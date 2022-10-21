Read full article on original website
Autism professional awareness event in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Innovation Autism is hosting an autism professional awareness event in Springfield on Wednesday. The event brings together community autism supports and autism-aware businesses/autism-friendly employers and vendors in one location. Autism Professional Community Resource Symposium will take place at Erin’s Pavilion from 6 p.m. to 9...
Lincoln Heritage Museum hosts trick-or-treating with Abe
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Families could have gotten some trick-or-treating done early and also learned about the nation's 16th president. On Saturday, the Lincoln Heritage Museum hosted its trick-or-treat with Abe event. The goal of the vent was to get kids engaged with history. Kids were given an immersive...
ALPLM hosts Lincolns fireside tales
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Museum (ALPLM) hosted its Halloween event on Tuesday. Kids listened to a scary story and participated in Halloween-themed games. "Lincoln learned to read as a little boy because he wanted to, it took him out of his world and introduced...
Springfield Police hosting Halloween safety event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield police want to help you and your kids stay safe this Halloween. Law enforcement officials along with other city departments will be hosting a Halloween safety event. The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on October 26 outside the Springfield Police...
Chili cook off for Alzheimer's Association
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is a chili cook-off and trick-or-treat event benefiting the Alzheimer's Association. The cook-off is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Mill Creek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center. Radio host Sam Madonia, Fire Chief Brandon Blough, and Springfield City Treasurer Misty...
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
Phoenix Center holds first country-themed drag show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents had an opportunity to watch a country-themed drag show. On Saturday, there was a country-themed drag show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The show gave people the chance to throw on their cowboy hats and enjoy a day of country music and fun.
Wendy's worker arrested for throwing drink on customer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An employee at the North Dirksen Wendy's in Springfield was arrested on Tuesday after a verbal altercation between the worker and a customer escalated, according to the Springfield Police Department. The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. Police confirmed that an employee threw a drink on...
Zoolie Ghoulie returns to Henson Robinson Zoo
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Henson Robinson Zoo's Zoolie Ghoulie returns this year. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can bring the family to the zoo and show off their Halloween costumes and get some trick-or-treating done. Tickets for the event...
Free shuttle rides to Zoolie Ghoulie
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can now catch a ride to the Zoolie Ghoulie event at the Henson Robinson Zoo. The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) is giving free rides between the zoo and downtown on Saturday. Trips to the zoo start at 12:30 p.m. and go until 4...
Trunk or Treat held in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill (WICS) — On Friday, Riverton held its Trunk or Treat for local kids. The event was hosted by the Teddy Bear Christian Child Development Center. The Riverton community came together to give children a safe place to show off their costumes and do some trick-or-treating. Organizers say...
Post office dedicated to fallen soldier
MOROA, Ill. (WICS) — A central Illinois post office has officially changed its name to honor a fallen member of the Illinois National Guard. On October 25, Spc. Jeremy Ridlen’s sacrifice was memorialized as the Maroa, Illinois, post office was renamed the Spc. Jeremy Ridlen Post Office. Spc....
Decatur Fire Department responds to cooking fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — On Saturday, the Decatur Fire Department put out a cooking fire. The fire happened around 5:37 p.m. in the 3200 block of Dove Drive. When crews arrived at the house, they reported seeing smoke coming from the front door and eaves of the house. Officials...
Man killed in Stonington train crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man killed in a train crash Friday has been identified. Christian County Coroner Amy C. Calvert Winans says 69-year-old Stephen Jordan was killed while operating equipment on the train tracks. The crash happened near American Legion Way and the Norfolk Southern Railway crossing in...
Movie night to raise money for Jayden Veesenmeyer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sherman Village Park Amphitheater is hosting a movie night to show its support for Jayden Veesenmeyer. Vessenmeyer collapsed during a football game in September. It was later discovered that he had suffered a subdural hematoma after a big hit. The money raised will be...
Decatur Police release camera footage of two officers and a suspect shot
DECATUR, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police released the videos of two officers and a suspect shot earlier this month. The suspect, Jamontey Neal, was killed after a traffic stop turned into a shooting. The videos from the Decatur Police captured the incident on both in-car and dashboard cameras and...
Toddler dead, woman charged
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old child is dead and a woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Ashley Bottoms. She's charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 20. According to Macoupin...
Body camera videos released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department released several videos on Monday related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 1300...
Man found not guilty of murder outside Wet Bar
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man has been found not guilty on four counts in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Springfield bar. Jonathan Austin, 28, was charged in 2020 with four counts of first-degree murder, armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a weapon by a gang member.
