The South County girls’ cross country team will be going to the Sectional this Saturday after several days filled with heartache and controversy. Two runners were disqualified on an individual basis this past Saturday at the Petersburg-PORTA Regional meet for allegedly running outside the bounds of the course. Pleasant Plains Senior Jaidynn Albers and South County freshman Madigan Burger were given the disqualification after allegedly running in front of a football goalpost on the course instead of running around it, a difference of less than 5 feet. Both runners were in the lead pack in the race.

PETERSBURG, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO