Another Warm Day East River; Storms Possible Tonight – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, October 23
A little bit of everything is on the table in the short-term outlook, so let’s take things one at a time and start with a windy and unseasonably warm (For some) Sunday. Today will feature rather breezy conditions across KELOLAND, with gusts over 40 mph at times. This, combined with dry vegetation and dry & warm air, will keep red flag warnings in place in southeastern KELOLAND. Please be careful with any outdoor heat sources, including discarded cigarette butts. With the lack of rain we’ve had for the last several weeks, it won’t take much to start something.
Storms Possible Tonight; Chillier Work Week Ahead – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, October 23
After a quiet start to the day with record setting warmth to the southeast, we’ve seen some activity fire up toward the Black Hills and in southeastern KELOLAND. Showers and some thunderstorms are possible in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. Some of these storms may become strong to severe, with a “Slight” risk for severe weather along and east of I-29. Strong winds are the main concern with a secondary hail risk. There is also an isolated tornado chance within this area as well.
Wollman funeral: ‘One of the best catalysts of change that South Dakota ever had’
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends remembered a former governor of South Dakota on Monday. Harvey Wollman, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, was honored during a funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church in Huron. Wollman served as the 26th governor of the state. Wollman became governor after Richard Kneip resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore in 1978. He was the last Democrat to serve as governor in South Dakota.
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
596,630 South Dakota voters registered for upcoming election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final tally of registered voters for South Dakota’s 2022 general election is in. Secretary of State Steve Barnett told KELOLAND News there were 596,630 registered voters by 5 p.m. Monday, the final day for voter registration. That’s up more than 10,000 voters from the June 7 primary election and an increase of nearly 18,000 (17,964) from the 2020 general election.
South Dakota PUC says prepare for higher natural gas prices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Customers should prepare for increasing natural gas prices this fall and winter, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioners said. The PUC offered several ways to lower natural gas and electric consumption. Customers can set their thermostats to a lower temperature, maintain and upgrade appliances...
PHOTOS: 100-room mansion with wild past for sale in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A historic mansion in West Virginia with 100 rooms and a dodgy past, is something that you just have to see. Built by the Vandergrift family in 1901 as a summer home for their playboy son, the home has a rich history but with a questionable past. The home housed dog and cock fighting rings, gambling, and rooms specifically for drugs. Promotional literature on the mansion from the early 2000s says that it was built for one reason: “to feed Vandergrift’s love for gambling, womanizing, drinking and hunting.”
Voters weigh in on South Dakota abortion law in new poll from KELOLAND News/Emerson College/The Hill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Abortion access was listed by 11.6% of respondents as the most important issue in determining a vote in the upcoming election, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted Oct. 19-21 of a sample of...
Numbers from the KELOLAND/Emerson College/The Hill poll will be released this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The midterm elections are just over two weeks away. Starting Tuesday KELOLAND Media Group will begin releasing the numbers from our scientific poll that was conducted last week. In the KELOLAND/Emerson College/The Hill poll, we asked voters a number of questions about the candidates...
Noem campaign is paying for veterans’ meals
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A restriction on campaign spending that the South Dakota Legislature added in 2017 specifically allows a campaign to contribute to non-profit charitable organizations. That state law is how Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign is explaining the decision to pay for dinners Monday night for 600 armed-forces veterans and their families.
Rounds, Michels end their state campaign accounts
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and former Lieutenant Governor Matt Michels have zeroed out and closed down their state campaign accounts. They sent termination reports to the secretary of state in recent days. Rounds, a Republican, was a South Dakota legislator for 10 years before serving...
SD statewide candidates file pre-election finance reports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, October 24, was the final day for candidates seeking election to South Dakota statewide offices to submit pre-election campaign-finance reports. The reports cover campaign transactions from May 22, 2022 (or the last submitted report) through October 19, 2022. They had to be at the...
Yes and no on Medicaid, recreational pot, poll says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters are split on two ballot measures in this year’s election, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 with a sample of voters who were very likely to...
Gubernatorial candidates pre-general election finance reports
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with additional committee info. Pre-general election campaign finance reports are due to the South Dakota Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. KELOLAND News is tracking the reports as they come in and will be updating stories...
SD medical marijuana panel endorses potential changes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers could be asked in their 2023 session to consider listing specific debilitating health conditions that patients must have for medical marijuana cards. The Legislature’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee unanimously endorsed the potential change Tuesday. The proposal came from the state Department...
GOP files complaint against Jamie Smith over campaign finances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Republican Party has filed a complaint with the South Dakota Secretary of State over Democrat Jamie Smith. The GOP alleges the Smith for Governor campaign committed more than 1,500 violations of campaign finance laws Monday when they submitted finance reports. The reports did not include the addresses of donors.
