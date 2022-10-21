ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

insidepacksports.com

IPS IN 5: Depth Chart Takeaways And Thoughts On Cannon Lewis

Today we discuss the latest depth chart from NC State and the Wolfpack's first 2024 commitment, linebacker Cannon Lewis. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated...
Technician Online

DJ Burns: Big South star turned ACC Newcomer

Following a miserable 11-21 season in 2021-22, NC State men’s basketball finished last in the ACC and set the school record for most losses in a single season. To bounce back, the Wolfpack will rely on several experienced transfers. One of these is graduate forward DJ Burns, who played the past three seasons with the Winthrop Eagles. Making the short trip from Rock Hill, South Carolina, Burns is bringing experience, accolades and talent with him to Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Wide Receiver Anthony Smith Out for Remainder of 2022 Season

NC State Sophomore Wide Receiver Anthony Smith is out for the remainder of the season according to The Wolfpacker. It was notable that Smith’s name wasn’t on the Depth Chart released earlier today, but this explains the absence. Smith hasn’t played since the Texas Tech game. Even though...
RALEIGH, NC
hopkintonindependent.com

Recupero to play soccer at Duke

Strong academics, big-time athletics, and a top-notch soccer conference was enough to draw Sophia Recupero to Duke University for the fall of 2024, a school she said felt like the perfect fit. “I am super grateful for this opportunity,” the Hopkinton resident said. “The academics and the athletics are both...
DURHAM, NC
insidepacksports.com

IPS IN 5: Game Week Begins With Injury Questions For NC State

Today we discuss the start of game week for Virginia Tech and how NC State has several major injuries to track for the matchup. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who...
insidepacksports.com

IPS IN 5: Phillip Danford's Additional Thoughts on Redzone Offense

IPS Football Analyst Phillip Danford checks in with additional takeaways on NC State's redzone offense this season and much more!. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or...
insidepacksports.com

IPS LIVE: Let's Talk Wolfpack Hoops

IPS LIVE: Let's Talk Wolfpack Hoops (56:47) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and are released both here on the website and on our various social media platforms. *****
Bladen Journal

MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?

What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
insidepacksports.com

Commitment Alert: NC State Lands 2024 LB Cannon Lewis

NC State landed the first piece of their 2024 recruiting class when Ona (WV) Cabell Midland LB Cannon Lewis‍ committed to the Wolfpack earlier today. Lewis camped at NC State over the summer and impressed the coaches with his workout. Lewis measured 6-1 ½, 207 pounds and ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash along with a 30-inch vertical. He returned to State back in July for the Alpha Wolf Showcase.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there’s a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of […]
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
packinsider.com

NC State Men’s Basketball Recruiting Update: 10/24/22

I was on vacation in the mountains last week, so I’m playing catchup on quite a few things here at PackInsider. Below are a couple of nuggets relating to NC State Men’s Basketball recruiting. On Thursday, 4-Star 2025 Small Forward Zacch Wiggins (6’5″/170) will be taking an unofficial...
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

National media comments about Miami football after Duke loss

Mario Cristobal and the Miami football team hit a new low in the 2022 season with a 45-21 loss to Duke while committing eight turnovers. The national media took notice for the second time in the last five weeks of a Miami loss. After the Miami 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State, it didn’t seem like Miami could get lower in 2022.
DURHAM, NC
insidepacksports.com

Dave Doeren: "You Have to Reassess Each Week"

No. 24 NC State head coach Dave Doeren met with the media ahead of the Wolfpack's upcoming matchup versus Virginia Tech. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Doeren’s press conference. “Much better than we were in the second half of the last game. They’re...
RALEIGH, NC
uncwsports.com

Men's Golf Moves Into Second Place

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Patrick Sparks and Gray Mitchum combined to play even-par golf and lift UNCW into second place following two rounds of play at the Williams Cup on Saturday at the Eagle Point Golf Course. North Carolina enters Sunday's final round leading the tournament by 14 strokes over...
WILMINGTON, NC
virginiasports.com

No. 8 Virginia Shuts Out NC State On Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) used a pair of goals in each half, including two goals and an assist from Alexa Spaanstra, to pick up a 4-0 victory over NC State (7-7-4, 2-6-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 23).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

