Maroa-Forsyth and St. Teresa are going to meet again in the playoffs, it will be in the Class 2A state title game in Champaign. The IHSA playoff brackets have the Trojans (9-0) as the No. 1 seed in the North and the Bulldogs (9-0) as the No. 1 seed in the South bracket.
wlds.com
Centenary Methodist Church Celebrates 200th Anniversary with Dedication of New Home for 150-Year-Old Church Bell
After nearly a quarter century, a familiar site is back on East State Street in Jacksonville. Centenary United Methodist Church held a special ceremony last weekend to commemorate not only a major anniversary but the rehanging of the congregation’s beloved 150-year-old church bell. Terri Benz, Music Director and member...
WAND TV
Fact Check: Red Tail Run Golf Course not being sold
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District told WAND News it has no plans to sell Red Tail Run Golf Club. It comes after online rumors that the golf course was being sold to Howard Buffet. The Park District also said there are no plans to reopen Scoville...
Herald & Review
Kids discover nature, history at Rock Springs Harvest Fest
DECATUR — Hundreds of area residents visited Decatur's Rock Springs Nature Center on Saturday for its annual Fall Harvest Festival. The event is a chance for kids and families to “celebrate conservation and celebrate fall,” said Beth Lane, a naturalist with the Macon County Conservation District. “We...
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Looking To Add Gaming License for New Colony South Establishment
The Village of South Jacksonville is looking at amending it’s gaming license ordinance. Currently, the village has two open gaming and liquor licenses for taverns and the village has no taverns, with ET’s Zodiac closing more than 3 years ago. The Village Board of Trustees wants to do...
channel1450.com
Second Season Preview: Jacksonville Crimsons
Jacksonville enters the 5A postseason with a 6-3 record and a 9 seed in the south bracket. Mark Grounds talks about the Crimsons and what the expectations are. Jacksonville will travel to play Metamora (6-3) on Saturday at 2 pm in Round One.
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
WAND TV
Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
wglc.net
Man killed in train accident worked for co-op for 49 years
STONINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed last week in a central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century. The Christian County coroner says preliminary autopsy results show 69-year-old Stephen “Steve” J. Jordan died Friday from multiple traumatic injuries. The State Journal-Register reports Legacy Grain Cooperative said in a post on its website that Jordan had worked for the co-op for 49 years. Police say Jordan was driving a rail car mover owned by the co-op when he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern engine pulling four empty cars. He was pronounced dead at the accident scene.
northernpublicradio.org
Political newcomer vying to be the voice in Springfield for growing Latino population in northern Illinois
Campaign leaflets, cookies, and even a baby for Juan Reyes, 50, to pose with were at hand at a recent fundraising event in Rockford for his candidacy. He's running for Illinois Senate in the 34th District as a Republican against Democrat Steve Stadelman. “When they asked me what is my...
Central Illinois Proud
Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
wlds.com
Papini Resigns As UIS Provost
The University of Illinois-Springfield is searching for an interim provost. The State Journal Register reports that Dr. Dennis Papini has resigned according to an email sent out today by Chancellor Janet Gooch. University of Illinois Springfield faculty members professed “no confidence” Papini in late April. Faculty members cited failure in...
