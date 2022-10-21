Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Tells It Like It Is When It Comes To Stare Decisis And The Politicization Of The Supreme Court
Law should be stable. People depend on law; they order their lives, their conduct by it. You give people a right and then you take it away. They’ve understood their lives in a different way. It’s a doctrine of stability and a doctrine of humility. The way the law...
Alito: Leaked draft opinion endangered lives of justices
The justice said the unauthorized disclosure made the justices presumed to be in the majority “targets for assassination."
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
abovethelaw.com
We'll Never Tire Of Jonathan Turley Digs -- See Also
Sam Alito Said What He Needed To Get His Job On The Supreme Court: He didn’t actually believe it. To find the right solutions, let’s break down exactly what’s wrong today.
abovethelaw.com
Peter Navarro Says He Doesn't Have To Give Back Stolen Docs Because It Would Make Him Look Super Guilty
Trump econ crank Peter Navarro is a universal irritant on the DC federal docket. Thanks to his dogged refusal to abide by federal records laws, the self-professed expert on everything from coronavirus to the electoral college has made himself a boil on the ass of three US District Court judges in DC over the past six months alone.
abovethelaw.com
Justice Thomas Does Lindsey Graham A Solid And Pushes Off Date With Georgia Grand Jury Investigating Electoral Interference
This weekend, after getting unceremoniously benchslapped by the Eleventh Circuit, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham raced into the open arms of Justice Clarence Thomas, hoping for a bail out. Graham is fighting a subpoena for testimony about his role in undermining Georgia’s certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory,...
abovethelaw.com
Becoming A Web 3.0 Lawyer
As we barrel headlong into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, more and more professions are feeling the pressure to onboard Web 3.0 — also known as Web3. Lawyers, long seen as gatekeepers of information, are no exception. For many in the legal profession, however, transitioning to a new era of technology can be daunting. After all, with so much at stake, it’s natural for lawyers to want to cling tightly to what they know best.
abovethelaw.com
Judge Goes Out Of His Way For Junior Associates
It can be a challenge for junior associates to get meaningful experience. Sure, there are always hours to be billed, but not every legal task is created equally in terms of resume building. Of course, there are lots of factors that determine who gets the “sexy” work like arguing motions — demanding clients, the risk adverse nature of the profession, and old-fashioned experience means these high-level tasks often get pushed to senior associates or partners.
abovethelaw.com
Upcoming Nuclear And Political Wars
Vladimir Putin has threatened to use tactical nuclear weapons, if appropriate, in his war in Ukraine. Commentators fret that this means World War III. More intelligent commentators say that use of a tactical nuke does not guarantee World War III. Nuclear weapons, these commentators say, are essentially useless on the battlefield. They ruin roads, knock over all the trees, and make it impossible for a military to maneuver. Thus, if Putin used a nuke, it would be purely for display — dropping a bomb, for example, on Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown or somewhere over the Black Sea.
'Alternate realities': Democrats and Republicans smear each other as 'fascists.' Are either right?
Fears that fascism is on the rise in U.S. come amid growing concern that democracy is in peril heading into November’s mid-term elections.
Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke
More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of the debate, Fetterman...
abovethelaw.com
Federal District Judge Summoned The Police For A Totally Serious, Justified Reason
Americans have an interesting relationship to police officers. Between fighting crime and conducting internal investigations on themselves, we know that the line of duty can be a perilous environment for them. This is why they should really be called when there are serious problems. Like when a judge gets his fee-fees hurt over mean hand gestures. From the ABA Journal:
abovethelaw.com
Cravath Backtracks On The 'Flexible' Part Of Its Flexible Office Policy
While other firms scrambled to find the sweet spot between a 3-day or 4-day model, Cravath opted for maximum flexibility, informing its attorneys that the firm felt they should be out of the office about 6 days a month — a plan we dubbed the “3.5-day” model. Though despite the name, Cravath stressed that it left the distribution of those 6 days up to the lawyers, noting at the time, “We expect and trust that professionals of the caliber of our people can determine how that should translate into their weekly routine when we are back in the office.”
abovethelaw.com
Former EEOC Employee Targets Firms That Dare To Make Healthcare Accessible For Their Employees
October is known for Halloween and spooky shenanigans. Gratuitous amounts of Snickers, your former CVS becoming a Spirit Costume Store, and cute Nightmare Before Christmas reruns are expected for these thirty or so days. That said, some people are spending their October pursuing particularly ghoulish activities like trying to scare employers with fears of retaliation for providing healthcare access.
Comments / 0