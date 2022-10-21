ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wlds.com

South County Girls’ Cross Country Team Heading to Sectional After DQ Appeal

The South County girls’ cross country team will be going to the Sectional this Saturday after several days filled with heartache and controversy. Two runners were disqualified on an individual basis this past Saturday at the Petersburg-PORTA Regional meet for allegedly running outside the bounds of the course. Pleasant Plains Senior Jaidynn Albers and South County freshman Madigan Burger were given the disqualification after allegedly running in front of a football goalpost on the course instead of running around it, a difference of less than 5 feet. Both runners were in the lead pack in the race.
PETERSBURG, IL
WAND TV

Money being raised to support injured Pleasant Plains football player

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
recordpatriot.com

Jacksonville correctional officer cadets among first graduates of new academy

Correctional officer cadets from Jacksonville are among 100 first graduates of a new Illinois Department of Corrections training academy in Decatur. The academy, which opened Sept. 12, conducts pre-service security training to help acclimate cadets to work inside the state's correctional facilities. In addition to teaching protocol for daily operations,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
capitolwolf.com

Springfield to host 2026 Route 66 conference

The City of Springfield, has been named as the centennial host city for the 11th annual Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference. 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of the designation of Route 66. Linking Chicago to Santa Monica, CA, the creation of Route 66 was a monumental occasion for the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Greene County Almshouse Cemetery To Receive Marker

Greene County citizens have lobbied the Greene County Board to place a landmark at the site of the Greene County Almshouse’s cemetery. The Almshouse was destroyed by an arsonist’s fire in mid-August. Approximately one quarter mile from the building is a small cemetery where many former residents of the almshouse were buried. There are no names or headstones marking the graves.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

IHSA Playoffs: No. 1 seeded Maroa-Forsyth headed to the North bracket for this year's football playoffs

DECATUR — If there's another edition of the Macon County Super Bowl this year, it won't be in Macon County. If undefeated Maroa-Forsyth and St. Teresa are going to meet again in the playoffs, it will be in the Class 2A state title game in Champaign. The IHSA playoff brackets have the Trojans (9-0) as the No. 1 seed in the North and the Bulldogs (9-0) as the No. 1 seed in the South bracket.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Fact Check: Red Tail Run Golf Course not being sold

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District told WAND News it has no plans to sell Red Tail Run Golf Club. It comes after online rumors that the golf course was being sold to Howard Buffet. The Park District also said there are no plans to reopen Scoville...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Kids discover nature, history at Rock Springs Harvest Fest

DECATUR — Hundreds of area residents visited Decatur's Rock Springs Nature Center on Saturday for its annual Fall Harvest Festival. The event is a chance for kids and families to “celebrate conservation and celebrate fall,” said Beth Lane, a naturalist with the Macon County Conservation District. “We...
DECATUR, IL
channel1450.com

Second Season Preview: Jacksonville Crimsons

Jacksonville enters the 5A postseason with a 6-3 record and a 9 seed in the south bracket. Mark Grounds talks about the Crimsons and what the expectations are. Jacksonville will travel to play Metamora (6-3) on Saturday at 2 pm in Round One.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
DECATUR, IL
wglc.net

Man killed in train accident worked for co-op for 49 years

STONINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed last week in a central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century. The Christian County coroner says preliminary autopsy results show 69-year-old Stephen “Steve” J. Jordan died Friday from multiple traumatic injuries. The State Journal-Register reports Legacy Grain Cooperative said in a post on its website that Jordan had worked for the co-op for 49 years. Police say Jordan was driving a rail car mover owned by the co-op when he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern engine pulling four empty cars. He was pronounced dead at the accident scene.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Papini Resigns As UIS Provost

The University of Illinois-Springfield is searching for an interim provost. The State Journal Register reports that Dr. Dennis Papini has resigned according to an email sent out today by Chancellor Janet Gooch. University of Illinois Springfield faculty members professed “no confidence” Papini in late April. Faculty members cited failure in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

