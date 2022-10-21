Read full article on original website
Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023
Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
BREAKING: Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Reopening in November With New ‘Frozen’ Theming
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is reopening next month with new “Frozen” theming in select areas. The park reopens on November 13. The new Frozen features will be part of the kid-sized thrills of Tike’s Peak that’s popular among young guests who will delight in the statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle.
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park Closing in November for Refurbishment
No sooner than we broke the news that Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park was reopening on November 13 with new “Frozen” theming, we learned that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park would be closing. Disney confirmed that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will close on November 13...
Reservations Open for Holiday Sleigh Rides at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
Holiday sleigh rides are back at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, and guests can book their yuletide journey now. The 25-minutes sleigh rides cost $75.00, and each sleigh can hold up to four adults, or two adults and three small children. They depart from the Tri-Circle-D Ranch, and are available from December 1st through the 23rd, and can be booked on the Walt Disney World website or the My Disney Experience app.
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
Blizzard Beach Reopening with Some ‘Frozen’ Theming, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Trailer Debuts, Every Thanksgiving Treat Coming to Walt Disney World, and More: Daily Recap (10/25/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
All-You-Can-Eat Churros Vacation Package Plan Coming to Tokyo Disney Resort
We’ve all been there — all you want to do the whole day is chow down on snacks like those iconic Disney churros. And if you’re visiting Tokyo Disney Resort next year, you can make that dream come true with a new Vacation Package plan which includes all-you-can-eat churros!
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & EPCOT 10/24/22 (Sunset Seasons Greetings Preparations, EPCOT 40th Anniversary Figment Ornaments, Holiday Pins, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We have a big day ahead of us so let’s get started!. It was slightly overcast and warmer than the unusually cool days we have been having. Time to...
Firework Tests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Announced to Resort Guests
Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels located in the EPCOT Resort Area should be aware that overnight fireworks and rehearsal activities are planned to take place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios tonight, as well as Wednesday, October 27 and Thursday, October 28, from approximately 11-11:30 p.m. Resort Guests...
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 10/18/22 (Halloween Becomes Christmas, Snow on the Castle, MagicBand Prep, and More)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check in on what is new around the resort and we want you to come along. So join us for this most recent photo report from both parks. Downtown Disney. We started off in Downtown Disney...
New ‘Star Wars’ Holiday Merchandise and Ornaments at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new collection of “Star Wars” holiday merchandise and ornaments has arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found all of this in Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney District. “Star Wars” Holiday Zip-Up Spirit Jersey...
runDisney Instituting Virtual Queue for Merchandise During 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. To help alleviate crowds during 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, runDisney will institute a virtual queue for merchandise. From runDisney:. The countdown is on to the start of the runDisney race season and as...
New Mickey Mouse Holiday Mugs, Planter, Pillow, and Photo Frame at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Halloween season may not be over but holiday merchandise is starting to arrive at Disneyland Resort. We found new holiday items in Disney Home at Downtown Disney District and Emporium in Disneyland Park. “Joy” Holiday Photo...
Disney nuiMOs and Holiday Countdown Pin Advent Calendars Now Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney nuiMOs and pin collectors can count down to the holidays with two new advent calendars available on shopDisney!. Disney nuiMOs 12-Day Advent Calendar – $149.99. This set features nuiMOs plush of Mickey and Minnie Mouse...
‘Black Panther’ Heart-Shaped Herb Artificial Plant Now Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. You may not be able to gain the power of the Black Panther, but the heart-shaped herb can bring a little bit of Wakanda into your home with a new artificial plant at Walt Disney World!. Heart-Shaped...
1920s-Era Mickey & Minnie-Themed Apparel Now Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of the earliest Disney cartoons featuring Mickey and Minnie in their black-and-white era will love these new ultra-retro apparel items we found this week at the Disneyland Resort!. Minnie Old-Fashioned Cardigan – $69.99. The black...
PHOTO REPORT: Disney California Adventure 10/19/22 (MagicBand+ Comes to Disneyland)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to get our new MagicBand+, which debuted today for Magic Key holders, Disney Vacation Club members and Cast Members. We stopped in to Downtown Disney to pick up our band, and then headed into Disney California Adventure to try it out. So join us for this most recent photo report from the Disneyland Resort.
New Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new pink polka-dot Starbucks tumbler, matching the new fluffy pink Spirit Jersey, is available at Disneyland Resort. Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler Cup – $29.99. The cup was on display in World of Disney, but they...
More Brick Laid on Center Street in Magic Kingdom
New brick now covers most of Center Street in Magic Kingdom, an off-shoot of Main Street, U.S.A. that has been under refurbishment for several months. Most of the street has been blocked off since May, but all the store doors on the sides are still accessible. The previous pavement and...
New EPCOT 40 Ornaments Featuring Figment, Spaceship Earth and World Showcase Now Available
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The EPCOT 40 celebration continues with a new quartet of ornaments now available at Creations Shop!. First up are three new acrylic ornaments that show off some of EPCOT’s most defining features: the architecture of World Showcase,...
