A little bit of everything is on the table in the short-term outlook, so let’s take things one at a time and start with a windy and unseasonably warm (For some) Sunday. Today will feature rather breezy conditions across KELOLAND, with gusts over 40 mph at times. This, combined with dry vegetation and dry & warm air, will keep red flag warnings in place in southeastern KELOLAND. Please be careful with any outdoor heat sources, including discarded cigarette butts. With the lack of rain we’ve had for the last several weeks, it won’t take much to start something.

2 DAYS AGO