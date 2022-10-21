Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Related
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: Depth Chart Takeaways And Thoughts On Cannon Lewis
Today we discuss the latest depth chart from NC State and the Wolfpack's first 2024 commitment, linebacker Cannon Lewis. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated...
Technician Online
DJ Burns: Big South star turned ACC Newcomer
Following a miserable 11-21 season in 2021-22, NC State men’s basketball finished last in the ACC and set the school record for most losses in a single season. To bounce back, the Wolfpack will rely on several experienced transfers. One of these is graduate forward DJ Burns, who played the past three seasons with the Winthrop Eagles. Making the short trip from Rock Hill, South Carolina, Burns is bringing experience, accolades and talent with him to Raleigh.
packinsider.com
NC State Wide Receiver Anthony Smith Out for Remainder of 2022 Season
NC State Sophomore Wide Receiver Anthony Smith is out for the remainder of the season according to The Wolfpacker. It was notable that Smith’s name wasn’t on the Depth Chart released earlier today, but this explains the absence. Smith hasn’t played since the Texas Tech game. Even though...
hopkintonindependent.com
Recupero to play soccer at Duke
Strong academics, big-time athletics, and a top-notch soccer conference was enough to draw Sophia Recupero to Duke University for the fall of 2024, a school she said felt like the perfect fit. “I am super grateful for this opportunity,” the Hopkinton resident said. “The academics and the athletics are both...
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: Game Week Begins With Injury Questions For NC State
Today we discuss the start of game week for Virginia Tech and how NC State has several major injuries to track for the matchup. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who...
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: Phillip Danford's Additional Thoughts on Redzone Offense
IPS Football Analyst Phillip Danford checks in with additional takeaways on NC State's redzone offense this season and much more!. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or...
insidepacksports.com
IPS LIVE: Let's Talk Wolfpack Hoops
IPS LIVE: Let's Talk Wolfpack Hoops (56:47) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and are released both here on the website and on our various social media platforms. *****
MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?
What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer adds first 2024 commitment. Could another be close?
It was a big recruiting weekend, with visits during Duke’s Countdown to Craziness event at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils got at least one commitment out of the weekend.
insidepacksports.com
Commitment Alert: NC State Lands 2024 LB Cannon Lewis
NC State landed the first piece of their 2024 recruiting class when Ona (WV) Cabell Midland LB Cannon Lewis committed to the Wolfpack earlier today. Lewis camped at NC State over the summer and impressed the coaches with his workout. Lewis measured 6-1 ½, 207 pounds and ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash along with a 30-inch vertical. He returned to State back in July for the Alpha Wolf Showcase.
cbs17
No more ‘glorified pick-up with jerseys’: North Carolina Central basketball back in action
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years, North Carolina Central University basketball is finally back to normal. “I don’t think there was another program in the nation more affected by COVID-19 than North Carolina Central,” head men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton said.
No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there’s a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of […]
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
packinsider.com
NC State Men’s Basketball Recruiting Update: 10/24/22
I was on vacation in the mountains last week, so I’m playing catchup on quite a few things here at PackInsider. Below are a couple of nuggets relating to NC State Men’s Basketball recruiting. On Thursday, 4-Star 2025 Small Forward Zacch Wiggins (6’5″/170) will be taking an unofficial...
National media comments about Miami football after Duke loss
Mario Cristobal and the Miami football team hit a new low in the 2022 season with a 45-21 loss to Duke while committing eight turnovers. The national media took notice for the second time in the last five weeks of a Miami loss. After the Miami 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State, it didn’t seem like Miami could get lower in 2022.
First look, NC State vs Virginia Tech football: How will Wolfpack fans respond?
The loss of quarterback Devin Leary and defeats at Clemson and Syracuse have knocked Pack out of Atlantic Division contention.
insidepacksports.com
Dave Doeren: "You Have to Reassess Each Week"
No. 24 NC State head coach Dave Doeren met with the media ahead of the Wolfpack's upcoming matchup versus Virginia Tech. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Doeren’s press conference. “Much better than we were in the second half of the last game. They’re...
uncwsports.com
Men's Golf Moves Into Second Place
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Patrick Sparks and Gray Mitchum combined to play even-par golf and lift UNCW into second place following two rounds of play at the Williams Cup on Saturday at the Eagle Point Golf Course. North Carolina enters Sunday's final round leading the tournament by 14 strokes over...
Jemele Hill details ‘tremendous amount of growth’ in Raleigh as N&O reporter in new memoir
“I look back on my time in Raleigh very fondly and it’s one of the places where I worked where I had a tremendous amount of growth as a professional,” Hill told The N&O. She said Raleigh “will always have a special place for me.”
virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Shuts Out NC State On Senior Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) used a pair of goals in each half, including two goals and an assist from Alexa Spaanstra, to pick up a 4-0 victory over NC State (7-7-4, 2-6-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 23).
Comments / 0