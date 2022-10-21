Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
Bond County Area Theater Fundraiser
The Bond County Area Theater organization has a fundraiser underway. Be sure to watch for their booth at Trunk or Treat in Greenville this Thursday, October 27, from 4 to 6:30 PM around the Greenville Square.
wgel.com
Greenville Trunk Or Treat Is Thursday
The annual Greenville Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat for is Thursday, October 27, in downtown Greenville. The hours are 4 to 6:30 p.m. While it is still downtown, the Halloween Trunk or Treat will be set up in a new configuration. Businesses and organizations are invited to park vehicles...
wgel.com
Greenville Chamber Program Tuesday Morning
Another Greenville Chamber of Commerce New Faces /State of the City and State of the State program has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 25. It will start at 7:30 a.m. on the third floor of the SMART Center. State Senator Jason Plummer will be a special guest. Representatives from the...
wgel.com
Bond County Law Enforcement Fundraiser
The Bond County Law Enforcement Association’s annual fundraising event will be Saturday, November 5, with doors opening at 4:30 PM. Dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 PM and additional activities follow at 7 PM. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple.
wgel.com
Marge Childerson
Marge Childerson, 86, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loving family. She was born to Erwin John and Margaret Anna (Wolters) Essenpreis, on March 14, 1936, in Breese, IL. She married Roger Milton Childerson, in Breese, on February 9, 1956. He preceded her in death on June 28, 2003.
wgel.com
MG FFA Soil Judging Results
Five members from the Mulberry Grove FFA competed in the Soil Judging CDE at Kaskaskia College in Centralia on October 12. The team consisted of Addison Hebenstreit, Megan Schewe, Megan Mollett, Micah Greenwood, and Aaron Cook. 1st place team was St. Elmo with 1,123 points; 2nd place team was Mulberry...
wgel.com
Adyson Bearley Named All-Tournament
The Greenville High School junior varsity volleyball team played in the Lincoln Tournament this past Saturday. Lady Comets sophomore Adyson Bearley was named to the all-tournament team. The Lady Comets placed sixth out of eight teams.
wgel.com
Campbell Running At Sectional
Greenville High School cross country runner Katie Campbell has qualified for the state sectional. Running last Saturday in the Wesclin Class 1A Regional, Campbell, a junior, was fourth among individuals, not on a team that qualified. She placed 23rd overall out of 100 runners. Campbell will run in the Benton...
wgel.com
GHS Girls Volleyball Results
The Greenville High School varsity volleyball team ended the regular season with victories. The Lady Comets hosted Gillespie last Tuesday and won 25-23, 21-25, 25-13. It was senior night. Nine seniors and their parents were honored. The players are Ava Curry, Claire Dannaman, Lilly Funneman, Sydnee Godier, Kat Haas, Tessa Neely, Ainsley Olson, Libby Reavis and Charlee Stearns. Each of the nine played volleyball four years.
wgel.com
Structure & Field Fire In Mulberry Grove
Mulberry Grove firefighters responded to a report of a field fire, possibly involving a combine, Sunday at 9:46 PM in the 1800 block of Old Park Ave. Greenville and Keyesport fire personnel provided mutual aid. Upon arrival, crews found the blaze was actually in an unoccupied house and had spread...
wgel.com
Bond County Animal Control September Report
Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess has released his report of activities during September. Seventeen dogs were impounded in addition to 25 cats. Nine of the dogs were released to their owners. One dog and 18 cats were euthanized. Hess released eight cats to the Bond County Humane Society...
wgel.com
Football Players, Cheerleaders & Band Recognized On Senior Night
It was senior night at the final Greenville High School football game Friday night. Students and their parents were recognized. Senior football cheerleaders included Camilla Brombini, Jillian Elam, Kelsie Hemann, Emma Ketten, Laia Klein, Celine Lund, Georgia Sussenbach, and Bailey Wilkerson. Football players playing their final game were Tristen Filipiak,...
wgel.com
Mulberry Grove Baseball All-Conference
Two members of the Mulberry Grove Aces fall baseball team have been named all-conference. Congratulations to Jason Millikin and Jake Helmkamp!
Comments / 0